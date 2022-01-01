Cyril DURIGA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Several years of successful experience as in-house legal counsel and legal manager for several leading international companies.
Positions which involved management activities of the legal department and supervision of a legal team.
Specialties:
Contractual matters,
Negotiations,
Dispute and Litigation
Intellectual/Industial Property Rights
Corparate matters
Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle