Cyril DURIGA

En résumé

Several years of successful experience as in-house legal counsel and legal manager for several leading international companies.

Positions which involved management activities of the legal department and supervision of a legal team.

Specialties:

Contractual matters,
Negotiations,
Dispute and Litigation
Intellectual/Industial Property Rights
Corparate matters

Mes compétences :
Propriété intellectuelle

Entreprises

  • SAGE

    Paris maintenant

  • Akka Technologies - Head of Legal France

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Deputy General Counsel

    SURESNES 2014 - 2018

  • Sage SAS - Directeur Juridique

    2011 - 2014

  • Sage SAS - Responsable Juridique

    2008 - 2011

  • Capgemini France - Juriste Senior

    Paris 2002 - 2008

  • JCDecaux SA - Juriste Propriété Intellectuelle

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2000 - 2002

  • Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle - Juriste Propriété Intellectuelle

    Courbevoie 1998 - 2000

  • Cour d'appel de Montpellier - Assistant du Président de la Chambre Commeriale

    1997 - 1998

Formations

  • Sciences Po Paris

    Paris 2017 - 2018 Master Executive General Counsel

  • Université Montpellier 1 (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1995 - 1996 Droit de la Propriété Intellectuelle

  • University Of Bristol (Bristol Bs Qy, Uk)

    Bristol Bs Qy, Uk 1994 - 1995 Law

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1991 - 1993 Droit privé

