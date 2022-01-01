Menu

Cyril FABRE

Blagnac

Election présidentielle 2022

Airports
Manager
  • AIRBUS - Head of Airfield Pavement / Airport Ops / Engineering

    Blagnac 2007 - maintenant - A380 Pavement Experimental Programme:

    Budget:15M€
    Objectives: A380 Landing gear selection process to comply with existing & future airfield pavement/modification of the current pavement design & analysis method/ICAO, FAA, CAA's lobbying to acommodate A380 on worldwide Airports.
    Results: Successful, despite its 571 t, the A380 has a pavement loading silmilar to or lower than existing aircraft

    - HTPT (High Tire Pressure Tests)

    Budget:2M€
    Objective: To demonstrate that current ICAO regulation on max allowable tire pressure can be challenged without puting aircraft and/or airfield pavement at risk
    Results: test on-going, to be completed end July-2010 for ICAO result submission. ICAO is requested to take advantage of test findings to propose a more accurate limiting tire pressure criterion methodology that would properly align with current and future aircraft.

  • Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée (Marseille)

    Marseille 1994 - 1997 Aéronautique, techniques spatiales

    Mécanique, spécialité Aéronautique & Espace

