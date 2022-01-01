Menu

Cyril GENDRE

BONNY ISLAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad
Microsoft project
Logistique
Construction

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction Nigeria Limited - Responsable Projet

    2012 - maintenant Project Manageur de 2 projets pour NLNG (JV Total - Shell -ENI): Construction d une ecole en design and build ( 40 MUSD)
    Renovation d un separateur a hydrocarbure

  • Bouygues Batiment International - Turkmenistan - Responsable production

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Bouygues Bâtiment International - Turkménistan - Responsable services Logistique et Mecanique

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • Bouygues Bâtiment International - Maroc - Responsable GO et VRD

    2008 - 2009

  • Bouygues Bâtiment International - Arabie Saoudite - Responsable GO et VRD

    2006 - 2008

  • Bouygues Bâtiment International - Turkménistan - Responsable GO et VRD

    Paris 2003 - 2006

  • Bouygues Bâtiment International - Pologne - Ingénieur Travaux CES

    2001 - 2003

Formations

Réseau