Cyril GENDRE
Cyril GENDRE
BONNY ISLAND
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Autocad
Microsoft project
Logistique
Construction
Entreprises
Bouygues Construction Nigeria Limited
- Responsable Projet
2012 - maintenant
Project Manageur de 2 projets pour NLNG (JV Total - Shell -ENI): Construction d une ecole en design and build ( 40 MUSD)
Renovation d un separateur a hydrocarbure
Bouygues Batiment International - Turkmenistan
- Responsable production
Paris
2011 - 2012
Bouygues Bâtiment International - Turkménistan
- Responsable services Logistique et Mecanique
Paris
2009 - 2011
Bouygues Bâtiment International - Maroc
- Responsable GO et VRD
2008 - 2009
Bouygues Bâtiment International - Arabie Saoudite
- Responsable GO et VRD
2006 - 2008
Bouygues Bâtiment International - Turkménistan
- Responsable GO et VRD
Paris
2003 - 2006
Bouygues Bâtiment International - Pologne
- Ingénieur Travaux CES
2001 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics, Du Bâtiment Et De L'Industrie ESTP
Paris
1998 - 2001
ingénieur ETP
Réseau
Antonio Manuel DA FONSECA BRAGA
Frederic CORDIER
Guillaume OLMO
Michel LE BELLEGO
Nicolas GINDREY
Pascal GUYENOT
Raphael BOUYNE
Richard MONET
Scp FRANCE
Zeki DEMIRYUREK