Menu

Cyril GISBERT

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Doulchard dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Since 2013/11, I work in RTE as an R&D engineer in the "system expertise" department. I'm in charge of the implementation of new methods to evaluate and optimize the exchange capacities in Central West Europe, thanks to the electrical network interconnexions.

My education consisted in a double degree:
- Technical specialization at the Centrale Lille School:
Electrical Energy and Sustainable Development.
- Master of Science in Skema Business School
Program and Project Management & Business Development.

My area of specialization in the Centrale Lille School is built on a solid knowledge in electrical engineering such as machine control and modeling, energy mix, power conversion, electricity market, control of the conversion chain, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
I also integrated a chair on the electrical system, which provides an understanding of the main technical, economical and political issues nowadays in the field of electricity production, transport and distribution. I also attended conferences about the electricity markets, the smart grids, the system services.

The Business School Skema allowed me to get an anglophone education in project management and business development.
This master has the pedagogic purpose to apply management skills in any organization and industry, with the particularity to prepare current and future international and multicultural environments.

About my personal interests, I'm fond of sports, played and attended (handball, football, tennis, squash, badminton, rugby...). And also, since my studies in Centrale Lille School, I have discovered an audiovisual interest, about writing, realizing and editing videos.

Mes compétences :
Energie
Management
Electricity markets
Maple
HTML
C
MySQL
Business development
VBA
Project management
EMTP
C++
Matlab/Simulink
Microsoft office
Adobe creative suite
Electrical engineering
CSS
Réseau

Entreprises

  • RTE - Réseau de transport d'électricité - R&D Engineer

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant In the "system expertise" department, I'm in charge of the implementation of new methods to evaluate and optimize the exchange capacities in Central West Europe.
    The final objective is to provide to power exchanges consistant interconnections capacities to maximize the social surplus.

  • EDF R&D - R&D engineer, project "Storage Economics" (intern)

    CLAMART 2013 - 2013 End-of-studies internship in the department Economic and Technical Analysis of Energy Systems.
    Integrated into the project economy of storage, the mission deals with economy, optimization and modeling of storage in electricity markets.

  • EDF-CNEPE - Civil Engineer (intern)

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Design Engineer for 6 months within a service concerned by cooling towers of nuclear powerplants. In charge of a study about scaling causes and consequences in French nuclear plants, and implied in the drafting of civil engineering maintenance plans.

  • Vergnet Eolien - Project manager in logistics and production (intern)

    ORMES 2011 - 2011 Internship of 6 months in the Production service of the first French manufacturer of wind generators. In charge of the implementation of an industrial and transversal ERP (production software), and initiator of a new optimization and ergonomy project of production posts.

  • Université of Illinois at Urbana Champaign - Researcher in Environmental Engineering Department (intern)

    2010 - 2010 Study focused on the aerosols emissions in the atmosphere, based on Matlab and Excel analysis and modeling.

  • Aerospatiale Batteries (ASB) - Operator

    2010 - 2010 Immersion in the industrial world for the first year in engineering school, within a production workshop of thermal batteries, with a role in production and reorganization.

Formations

  • Skema Business School (Lille)

    Lille 2012 - 2013

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2009 - 2013 Engineer

    General and Electrical Engineering - Third year specialized in Electrical Engineering

  • Lycée Pothier

    Orleans 2007 - 2009 Mathematics, Physics and Engineering Science

    Preparatory Classes

  • Lycée Marguerite De Navarre Margot

    Bourges 2004 - 2007 Scientifical Baccalaureate, High honours

    Option Physics

Réseau