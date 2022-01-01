Cyril GISBERT

Since 2013/11, I work in RTE as an R&D engineer in the "system expertise" department. I'm in charge of the implementation of new methods to evaluate and optimize the exchange capacities in Central West Europe, thanks to the electrical network interconnexions.



My education consisted in a double degree:

- Technical specialization at the Centrale Lille School:

Electrical Energy and Sustainable Development.

- Master of Science in Skema Business School

Program and Project Management & Business Development.



My area of specialization in the Centrale Lille School is built on a solid knowledge in electrical engineering such as machine control and modeling, energy mix, power conversion, electricity market, control of the conversion chain, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

I also integrated a chair on the electrical system, which provides an understanding of the main technical, economical and political issues nowadays in the field of electricity production, transport and distribution. I also attended conferences about the electricity markets, the smart grids, the system services.



The Business School Skema allowed me to get an anglophone education in project management and business development.

This master has the pedagogic purpose to apply management skills in any organization and industry, with the particularity to prepare current and future international and multicultural environments.



About my personal interests, I'm fond of sports, played and attended (handball, football, tennis, squash, badminton, rugby...). And also, since my studies in Centrale Lille School, I have discovered an audiovisual interest, about writing, realizing and editing videos.



Mes compétences :

Energie

Management

Electricity markets

Maple

HTML

C

MySQL

Business development

VBA

Project management

EMTP

C++

Matlab/Simulink

Microsoft office

Adobe creative suite

Electrical engineering

CSS

Réseau