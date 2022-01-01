Menu

Cyril GUERRERO

Sulzbach/Ts.Germany

En résumé

Born in a French, German and Spanish family, and even if I was born in Germany, I leaved all my first years in France. I have both German and French nationalities.
I went every year twice in Germany and twice in Spain.
Thanks to that, I speak French, English, German and Spanish.

Since i left France, after my University diploma, to work in Germany, I lived in Freiburg in Breisgau (Baden-Württemberg) and I am currently living in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen)

My communications skills allowed me to work in internationals companies, and I still have the youth and the motivation to learn, develop myself, exchange and increase my potential.
I began my career as Sales Manager for the Central Europe subsidiaries from Gravotech, world engraving machine leader. Then, inside the same company, i obtain a new position: Purchasing manager.

After three years, I left Freiburg in Breisgau for Frankfurt am Main.
I worked as Business developer to boost the sales and the implantation of Babymoov, French leader in Nursery's Item.

Currently I am looking for a new full-time opportunity in Frankfurt am Main.

Experience:
Sales management: Negociation, product management, training and prospection.
Team management: Building, team building and leading a team.
Project management: Overall management of projects with cost, schedule, and functional responsibility.

Future:

• Learn and acquire new skills
• Use my experiences and my international side.
• As a team or project leader
• In an interesting and varied position
• Where I can make a difference.

Specialized in Customer and Key account management, partnership/distributors management, product management/marketing, project management, business Development


Mes compétences :
Microsoft office 2007/2003
Business object
PDF

Entreprises

  • eGentic GMBH - Sales Manager France

    Sulzbach/Ts.Germany 2015 - maintenant Acquire and maintain contact of new customers
    Account management
    Sales via telephone and face-to-face
    Co-development and execution of online and offline marketing campaigns
    Liaising with local and international sales partners and agencies
    Achievement of the sales target via disposition of the entire product portfolio in the French market
    Responsibility for the whole sales cycle, from bid proposal management to conclusion of contracts.

  • Babymoov - Business developper DACH

    Clermont-Ferrand 2014 - 2015 Manage the marketing and advertising, looking for new markets, partnering with other companies, selling
    new products to existing markets, and developing new products and services for a global market.
    -Set up meetings between, client decision makers and company’s leaders
    -Work with team to develop proposals that speaks to the client’s needs
    -Work with marketing staff to ensure that project are fulfilled within a timeline.
    -Ensure all team members represent the company in the best light

  • Gravotech GmbH - Purchasing Manager

    2013 - 2014 buying the best quality equipment, goods and services for the company
    -conducting research to ascertain the best products and suppliers in terms of best value, delivery
    schedules and quality
    -giving presentations about market analysis and possible growth
    -training and supervising the work of other members of staff

  • GravoTech - Sales and Project manager Central Europe

    2010 - 2013 Manage Sales developpement and new projects for middle Europe Subsidiary and Distributors.
    Responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and
    closure of all projects.
    -Developping Schedules with times expetations
    -Monitoring and reporting progress and create documentation
    -Controlling quality and implant in every subsidiary every finished project

  • Armée de terre - Stagiaire - contrôleur de gestion

    2010 - 2010 trainee as financial and administrative controller

  • Décathlon - Vendeur et conseiller sportif

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2010 Comprendre les besoins de chaque clients et leur proposer les produits répondant au mieux à leurs attentes, veiller à ce que le rayon sous ma responsabilité soit toujours accueillant, propre, et qu'il possède pour chaque articles des stocks suffisants.

  • Centre de loisir- Isle sur Vienne - Animateur - Responsable de groupes d'enfant

    2008 - 2008

  • Madrange - Agent en chaîne production

    Limoges 2008 - 2008

  • Madrange - Agent en chaîne de production

    Limoges 2007 - 2007

  • Centre de loisir Condat sur Vienne - Animateur

    2006 - 2006

  • Mairie Le Perthus - Agent d'entretient municipal

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • IUT Du Limousin

    Limoges 2007 - 2010 Diplôme universitaire de Technologie

    Option : Petites et moyennes organisations

  • Ensemble Scolaire Charles De Foucault - Lycée Privé Saint Jean (Limoges)

    Limoges 2006 - 2007 Baccalauréat Économique et Social

    Sciences Economiques et Sociales