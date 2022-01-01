Cyril GUERRERO

Born in a French, German and Spanish family, and even if I was born in Germany, I leaved all my first years in France. I have both German and French nationalities.

I went every year twice in Germany and twice in Spain.

Thanks to that, I speak French, English, German and Spanish.



Since i left France, after my University diploma, to work in Germany, I lived in Freiburg in Breisgau (Baden-Württemberg) and I am currently living in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen)



My communications skills allowed me to work in internationals companies, and I still have the youth and the motivation to learn, develop myself, exchange and increase my potential.

I began my career as Sales Manager for the Central Europe subsidiaries from Gravotech, world engraving machine leader. Then, inside the same company, i obtain a new position: Purchasing manager.



After three years, I left Freiburg in Breisgau for Frankfurt am Main.

I worked as Business developer to boost the sales and the implantation of Babymoov, French leader in Nursery's Item.



Currently I am looking for a new full-time opportunity in Frankfurt am Main.



Experience:

Sales management: Negociation, product management, training and prospection.

Team management: Building, team building and leading a team.

Project management: Overall management of projects with cost, schedule, and functional responsibility.



Future:



• Learn and acquire new skills

• Use my experiences and my international side.

• As a team or project leader

• In an interesting and varied position

• Where I can make a difference.



Specialized in Customer and Key account management, partnership/distributors management, product management/marketing, project management, business Development





Mes compétences :

Microsoft office 2007/2003

Business object

PDF