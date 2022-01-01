Cyril GUERRERO

Born in a French, German and Spanish family, and even if I was born in Germany, I leaved all my first years in France. I have both German and French nationalities.
I went every year twice in Germany and twice in Spain.
Thanks to that, I speak French, English, German and Spanish.
Since i left France, after my University diploma, to work in Germany, I lived in Freiburg in Breisgau (Baden-Württemberg) and I am currently living in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen)
My communications skills allowed me to work in internationals companies, and I still have the youth and the motivation to learn, develop myself, exchange and increase my potential.
I began my career as Sales Manager for the Central Europe subsidiaries from Gravotech, world engraving machine leader. Then, inside the same company, i obtain a new position: Purchasing manager.
After three years, I left Freiburg in Breisgau for Frankfurt am Main.
I worked as Business developer to boost the sales and the implantation of Babymoov, French leader in Nursery's Item.
Currently I am looking for a new full-time opportunity in Frankfurt am Main.
Experience:
Sales management: Negociation, product management, training and prospection.
Team management: Building, team building and leading a team.
Project management: Overall management of projects with cost, schedule, and functional responsibility.
Future:
• Learn and acquire new skills
• Use my experiences and my international side.
• As a team or project leader
• In an interesting and varied position
• Where I can make a difference.
Specialized in Customer and Key account management, partnership/distributors management, product management/marketing, project management, business Development
Mes compétences :
Microsoft office 2007/2003
Business object
PDF