Cyril GUILLAUMÉ

Colombelles

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audio
Codage
Compression
Traitement du Signal

Entreprises

  • NXP Semiconductors - Team Lead

    Colombelles 2014 - maintenant Leading a team responsible for the design, the development and support of speech recognition enhancement solutions (acoustic echo cancellation, noise suppresion).

  • NXP Semiconductors - Customer support engineer

    Colombelles 2007 - 2010 Customer support for NXP Software’s voice products (echo canceller, noise suppression, speech enhancement solutions).
    Tuning / Acoustic measurement / Software integration / Software Development / Training

  • Orange - R&D Engineer

    Paris 2004 - 2004 Internship at France Telecom / Advanced Speech Recognition laboratory.

    Algorithm development - Improving the robustness of automatic speech recognition in noisy conditions.

  • Orange - R&D Engineer

    Paris 2004 - 2007 Speech/Audio coding R&D

    Development of a new speech coding standard ITU-T G.729.1 (Algorithm development, implementation in C (floating point and fixed point softwares))
    Preparation of subjective quality assessment tests for speech and audio coders.
    Algorithm design and implementation of a super-wideband extension for G.729.1 and G.722 speech coders.
    Maintenance of ITU-T speech coding standards (G.72x, G.71x, G.19x)

  • REALVIZ - Software Engineer

    2003 - 2003 Internship at REALVIZ (image based creation softwares).
    Development (C++) of an automatic rotoscopy tool (follow-up of an object in a video sequence).

Formations

