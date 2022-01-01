Cyril GUILLAUMÉ

Mes compétences :
Audio
Codage
Compression
Traitement du Signal
NXP Semiconductors
- Team Lead
Colombelles2014 - maintenantLeading a team responsible for the design, the development and support of speech recognition enhancement solutions (acoustic echo cancellation, noise suppresion).
NXP Semiconductors
- Customer support engineer
Colombelles2007 - 2010Customer support for NXP Software’s voice products (echo canceller, noise suppression, speech enhancement solutions).
Tuning / Acoustic measurement / Software integration / Software Development / Training
Orange
- R&D Engineer
Paris2004 - 2004Internship at France Telecom / Advanced Speech Recognition laboratory.
Algorithm development - Improving the robustness of automatic speech recognition in noisy conditions.
Orange
- R&D Engineer
Paris2004 - 2007Speech/Audio coding R&D
Development of a new speech coding standard ITU-T G.729.1 (Algorithm development, implementation in C (floating point and fixed point softwares))
Preparation of subjective quality assessment tests for speech and audio coders.
Algorithm design and implementation of a super-wideband extension for G.729.1 and G.722 speech coders.
Maintenance of ITU-T speech coding standards (G.72x, G.71x, G.19x)
REALVIZ
- Software Engineer
2003 - 2003Internship at REALVIZ (image based creation softwares).
Development (C++) of an automatic rotoscopy tool (follow-up of an object in a video sequence).