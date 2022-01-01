Menu

Cyril HERNANDEZ

Blagnac

En résumé

Buyer highly motivated by new technologies



Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation BtoB et BtoC
ARIBA
SAP
Logistique
Achats collaboratif et d'innovation
Business Analysis
T&C's
Supplier assessment TCO
Project management
RFI/RFP
Contracts

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Local Sourcing Buyer

    Blagnac 2015 - maintenant In charge of general procurement above 25K€, For Airbus Filton site.
    Full purchasing process and eProcurement.
    Multi commodity within building, investment, maintenance, facilities
    Markets : Landing gear, wings, fuels systems, aerodynamics,
    Saving 7.07%
    Subconractor for CMT+

  • SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC - Project Buyer

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2013 Buyer for international projects up to 70M€ in tender and execution part.
    Need & market analysis, sourcing, benchmarking, RFI-RFP, terms&conditions, negotiation, supplier selection, secure key suppliers…
    Segments : Oil&Gaz, Renewable, Navy, Nuclear, Data center, Utilities.
    Project locations : Chile, Lebanon, Jordan, Irak, Tunisia, Mauritania, Switzerland, off-shore plateforms...etc
    Ariba key user : strategy of deployement inside Solution centers & roll out of this e-sourcing tool in my department, colleagues training.
    New RFI & RFP templates created for Schneider Solutions

  • Schneider Electric - Logistics Back Office

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2011 Managing Schneider internal requests for logistics flows, Southern & Central Europe

Formations

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI

    Grenoble 2012 - 2013 Mastère spécialisé Bac+6

    Supplier performance, management & organization
    Purchasing strategy & organization
    Green purchasing
    Negotiation
    Purchasing & internet
    Value chain
    Risk management
    Supply chain & ICT
    Reverse marketing
    International law
    Agility, Geopolitic, Economic intelligence ...

  • ESC Grenoble

    Grenoble 2010 - 2011 Bachelor BAC+3

Réseau