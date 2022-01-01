Cyril HERNANDEZ

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation BtoB et BtoC
ARIBA
SAP
Logistique
Achats collaboratif et d'innovation
Business Analysis
T&C's
Supplier assessment TCO
Project management
RFI/RFP
Contracts
Entreprises
Airbus Group
- Local Sourcing Buyer
Blagnac 2015 - maintenantIn charge of general procurement above 25K€, For Airbus Filton site.
Full purchasing process and eProcurement.
Multi commodity within building, investment, maintenance, facilities
Markets : Landing gear, wings, fuels systems, aerodynamics,
Saving 7.07%
Subconractor for CMT+
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Project Buyer
Rueil Malmaison2011 - 2013Buyer for international projects up to 70M€ in tender and execution part.
Need & market analysis, sourcing, benchmarking, RFI-RFP, terms&conditions, negotiation, supplier selection, secure key suppliers…
Segments : Oil&Gaz, Renewable, Navy, Nuclear, Data center, Utilities.
Project locations : Chile, Lebanon, Jordan, Irak, Tunisia, Mauritania, Switzerland, off-shore plateforms...etc
Ariba key user : strategy of deployement inside Solution centers & roll out of this e-sourcing tool in my department, colleagues training.
New RFI & RFP templates created for Schneider Solutions
Schneider Electric
- Logistics Back Office
Rueil Malmaison2010 - 2011Managing Schneider internal requests for logistics flows, Southern & Central Europe