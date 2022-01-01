Retail
Cyril HERRERA
Cyril HERRERA
L’ISLE SUR SORGUE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Frigoriste
Électricien
Plomberie
André climatisation chauffage
- Technicien climatisaion frigoriste
2005 - maintenant
jonhson control
- Frigoriste
2002 - 2005
le froid provencal (matal)
- Frigoriste
1998 - 2002
Lycée Denis DIDEROT - MARSEILLE
Marseille
1996 - 1998
Lycée Alphonse Benoit
L'Isle Sur La Sorgue
1992 - 1996
bac F3
Pas de contact professionnel