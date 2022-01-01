Menu

Cyril HULLIN

Sophia-Antipolis

En résumé

MobiquiThings is a global mobile operator dedicated to M2M connectivity.

Our solution rests upon our smart and multi-operator SIM cards that are capable of detecting the best network wherever they are and whenever they need to communicate, which garantees the best quality in terms of coverage and connection.

Leveraging a state-of-the-art M2M dedicated Mobile Core Network infrastructure (in a full MVNO fashion), and an optimized back-end and front-end IT system, MobiquiThings takes M2M connectivity to a level of unmatched coverage (international and cross-boarder), Quality of Service, service TCO, and flexibility.


About me :

Manager with extensive experience in establishing strong business relationships and leading complex projects. Proven ability to understand and articulate customer needs and develop strong business value propositions. Delivers high-value, integrated business solutions that enable organizations to better address the needs of their customers. Strong innovation and leadership skills with the ability to motivate others in supporting and carrying out his ideas.

Domains of expertise: Go-to-market strategies, Mobile Broadband (WiMAX, HSDPA, 3G LTE); web 2.0, New media and cross-media content monetization; MVNO; Fixed-mobile Convergence; iP transformation (Network, business & service transformation programs), Mobile Value Added Services.
Specialties:

Product and strategic marketing
Business Modeling and business consulting
Web 2.0 related challenges for Telcos (Service factory, 2-sided business models, ...)

Mes compétences :
M2M
Innovation

Entreprises

  • MobiquiThings - CEO

    Sophia-Antipolis 2010 - maintenant Telecom entrepreneur
    www.mobiquithings.com

  • Alcatel-lucent - Director - Bell Labs Business Modeling

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Leads a Business Modeling group covering the EMEA region. This multidisciplinary team of consultants with technical, marketing, finance and business analysis expertise accompanies Telecom operators in their business, technical and operational transformation. We audit the operators’ business and network issues and challenges, their organic growth opportunities, analyze and model scenarios, and deliver to our customers business solutions backed by financial and economic modeling.

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Telecom & Media Senior Business Advisor

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - In charge of Strategic Advising of major operator accounts in EMEA and the Indian subcontinent. Led consulting seminars at executive level (CEO, CMO, CTO) on strategic challenges and transformation / growth issues.
    - Implemented a Market Intelligence “Factory” focusing on world-wide Operators’ Best Practices. Developed Pitch Packages & opportunity files wrt. external growth opportunities (new licenses, privatization, M&A)
    - Share Strategic Insights wrt. Market & Technology Trends, Operators’ Best Practices
    - Domains of expertise: Mobile Broadband (WiMAX, HSDPA, 3G LTE); web 2.0, New media and content monetization;
    MVNO; Fixed-mobile Convergence; iP transformation (Network, business & service transformation programs)
    - Key Achievements: WiMAX go-to-market strategy with Orascom, Bolloré, Vodacom (securing 100M€+ deals); Mobile banking solutions introduction MTNL; Media & Web strategy assessments for European and Indian accounts

  • Alcatel - Business Developer - WiMAX Business Unit

    Paris 2005 - 2007 - Strategic marketing on broadband wireless access solutions (802.11, 802.16, WIFI, WIMAX, HSDPA...)
    - Developed Market Intelligence and business planning programs for key customers
    - Managed field marketing and business development actions for Alcatel’s WiMAX Business Unit.
    - Business modeling expert: helped worldwide operators elaborate Broadband Wireless Access business plans, engineers business cases to assess the financial impact of disruptive technologies for operators.

  • Alcatel - Responsable Offres et Avant Vente

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Optical Network Division marketing and sales division, France - Pre-sales and Tendering Manager
    - Managed the technical tender of optical transmission, aggregation, and routing systems for Europe, Africa, and Middle East Operator customers, and Americas for submarine transmission systems.
    - Won major contracts in Europe, Canada and the Middle East for more than 50 million Euros per year
    - Defended proposals and negotiated with customers on technical solutions and financial perimeters
    - Marketing and business development actions on new “Storage Area Network” product line§ Managed training courses for customers and sales forces

  • Alcatel - Ingenieur R&D Transmission Optique

    Paris 2001 - 2003 - Coordinated the pre-development of WDM optical transmission systems. Participated in the assessment of new transmission technologies and optical components. § Was responsible for cost analysis and business plans of next generation technological solutions.
    - Carried out technological surveys and competition benchmarking. Intervened in international conferences.
    - Was elected Member of ALTA (Alcatel Technical Academy), Alcatel’s internal expert network.

  • Lucent Technologies - Bell Labs - Member of Technical Staff

    2000 - 2001 BELL LABS - USA. Broadband Access Network Research Group
    - Performed studies on hybrid fiber/coaxial transmission systems for broadband access networks. Designed and tested transmission systems for broadband data/video access, and metropolitan networks (FTTx).
    - Performed research studies on Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and its use for optical transmission. Investigated access technologies for “Fiber to the home” cost and bandwidth enhancement.

Formations

