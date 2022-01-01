Cyril HULLIN

MobiquiThings is a global mobile operator dedicated to M2M connectivity.



Our solution rests upon our smart and multi-operator SIM cards that are capable of detecting the best network wherever they are and whenever they need to communicate, which garantees the best quality in terms of coverage and connection.



Leveraging a state-of-the-art M2M dedicated Mobile Core Network infrastructure (in a full MVNO fashion), and an optimized back-end and front-end IT system, MobiquiThings takes M2M connectivity to a level of unmatched coverage (international and cross-boarder), Quality of Service, service TCO, and flexibility.





About me :



Manager with extensive experience in establishing strong business relationships and leading complex projects. Proven ability to understand and articulate customer needs and develop strong business value propositions. Delivers high-value, integrated business solutions that enable organizations to better address the needs of their customers. Strong innovation and leadership skills with the ability to motivate others in supporting and carrying out his ideas.



Domains of expertise: Go-to-market strategies, Mobile Broadband (WiMAX, HSDPA, 3G LTE); web 2.0, New media and cross-media content monetization; MVNO; Fixed-mobile Convergence; iP transformation (Network, business & service transformation programs), Mobile Value Added Services.

Specialties:



Product and strategic marketing

Business Modeling and business consulting

Web 2.0 related challenges for Telcos (Service factory, 2-sided business models, ...)



Mes compétences :

M2M

Innovation