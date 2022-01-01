Menu

Cyril JEDOR

ANNECY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hocusbookus - Illustrateur

    ANNECY 2012 - 2012

  • In The Box - Concept artist, Matte painter, illustrateur

    2012 - 2013

  • Moondog Animation - Concept artist, Illustrateur

    2010 - maintenant

  • Kylotonn - Concept artist

    2010 - 2010

  • Pinka studio - Layout Man

    2010 - 2010

Formations

Réseau