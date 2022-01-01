Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril JEDOR
Ajouter
Cyril JEDOR
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hocusbookus
- Illustrateur
ANNECY
2012 - 2012
In The Box
- Concept artist, Matte painter, illustrateur
2012 - 2013
Moondog Animation
- Concept artist, Illustrateur
2010 - maintenant
Kylotonn
- Concept artist
2010 - 2010
Pinka studio
- Layout Man
2010 - 2010
Formations
ARTFX (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2009
Animation 3D
Lycée Léonard De Vinci
Villefontaine
2004 - 2006
BTS
Lycée André Argouges
Grenoble
2000 - 2004
Bac Pro
Réseau
Anthony GOURIOU
Aude SPINELLI
Cécilia JEDOR
Emmanuelle LECOMTE
Jimmy JEDOR
Philippe MONNIER
Romain BREYSSE
Tiphaine BREVILLE
Xotschil MARTY
Yanick GOURVILLE