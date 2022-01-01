Cyril KOOTZ

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Société METRO CASH &CARRY
- Attaché commercial
2008 - 2016Société METRO CASH &CARRY FRANCE, entrepôt de Tours (37)
Responsabilités : -Gestion et développement d'un portefeuille clients « métiers de bouche ».Spécialisation : café/bars/pubs
boulangerie/pâtisserie - revendeurs
-Prospection.
-Créations.
-Animations thématiques point de vente.
-Formation et encadrements Bac pro vente.
Société TOURAINE SALAISONS
- Commercial
2006 - 2008Société TOURAINE SALAISONS, négoce en salaison
Responsabilités : -Ouverture d'un parc GD, grossistes, restaurateurs, artisans.
-Prospection.
-Mise en place gamme directe.
-Développement et animation de la gamme.
Société CHARCUTERIES GOURMANDES
- Chef de secteur formateur