Cyril KOOTZ

Mes compétences :
Pubs
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Société METRO CASH &CARRY - Attaché commercial

    2008 - 2016 Société METRO CASH &CARRY FRANCE, entrepôt de Tours (37)
    Responsabilités : -Gestion et développement d'un portefeuille clients « métiers de bouche ».Spécialisation : café/bars/pubs
    boulangerie/pâtisserie - revendeurs
    -Prospection.
    -Créations.
    -Animations thématiques point de vente.
    -Formation et encadrements Bac pro vente.

  • METRO CASH&CARRY FRANCE - Attaché Commercial

    2008 - 2016

  • Société TOURAINE SALAISONS - Commercial

    2006 - 2008 Société TOURAINE SALAISONS, négoce en salaison
    Responsabilités : -Ouverture d'un parc GD, grossistes, restaurateurs, artisans.
    -Prospection.
    -Mise en place gamme directe.
    -Développement et animation de la gamme.

  • Société CHARCUTERIES GOURMANDES - Chef de secteur formateur

    2000 - 2006 Responsabilités : -Gestion parc GD.
    -Développement gammes directes.
    -Gestion gammes référencées.
    -Négociations centrales d'achats, magasins.
    -Gestion commerciale.
    -Prospection.
    -Formation et encadrement commerciaux juniors (CQP).

  • Société JEAN HENAFF SAS - Chef de secteur

    1998 - 2000 Société JEAN HENAFF SAS (conserverie), (11 départements).
    Responsabilités : -Gestion d'un parc GD.
    -Développement de gammes directes.
    -Gestion de gammes référencées.
    -Négociations magasin.

  • Groupe PREVOIR ASSURANCES - Conseiller

    1998 - 1998 Responsabilités : -Gestion portefeuille clients.
    -Prospection.

  • Groupe AUCHAN - Responsable de rayon épicerie

    1995 - 1997 Responsabilités : -Encadrement d'une équipe de 6 personnes.
    -Management commercial.
    -Gestion des stocks.
    -Gestion et suivi de commandes, promotions.
    -Dynamique commerciale.

