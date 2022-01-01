Retail
Cyril PONCHUT
Cyril PONCHUT
European Synchrotron Radiation Facility - Esrf
ingénieur
Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
European Synchrotron Radiation Facility - Esrf
- Ingénieur
Technique | Grenoble
1996 - maintenant
Responsable de projets
Développement de systèmes de détection de rayons X
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie
Paris
1981 - 1982
DEA génie électrique et instrumentation
ESPCI Paris Tech
Paris
1978 - 1982
Diplôme de l'école 97ème promotion
Réseau
Fanny DEPLACE
