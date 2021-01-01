Cyril VERNET-GUIDO (VERNET)

Analytical, ingenious and dynamic senior finance executive leveraging 10+ years' achievement in directing and enhancing operation in complex business environment s across differents leadership roles in multiple countries in continuous interaction with group CFO and BoD.

Extensive experience in accounting and controlling combined with cross-fonctional experience managing commercial fonction with full P&L responsibility.

A strong and positive leader thriving in multicultural environment, who effectively engages teams in change-management initiatives. Start starter and results oriented achiever with both strategic thinking and attention to details; has proven track of exceptional problem solving skills , resulting in numerous challenging assignments of turnround management.



Mes compétences :

Financial Analysis

Accounting

Tax lawyer

French

English

Engineering

Audit

Finance

Management