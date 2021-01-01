Menu

Cyril VERNET-GUIDO (VERNET)

  • Vincent Sheppard
  • Cief Fiancial officer

CIrebon INDONESIA

En résumé

Analytical, ingenious and dynamic senior finance executive leveraging 10+ years' achievement in directing and enhancing operation in complex business environment s across differents leadership roles in multiple countries in continuous interaction with group CFO and BoD.
Extensive experience in accounting and controlling combined with cross-fonctional experience managing commercial fonction with full P&L responsibility.
A strong and positive leader thriving in multicultural environment, who effectively engages teams in change-management initiatives. Start starter and results oriented achiever with both strategic thinking and attention to details; has proven track of exceptional problem solving skills , resulting in numerous challenging assignments of turnround management.

Mes compétences :
Financial Analysis
Accounting
Tax lawyer
French
English
Engineering
Audit
Finance
Management

Entreprises

  • Vincent Sheppard - Cief Fiancial officer

    Finance | CIrebon INDONESIA 2018 - maintenant

  • la compagnie fruitière - Manager FP&A

    Contrôle de gestion | Dakar, St Louis SENEGAL 2017 - 2018

  • Faiveley Transport - Financial Controller

    Contrôle de gestion | Hong Kong SAR CHINA 2015 - 2016

  • Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI) - Financial & Administration Manager

    Hong Kong SAR CHINA 2014 - 2015 Budget monitoring, predictive analysis for three subsidiaries in the Asia region. Compile information, manage and provide
    Overall responsibility for the APAC financial controllership and accounting operations and the corporate development team in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region, driving the implementation of the group's financial policies and best practices to support sound strategy planning and development.

    Finance/Accounting:
    Leading financial reconciliations for budget, planning and forecast for the region
    Identify improvement opportunity in tax management covering, tax planning, optimizing tax benefits for Mainland China & Asia-Pacific
    Review financing structure and identify ways to optimize financing as well as reducing financing cost
    Supervise local accounting teams in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region to provide full range of accounting & financial services; prepare financial statements & management reports to the HQ; also undertake project financing and special audit assignment for development projects in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region
    Run and oversee potential M&A opportunities and provide financial insight on operating and investment activities

    Legal/Social/Administration:
    Asia-Pacific region employment and administration procedures, practices and related legislation
    Ensure statutory compliance to law and regulations
    Liaise actively with bankers, tax bureau, auditors and professionals
    Back office support including Human Resources/ Administration/ Facilities/ Information Technology/Customer audit

  • Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI) - Financial Planning Manager Asia Pacific

    Hong Kong SAR CHINA 2012 - 2014 Financial audit & cost control of Asia pacific Zone. French Contract

    Finance /Accounting: Monitoring budget, Forecast and ad hoc analysis, Provide and Review regular support and recommendations to HQ. Financial Management for 3 subsidiaries in Asia (Internal Audit and financial control). Investigate anomalies and monthly variances. Tax planning and optimization for all projects. Pricing review. Design reporting tools and dashboards. Develops and foster relationships with various departments within the organization while continually seeking opportunities to improve processes.
    Closing account management, invoicing. Provide legal final reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), Bank signatory in Asia

    Legal/Social/Administration: In charge of establish all subsidiaries in Asia. Manage legal registration and bank account opening, following employment contracts, fowling social contributions related to payroll procedures. Review contracts client (financial section). in charge of compliance and legal obligation of Subsidiaries. Tax supervising and regulations. Insurance Management

  • Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI) - Financial Cost Controller

    Orly FRANCE 2012 - 2012 Financial cost controller Group, based in Paris

    Finance : Followed and control of the entities abroad, analytical examination of account writings, coordination of the "administrative and financial" reporting’s towards Financial Department, followed budgetary, the setting-up and the optimization of dash-board for the subsidiary, the allowance of imputations, followed banking guarantees

    Legal/Social : supervision of the progress establishment of the WOFE. Consolidation of the local Reportings administration, law and finance.

    Cash management: supervising cash management0 managing multi-currency customer accounts (EUR /USD/ RMB)

    Accounting: Accounting of the foreign offices, accounting management for supplier / customers, supervision of the Local expense, managing year-end reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), valuing inventory

  • Justrade - Financial Office Manager

    Yiwu RPC CHINA 2011 - 2011 Financial office manager, based in Yiwu, China

    Finance: performing management controls (sales and financial reports, budgeting, and deviation analysis), improving internal controls (implementing supervision tools), optimizing the financial information system, and analyzing customer profitability, pricing products.

    Legal/Employment: approving and following up customer contracts, providing legal follow-up for insurance (transport), following up financial claims, supervising employee payroll and administration.

    Cash management: supervising cash management and BFR, managing outstanding payments, liaising with financial institutions, following up customer credit, managing multi-currency customer accounts (USD / HKD / EUR / RMB).

    Accounting: responsible for year-end accounting (Balance sheet, P&L, tax declarations), converting accounting documents to IAS/IFRS standard, processing tax, analyzing book entries.

  • VERELEC - Project Manager

    Autre | Shanghai RPC CHINA 2010 - 2011 Setup project manager (business development), in Shanghai and Nanchang, China

    Setting a specialist high-tech heating system company on the Chinese market (production and distribution).

    Operational tasks: following up and updating action plans, drawing up an ambitious yet realistic business plan, reporting to HO, appraising and analyzing potential business partners, liaising with assisting bodies abroad, finding and classifying distributors, negotiating with local authorities regarding the creation of a production site.

    Legal: making administrative declarations, setting up the joint venture, creating a French-Chinese tax structure as a holding company in Hong-Kong.

  • DEM (Diffusion Electro Musicale) - Audit interne

    Sophia Antipolis FRANCE 2009 - 2009 Auditor and Financial Controller, in Sophia Antipolis, France
    Regularization of the financial situation following the acquisition of a competitor

    Finance: assisting in auditing of the accounts, setting up report analysis processes

    Cash management: managing cash flows with factoring bodies

    Accounting: managing year-end reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), valuing inventory

    Legal / Social: managing administrative and tax deductions (VAT, payroll), producing financial statements

  • Alès Group - Financial cost controller

    Contrôle de gestion | Madrid SPAIN 2008 - 2008 Financial Controller, in Madrid, Spain
    (internship)

    Finance: producing reports, feasibility studies, cost analyses and monthly profit analyses, budgeting the action plan, studying prospect viability and customer profitability

    Cash management: monitoring cash flow and bank reconciliation

    Accounting: valuing assets (inventory, fixed assets),consolidating branch results

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Deputy Sector manager Junior

    Grenoble FRANCE 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • Académie De Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2017 - 2018 DSCG

    Diplôme Supérieur de Comptabilité et de Gestion

  • Certified Public Accountant (Sydney)

    Sydney 2016 - 2017 CPA

    certified Public Accountant

  • Ipag Business School

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Master II Financial engineering & Capital Management

  • POLITECHNIKA LODZKA (Lodz)

    Lodz 2008 - 2009 Engineering production & Quality management

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2007 - 2008 international accounting IAS/IFRS

  • Ipag Business School

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Audit, internal controlling

  • Lycée Du Grésivaudan MUC

    Meylan 2004 - 2006 Bachelor management of business units

Réseau