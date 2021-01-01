Cyril VERNET-GUIDO (VERNET)

-
Vincent Sheppard
- Cief Fiancial officer
Finance | CIrebon INDONESIA
2018 - maintenant
-
la compagnie fruitière
- Manager FP&A
Contrôle de gestion | Dakar, St Louis SENEGAL
2017 - 2018
-
Faiveley Transport
- Financial Controller
Contrôle de gestion | Hong Kong SAR CHINA
2015 - 2016
-
Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI)
- Financial & Administration Manager
Hong Kong SAR CHINA
2014 - 2015
Budget monitoring, predictive analysis for three subsidiaries in the Asia region. Compile information, manage and provide
Overall responsibility for the APAC financial controllership and accounting operations and the corporate development team in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region, driving the implementation of the group's financial policies and best practices to support sound strategy planning and development.
Finance/Accounting:
Leading financial reconciliations for budget, planning and forecast for the region
Identify improvement opportunity in tax management covering, tax planning, optimizing tax benefits for Mainland China & Asia-Pacific
Review financing structure and identify ways to optimize financing as well as reducing financing cost
Supervise local accounting teams in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region to provide full range of accounting & financial services; prepare financial statements & management reports to the HQ; also undertake project financing and special audit assignment for development projects in Mainland China & Asia-Pacific region
Run and oversee potential M&A opportunities and provide financial insight on operating and investment activities
Legal/Social/Administration:
Asia-Pacific region employment and administration procedures, practices and related legislation
Ensure statutory compliance to law and regulations
Liaise actively with bankers, tax bureau, auditors and professionals
Back office support including Human Resources/ Administration/ Facilities/ Information Technology/Customer audit
-
Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI)
- Financial Planning Manager Asia Pacific
Hong Kong SAR CHINA
2012 - 2014
Financial audit & cost control of Asia pacific Zone. French Contract
Finance /Accounting: Monitoring budget, Forecast and ad hoc analysis, Provide and Review regular support and recommendations to HQ. Financial Management for 3 subsidiaries in Asia (Internal Audit and financial control). Investigate anomalies and monthly variances. Tax planning and optimization for all projects. Pricing review. Design reporting tools and dashboards. Develops and foster relationships with various departments within the organization while continually seeking opportunities to improve processes.
Closing account management, invoicing. Provide legal final reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), Bank signatory in Asia
Legal/Social/Administration: In charge of establish all subsidiaries in Asia. Manage legal registration and bank account opening, following employment contracts, fowling social contributions related to payroll procedures. Review contracts client (financial section). in charge of compliance and legal obligation of Subsidiaries. Tax supervising and regulations. Insurance Management
-
Aeroports De Paris Ingénierie (ADPI)
- Financial Cost Controller
Orly FRANCE
2012 - 2012
Financial cost controller Group, based in Paris
Finance : Followed and control of the entities abroad, analytical examination of account writings, coordination of the "administrative and financial" reporting’s towards Financial Department, followed budgetary, the setting-up and the optimization of dash-board for the subsidiary, the allowance of imputations, followed banking guarantees
Legal/Social : supervision of the progress establishment of the WOFE. Consolidation of the local Reportings administration, law and finance.
Cash management: supervising cash management0 managing multi-currency customer accounts (EUR /USD/ RMB)
Accounting: Accounting of the foreign offices, accounting management for supplier / customers, supervision of the Local expense, managing year-end reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), valuing inventory
-
Justrade
- Financial Office Manager
Yiwu RPC CHINA
2011 - 2011
Financial office manager, based in Yiwu, China
Finance: performing management controls (sales and financial reports, budgeting, and deviation analysis), improving internal controls (implementing supervision tools), optimizing the financial information system, and analyzing customer profitability, pricing products.
Legal/Employment: approving and following up customer contracts, providing legal follow-up for insurance (transport), following up financial claims, supervising employee payroll and administration.
Cash management: supervising cash management and BFR, managing outstanding payments, liaising with financial institutions, following up customer credit, managing multi-currency customer accounts (USD / HKD / EUR / RMB).
Accounting: responsible for year-end accounting (Balance sheet, P&L, tax declarations), converting accounting documents to IAS/IFRS standard, processing tax, analyzing book entries.
-
VERELEC
- Project Manager
Autre | Shanghai RPC CHINA
2010 - 2011
Setup project manager (business development), in Shanghai and Nanchang, China
Setting a specialist high-tech heating system company on the Chinese market (production and distribution).
Operational tasks: following up and updating action plans, drawing up an ambitious yet realistic business plan, reporting to HO, appraising and analyzing potential business partners, liaising with assisting bodies abroad, finding and classifying distributors, negotiating with local authorities regarding the creation of a production site.
Legal: making administrative declarations, setting up the joint venture, creating a French-Chinese tax structure as a holding company in Hong-Kong.
-
DEM (Diffusion Electro Musicale)
- Audit interne
Sophia Antipolis FRANCE
2009 - 2009
Auditor and Financial Controller, in Sophia Antipolis, France
Regularization of the financial situation following the acquisition of a competitor
Finance: assisting in auditing of the accounts, setting up report analysis processes
Cash management: managing cash flows with factoring bodies
Accounting: managing year-end reports (Balance sheet, P&L and tax declarations), valuing inventory
Legal / Social: managing administrative and tax deductions (VAT, payroll), producing financial statements
-
Alès Group
- Financial cost controller
Contrôle de gestion | Madrid SPAIN
2008 - 2008
Financial Controller, in Madrid, Spain
(internship)
Finance: producing reports, feasibility studies, cost analyses and monthly profit analyses, budgeting the action plan, studying prospect viability and customer profitability
Cash management: monitoring cash flow and bank reconciliation
Accounting: valuing assets (inventory, fixed assets),consolidating branch results
-
Metro Cash and Carry
- Deputy Sector manager Junior
Grenoble FRANCE
2004 - 2006