Cyril VIENOT

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Infogérance
Cloud computing
Organisation
Management
Transformation SI

Entreprises

  • Capgemini TS - CIS - Practice Manager

    Lyon (69000) 2008 - maintenant

  • Carrefour SI France - Directeur Support aux Projets

    Massy 2007 - 2008

  • Carrefour SI France - Directeur Architecture Technologique France at Carrefour - DSI France

    Massy 2003 - 2007

  • Carrefour SI France - Responsable du département Architecture Technologique Supermarchés

    Massy 2001 - 2003

  • Carrefour - Comptoirs Moderne - Directeur de Projets SI

    1998 - 2000

  • Marks & Spencer PLC - London UK - Project Manager

    1995 - 1998

  • MARKS & SPENCER - Chef de Projets SI

    Paris 1987 - 1995

  • Armée de Terre - 601 RCR Achern RFA - Chef de peloton

    1985 - 1986 Officier de réserve

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale

    Chatenay Malabry 2014 - 2014

  • Ecole Centrale

    Chatenay Malabry 2012 - 2012

  • IFAG

    Paris 1983 - 1987 3ėme cycle en Informatique de Gestion

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)

    Sceaux 1981 - 1983
