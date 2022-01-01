Retail
Cyril VIENOT
Cyril VIENOT
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Infogérance
Cloud computing
Organisation
Management
Transformation SI
Capgemini TS - CIS
- Practice Manager
Lyon (69000)
2008 - maintenant
Carrefour SI France
- Directeur Support aux Projets
Massy
2007 - 2008
Carrefour SI France
- Directeur Architecture Technologique France at Carrefour - DSI France
Massy
2003 - 2007
Carrefour SI France
- Responsable du département Architecture Technologique Supermarchés
Massy
2001 - 2003
Carrefour - Comptoirs Moderne
- Directeur de Projets SI
1998 - 2000
Marks & Spencer PLC - London UK
- Project Manager
1995 - 1998
MARKS & SPENCER
- Chef de Projets SI
Paris
1987 - 1995
Armée de Terre - 601 RCR Achern RFA
- Chef de peloton
1985 - 1986
Officier de réserve
Ecole Centrale
Chatenay Malabry
2014 - 2014
Ecole Centrale
Chatenay Malabry
2012 - 2012
IFAG
Paris
1983 - 1987
3ėme cycle en Informatique de Gestion
Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Sceaux)
Sceaux
1981 - 1983
