Cyrille ALLAIS

AMSTERDAM/DUBAI

En résumé

An Oil and Gas professional with 12 year experience who excels in both technical and commercial fields. An optimist and a people’s person who shines in multi-cultural environments and who sees innovation and partnership as key enablers to success.

Mes compétences :
Energy
Operational Excellence
Petrochemicals
Process
Process Development
Ingénierie
Gestion de projet
Environnement
Energie
Business Development
Innovation
Contracts negotiation
IP management
Third Party relationship management
Strategy development

Entreprises

  • Shell Downstream Services International - Business Development Manager - Sulphur & Ventures

    2017 - maintenant Shell established a dedicated sulphur business over 50 years ago to manage the complete value chain of sulphur. Shell Sulphur Solutions is committed to delivering world-class marketing of elemental sulphur and the development of value-added applications for sulphur.

  • Shell Downstream Services International - Engineering Services Manager - EMEA & AP

    2015 - 2017 Technology Opportunity Management for Shell's Thiogro Technology licensing activities in the EMEA&AP region.


    http://www.shell.com/business-customers/shell-sulphur-solutions/shell-thiogro.html

    - Leads technical Licensing negotiations with business prospects & technology partners
    - Manages key interfaces with functions (Legal/R&D) in support of technology development and deployment
    - Agronomy team & program lead in support of marketing activities

  • Shell Downstream Services International - Technical Services Engineer

    2011 - 2015 Shell Thiogro offers Groundbreaking Technologies and Services to the fertilizer industry.

    - Technical Services
    - Licensee Project Execution

    see: http://www.shell.com/home/content/sulphur/your_needs/products/in_fertilizers/
    http://www-static.shell.com/static/sulphur/downloads/shell_thiogro_factsheet.pdf

  • Shell Global Solutions - Process Development Engineer

    2009 - 2011 Ensured technical feasibility of new technologies entering deployment phase.

  • Shell Global Solutions - Petrochemicals R&D Specialist

    2006 - 2009 Leader in Front end and developmental research, from proof of concept to demonstration.

    Multiple projects in Chemicals; Gas; and EP sector

  • Novartis A.G. - Chemist

    1999 - maintenant Archiving and Chemicals registration in support of Novartis' Automated archiving systems.

Formations

  • Kingston University (Kingston Upon Thames)

    Kingston Upon Thames 2000 - 2005 PhD - Chemistry & Polymer Sciences

  • Kingston University (Kingston Upon Thames)

    Kingston Upon Thames 2000 - 2005 Materials science / Polymer chemistry

    Researcher

    PhD. directed by Pr. P.J.S Foot

  • Kingston University (Kingston Upon Thames)

    Kingston Upon Thames 1997 - 1999 BSC Honnors 2.1 - Chemistry

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie

    Mont Saint Aignan 1995 - 1997 D.U.T - Chimie

