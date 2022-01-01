Cyrille ANDRES

TECHNICAL SKILLS:
Web Technologies: PHP4 & 5, Coldfusion (4,5,MX), (X)HTML, CSS(2), JavaScript, Ajax, XML. Basic Knowledge of other web technologies (ASP, JSP, Ruby etc…)
Frameworks: Zend, Phrame, CodeIgniter.
CMS: Wordpress, Typo3
Databases: MS SQL Server, MySql, Sqlite, Firebird.
Software: Dreamweaver, Adobe Photoshop, Ms Office, Eclipse, MS Visio
Operating Systems: Windows, MacOS, Linux
OTHER:
Involved in several web development projects, currently involved in the development of an application for a mobile-oriented networking tool (http://groupile.mobi )
Cinema, Photography (in charge of taking pictures and managing the content the website of t
Mes compétences :
JavaScript