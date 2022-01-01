Menu

Cyrille ANDRES

ZURICH

En résumé

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Web Technologies: PHP4 & 5, Coldfusion (4,5,MX), (X)HTML, CSS(2), JavaScript, Ajax, XML. Basic Knowledge of other web technologies (ASP, JSP, Ruby etc…)

Frameworks: Zend, Phrame, CodeIgniter.

CMS: Wordpress, Typo3

Databases: MS SQL Server, MySql, Sqlite, Firebird.

Software: Dreamweaver, Adobe Photoshop, Ms Office, Eclipse, MS Visio

Operating Systems: Windows, MacOS, Linux

OTHER:

Involved in several web development projects, currently involved in the development of an application for a mobile-oriented networking tool (http://groupile.mobi )
Cinema, Photography (in charge of taking pictures and managing the content the website of t

Mes compétences :
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • Liquid Marketing Communication - Web Development Manager

    2011 - maintenant - Lead developer on web site builds and business enterprise solutions
    - Manage development and coding team
    - Assist in project specifications and time schedules
    - Plan and detail website architecture

  • Newvoice International - Web Developer

    Lachen 2006 - 2009 - Development of web solutions for mobilization of persons through an alarming and
    conferencing system in the domain of telecommunications.
    - Development of company's internal CRM
    - Coordination of tasks between the team in Zürich and developers in Thailand.
    - Customer support.

Formations

  • University Of Teesside IBIT (Middlesbrough)

    Middlesbrough 2003 - 2004

  • Université Strasbourg 3 Robert Schuman (Illkirch Graffenstaden)

    Illkirch Graffenstaden 2000 - 2002

Réseau