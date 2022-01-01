Cyrille BONNET

Philip Morris International
- Indirect Materials and Services – Procurement Executive
Lausannemaintenant2007 - 2010: Build and pursue sourcing strategies with key stakeholders for Factory Supplies (Lab equipments and chemicals, production capital equipments & MRO supplies).
2009: Professional Services for operations business unit on top of Factory Supplies
2010: Construction projects & Building Maintenance
*Spend: circa 50 MUSD
*Achievements: PMI Excellence award in 2009 for a confidential R&D project
Factory Supplies sourcing strategy for Switzerland.
Rueil Malmaison2005 - 2007Body in white assembly lines projects for platform N°2 in France and Spain plants: Turn key projects sourcing and negotiation, current assembly lines optimisations
*Spend: circa 150 MEU
*Achievements: -9% below cost avoidance objectives + Reengineering of supplier selection report (executive summary style)
Renault Trucks
- Direct Materials – Procurement Executive
Saint-Priest France2002 - 2005Military Superstructures for French army and special projects (armoured cabs) sourcing, negotiation and strategy
*Spend: circa 30 MEU
*Achievements: Purchasing processes reengineering including study, recommendation and application functional design. Savings forecasted by finance: 7.8 MEU cash flow