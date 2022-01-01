Menu

Cyrille BONNET

Lausanne

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Philip Morris International - Indirect Materials and Services – Procurement Executive

    Lausanne maintenant 2007 - 2010: Build and pursue sourcing strategies with key stakeholders for Factory Supplies (Lab equipments and chemicals, production capital equipments & MRO supplies).
    2009: Professional Services for operations business unit on top of Factory Supplies
    2010: Construction projects & Building Maintenance
    *Spend: circa 50 MUSD
    *Achievements: PMI Excellence award in 2009 for a confidential R&D project
    Factory Supplies sourcing strategy for Switzerland.

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Indirect Materials and Services - Procurement Executive

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2007 Body in white assembly lines projects for platform N°2 in France and Spain plants: Turn key projects sourcing and negotiation, current assembly lines optimisations
    *Spend: circa 150 MEU
    *Achievements: -9% below cost avoidance objectives + Reengineering of supplier selection report (executive summary style)

  • Renault Trucks - Direct Materials – Procurement Executive

    Saint-Priest France 2002 - 2005 Military Superstructures for French army and special projects (armoured cabs) sourcing, negotiation and strategy
    *Spend: circa 30 MEU
    *Achievements: Purchasing processes reengineering including study, recommendation and application functional design. Savings forecasted by finance: 7.8 MEU cash flow

Formations

Réseau