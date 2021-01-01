Cyrille BUISSETTE

Entreprises
-
ozice
- Directeur technique
2017 - maintenant
-
Groupe Pomona
- Chef de projet immobilier - MOA
ANTONY
2016 - 2016
-
TEKHNE INGENIERIE
- Chef de projet
2011 - 2016
-
E.P.A.M.S.A.
- Responsable d'opération construction
2010 - 2010
-
Ville de Chilly Mazarin
- Responsable d'opérations
2009 - 2010
-
Jacobs France
- Ingénieur projets
Pasadena
2006 - 2009
-
Davis Langdon and everest
- Economiste - Quantity surveyor
2003 - 2006
-
axone architectes
- Projeteur Compositeur
2002 - 2003
-
Tna architectes - Thierry Naberes
- Projeteur
2000 - 2002
-
Architectonia
- Projeteur
1998 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée