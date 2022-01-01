Cyrille CARON

Mes compétences :
Relations presse
Public Relation
Relation Publiques
Entreprises
Public Image PR
- PR Consultant
2013 - maintenant
CCCONSEIL
- Owner
2012 - maintenant
KRISVANASSCHE
- PR & Communication Manager at KRISVANASSCHE
2008 - 2012- Public and Press Relations within France and Internationally
- Defining the overall communication strategy for the brand and the co-branding
- Developing media visibility - Press, digital & social networks
- Creating various media supports - campaigns, editorials/videos, articles and catalogues
- Conception and follow-up of press events - catwalks, product launch
- Managing the Paris team, recruiting and other human resources related tasks
- Managing and coordinating communication via the London and Tokyo agencies
- Media and non media budget management, analysis and follow-up of the press impact
KRISVANASSCHE
- Sales and Developement Coordinator
2008 - 2008- Competition analysis and client prospection
- Developing a selected distribution network
- Preparing and organising the showroom
- Presenting the collections to the sales team
- Summary and sales analysis, client follow-up, client contracts management
- Supervising the licensee’s manufacturing and distribution
- Optimisation of the margins and definition of the pricing policy
- Management of the sales budgets
KRISVANASSCHE
- Sales and Developement Assistant
2007 - 2007- Creation of sales tools and sales communication sets
- Preparing and organising the showroom
- Summary and sales analysis, customer relations