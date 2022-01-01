Menu

Cyrille CARON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Relations presse
Public Relation
Relation Publiques

Entreprises

  • Public Image PR - PR Consultant

    2013 - maintenant

  • CCCONSEIL - Owner

    2012 - maintenant

  • KRISVANASSCHE - PR & Communication Manager at KRISVANASSCHE

    2008 - 2012 - Public and Press Relations within France and Internationally
    - Defining the overall communication strategy for the brand and the co-branding
    - Developing media visibility - Press, digital & social networks
    - Creating various media supports - campaigns, editorials/videos, articles and catalogues
    - Conception and follow-up of press events - catwalks, product launch
    - Managing the Paris team, recruiting and other human resources related tasks
    - Managing and coordinating communication via the London and Tokyo agencies
    - Media and non media budget management, analysis and follow-up of the press impact

  • KRISVANASSCHE - Sales and Developement Coordinator

    2008 - 2008 - Competition analysis and client prospection
    - Developing a selected distribution network
    - Preparing and organising the showroom
    - Presenting the collections to the sales team
    - Summary and sales analysis, client follow-up, client contracts management
    - Supervising the licensee’s manufacturing and distribution
    - Optimisation of the margins and definition of the pricing policy
    - Management of the sales budgets

  • KRISVANASSCHE - Sales and Developement Assistant

    2007 - 2007 - Creation of sales tools and sales communication sets
    - Preparing and organising the showroom
    - Summary and sales analysis, customer relations

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

