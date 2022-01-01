Cyrille CHARTRAIN

More than 10 years spent in mobile telecoms, in large and small companies, successfully delivering several software packages.

Have been working in the automotive industry for 6 years to design and develop Infotainment systems for automotive Tiers1 and OEMs (Linux, Android based).

Currently looking at development of autonomous driving modules and instrument clusters (ISO26262).



Good adaptation skills, experience in company reorganisation, involved in setting up new process to reach CMMI level 3 and new software development methods (move from waterfall to agile) to support business growth.

Able to take different positions such as technical lead, team lead, architect, Scrum master or project manager.



Specialties:

Linux, Android (all layers), RTOS (DSP BIOS, Nucleus, VxWorks), Multimedia, Drivers, Protocol (Bluetooth, WIFI, 3G, DLNA), SW update, Security (Boot, DTCP, HDCP, TEE), Graphics, Speech, Browser, Telephony, Neural Networks



Mes compétences :

Android

Architecture

Arm

Assembler

Drivers

DSP

Embedded Software development

Gsm

Javascript

Linux

Multimedia

Open source software

Scrum

Software Development

Speech

Team management

Graphics

Sécurité

C++

Automotive

C

Téléphonie mobile

Wireless