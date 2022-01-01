Cyrille CHARTRAIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chambéry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
More than 10 years spent in mobile telecoms, in large and small companies, successfully delivering several software packages.
Have been working in the automotive industry for 6 years to design and develop Infotainment systems for automotive Tiers1 and OEMs (Linux, Android based).
Currently looking at development of autonomous driving modules and instrument clusters (ISO26262).
Good adaptation skills, experience in company reorganisation, involved in setting up new process to reach CMMI level 3 and new software development methods (move from waterfall to agile) to support business growth.
Able to take different positions such as technical lead, team lead, architect, Scrum master or project manager.
Specialties:
Linux, Android (all layers), RTOS (DSP BIOS, Nucleus, VxWorks), Multimedia, Drivers, Protocol (Bluetooth, WIFI, 3G, DLNA), SW update, Security (Boot, DTCP, HDCP, TEE), Graphics, Speech, Browser, Telephony, Neural Networks
Mes compétences :
Android
Architecture
Arm
Assembler
Drivers
DSP
Embedded Software development
Gsm
Javascript
Linux
Multimedia
Open source software
Scrum
Software Development
Speech
Team management
Graphics
Sécurité
C++
Automotive
C
Téléphonie mobile
Wireless