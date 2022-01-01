Cyrille COIFFET

-
- Country Manager, Senior Director
2011 - maintenant
En charge de superviser les activités françaises du groupe HomeAway - au travers des marques Abritel.fr, Homelidays.com et Villanao.com
-
Homelidays - Groupe HomeAway
- Directeur Général
2009 - maintenant
-
Abritel.fr - HomeAway.com
- Directeur Général
2008 - 2009
Abritel.Fr est le site leader en France dans le secteur des locations de vacances, tant en inventaire d'annonces qu'en nombre de visiteurs sur le site.
-
PagesJaunes Annonces
- Directeur Marketing
2006 - 2008
PagesJaunes Petites Annonces
Site http://www.annoncesjaunes.fr :
-
Booz Allen Hamilton
- Associate
Paris
2004 - 2006
-
Yahoo! Europe
- Senior Product Manager
PARIS
2000 - 2004
· Built Yahoo! Finance into the largest pan-European financial information website as well as the 2nd revenue generator for Yahoo! Europe. Led strategic development of Yahoo! Finance site, coordinating pan-European input from sales, marketing, research and web design.
· Increased Yahoo! Finance’s roster of partners from 12 in 2000 to 50+ in 2004. Defined and conducted industry reviews to identify suitable partners for Yahoo! Finance, while screening spontaneous proposals. Negotiated contract terms including pricing, promotional placement and revenue sharing of key partners (FT, Business Week, Reuters, …). Researched financial services industry and key players.
-
JP Morgan
- Analyst
Paris
1998 - 2000
· One of the founding members of the JP Morgan London e-Incubator
· Responsible for screening and improving business plans submitted to the incubator
· Initiated two successful business initiatives (eAngel & eTracker) getting to the Investment Committee stage