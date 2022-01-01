Menu

Cyrille COIFFET

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • HomeAway - Country Manager, Senior Director

    2011 - maintenant En charge de superviser les activités françaises du groupe HomeAway - au travers des marques Abritel.fr, Homelidays.com et Villanao.com

  • Homelidays - Groupe HomeAway - Directeur Général

    2009 - maintenant

  • Abritel.fr - HomeAway.com - Directeur Général

    2008 - 2009 Abritel.Fr est le site leader en France dans le secteur des locations de vacances, tant en inventaire d'annonces qu'en nombre de visiteurs sur le site.

  • PagesJaunes Annonces - Directeur Marketing

    2006 - 2008 PagesJaunes Petites Annonces

    Site http://www.annoncesjaunes.fr :

  • Booz Allen Hamilton - Associate

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Yahoo! Europe - Senior Product Manager

    PARIS 2000 - 2004 · Built Yahoo! Finance into the largest pan-European financial information website as well as the 2nd revenue generator for Yahoo! Europe. Led strategic development of Yahoo! Finance site, coordinating pan-European input from sales, marketing, research and web design.
    · Increased Yahoo! Finance’s roster of partners from 12 in 2000 to 50+ in 2004. Defined and conducted industry reviews to identify suitable partners for Yahoo! Finance, while screening spontaneous proposals. Negotiated contract terms including pricing, promotional placement and revenue sharing of key partners (FT, Business Week, Reuters, …). Researched financial services industry and key players.

  • JP Morgan - Analyst

    Paris 1998 - 2000 · One of the founding members of the JP Morgan London e-Incubator
    · Responsible for screening and improving business plans submitted to the incubator
    · Initiated two successful business initiatives (eAngel & eTracker) getting to the Investment Committee stage

