Cyrille CONTAMINE

OSAKA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Java
Objective C
C
C++
Objective-C
C#
Python
Ruby
PHP
OpenGL
Pthreads
OpenCV
Unity 3D
Perl

Entreprises

  • IWD - 3D Engineer

    2015 - maintenant Developing a web server integrated interactive visual merchandising software to create and manage 2D planograms and 3D guidelines (C#, Javascript).

    Developing a multi platform (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac) VR Displayer in C# using Unity3D, allowing to visit existing non-existing buildings and environments in 3D (Gear VR, HTC Vive).

    Developing a standalone version of the interactive visual merchandising software to overcome the incoming deprecation of NPAPI plugin support for all web browsers at the end of 2016.

  • DeNA Games Osaka - Lead Web Game Programmer

    2015 - maintenant Lead developer for the project Gundam Royal in Osaka, Japan

  • Goodia - C# Programmer

    2014 - 2015 * C# Game programmer on 4 differents solo projects using the Unity3D engine

  • Augmented Reality - Programmer

    2013 - 2014 * Create a custom renderer based on OpenGL ES 2 on both Android and iOS (Objective-C, Java).
    * Create the server(Ruby) and client (Objective-C) side for the application to be able to use the Http Live
    Streaming protocol

  • Augmented Reality - Programmer

    2013 - 2013 * Create a feature extraction and object detection program (based on algorithms such as BRISK, SURF, SIFT etc.)
    * Analyze software's performances ;
    * Establishing a tracking system for a future establishment of a robust mono-camera augmented reality algorithm using the ESM tracking method

  • Nagoya Institute of Technology - Researcher & Developer

    2012 - 2013 * Creating an algorithm based on DTAM: Dense Tracking and Mapping in Real-Time divided into two big interlaced steps:
    * Tracking : using Global Image Alignment method involving calculation of the transform (homography) between two images for the tracking. This tracking benefits from the predictive capabilities of a dense
    model with regard to occlusion handling and multi-scale operation, making it much more robust. The utilisation of Efficient-Second-order Minimization method (which does not need to compute the Hessian) permit a large gain of time and consequently tracks with higher inter-frame movements.
    * 3D mapping: using a single hand-held camera using dense model with current commodity GPU hardware on a novel non-convex optimisation framework to perform a high quality depth map.

  • General Electric HealthCare - Medical Imaging Developer

    2012 - 2012 * Create a prototype of a 3D Viewer based on multithreaded client/server architecture using OmniORB as an intermediate layer respecting the CORBA standard for remote procedure calls.
    * Realization of a Java interface for the client side in order to avoid the use of the X Window System for
    graphical purpose which was previously used via Xtoolkit, XCB or directly Xlib.
    * Interpreting some previously possible interactions with the 3D volume via event listener Java.
    * Main goal: to allow doctors to simply use laptop performing the Java graphical user interface, harnessing
    the power of strong computational servers to perform all the algorithm calculations (such as
    segmentations).
    * Languages: Java/C++.

  • Credit Agricole - Bank Intranet Manager

    Montrouge 2011 - 2011 * Management of intranet facility to meet the needs of individuals and professionals.

  • I.C.E EFREI - President

    2011 - 2012 Creation of a touch table using infrared technology, presentation at the ``forum 5+'' at the Geode, Paris ;
    - Creation of a UAV using sent images data from Microsoft Kinect leading to unmanned my video surveillance project in year-end of a Master 1.

  • Override - Co-founder

    2011 - maintenant Working in the field of unmanned flying robots and image processing.
    Excellence Award (1st prize) of contest ``PETIT POUCET'' 2012
    http://www.petitpoucet.fr/#concours

Formations

  • Nagoya Institute Of Technology (Nagoya)

    Nagoya 2012 - 2013 Spent the second year of my Master (2012-2013) as a Special Research Student
    Research theme: 3D reconstruction based on DTAM (Dense Tracking and Mapping in Real-Time).

  • EFREI

    Villejuif 2011 - 2012 Master 1

    With specialization in Image processing and Management Science.
    Contributed to team projects in C++ .

  • Asia Pacific University College Of Technology And Innovation (Kuala Lumpur)

    Kuala Lumpur 2011 - 2011 Bachelor of Science

  • EFREI

    Villejuif 2010 - 2011 Licence 3

    * Specialization in Computer Science.
    * Languages: mainly C/C++ and Java.

  • Lycée Claude Fauriel

    Saint Etienne 2008 - 2010 * Two years of Classe Préparatoire (CPGE) of Science with high focus on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering, and a minor in Philosophy preparing a national entrance exam for the Sr. year.

