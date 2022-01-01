Cyrille CONTAMINE

Mes compétences :
Java
Objective C
C
C++
Objective-C
C#
Python
Ruby
PHP
OpenGL
Pthreads
OpenCV
Unity 3D
Perl
Entreprises
IWD
- 3D Engineer
2015 - maintenantDeveloping a web server integrated interactive visual merchandising software to create and manage 2D planograms and 3D guidelines (C#, Javascript).
Developing a multi platform (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac) VR Displayer in C# using Unity3D, allowing to visit existing non-existing buildings and environments in 3D (Gear VR, HTC Vive).
Developing a standalone version of the interactive visual merchandising software to overcome the incoming deprecation of NPAPI plugin support for all web browsers at the end of 2016.
DeNA Games Osaka
- Lead Web Game Programmer
2015 - maintenantLead developer for the project Gundam Royal in Osaka, Japan
Goodia
- C# Programmer
2014 - 2015* C# Game programmer on 4 differents solo projects using the Unity3D engine
Augmented Reality
- Programmer
2013 - 2014* Create a custom renderer based on OpenGL ES 2 on both Android and iOS (Objective-C, Java).
* Create the server(Ruby) and client (Objective-C) side for the application to be able to use the Http Live
Streaming protocol
Augmented Reality
- Programmer
2013 - 2013* Create a feature extraction and object detection program (based on algorithms such as BRISK, SURF, SIFT etc.)
* Analyze software's performances ;
* Establishing a tracking system for a future establishment of a robust mono-camera augmented reality algorithm using the ESM tracking method
Nagoya Institute of Technology
- Researcher & Developer
2012 - 2013* Creating an algorithm based on DTAM: Dense Tracking and Mapping in Real-Time divided into two big interlaced steps:
* Tracking : using Global Image Alignment method involving calculation of the transform (homography) between two images for the tracking. This tracking benefits from the predictive capabilities of a dense
model with regard to occlusion handling and multi-scale operation, making it much more robust. The utilisation of Efficient-Second-order Minimization method (which does not need to compute the Hessian) permit a large gain of time and consequently tracks with higher inter-frame movements.
* 3D mapping: using a single hand-held camera using dense model with current commodity GPU hardware on a novel non-convex optimisation framework to perform a high quality depth map.
General Electric HealthCare
- Medical Imaging Developer
2012 - 2012* Create a prototype of a 3D Viewer based on multithreaded client/server architecture using OmniORB as an intermediate layer respecting the CORBA standard for remote procedure calls.
* Realization of a Java interface for the client side in order to avoid the use of the X Window System for
graphical purpose which was previously used via Xtoolkit, XCB or directly Xlib.
* Interpreting some previously possible interactions with the 3D volume via event listener Java.
* Main goal: to allow doctors to simply use laptop performing the Java graphical user interface, harnessing
the power of strong computational servers to perform all the algorithm calculations (such as
segmentations).
* Languages: Java/C++.
Credit Agricole
- Bank Intranet Manager
Montrouge2011 - 2011* Management of intranet facility to meet the needs of individuals and professionals.
I.C.E EFREI
- President
2011 - 2012Creation of a touch table using infrared technology, presentation at the ``forum 5+'' at the Geode, Paris ;
- Creation of a UAV using sent images data from Microsoft Kinect leading to unmanned my video surveillance project in year-end of a Master 1.
Override
- Co-founder
2011 - maintenantWorking in the field of unmanned flying robots and image processing.
Excellence Award (1st prize) of contest ``PETIT POUCET'' 2012
http://www.petitpoucet.fr/#concours
Formations
Nagoya Institute Of Technology (Nagoya)
Nagoya2012 - 2013Spent the second year of my Master (2012-2013) as a Special Research Student
Research theme: 3D reconstruction based on DTAM (Dense Tracking and Mapping in Real-Time).
Saint Etienne2008 - 2010* Two years of Classe Préparatoire (CPGE) of Science with high focus on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Mechanical Engineering, and a minor in Philosophy preparing a national entrance exam for the Sr. year.