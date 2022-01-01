Concepteur, Designer, Architecte d'Intérieur, également passionné de Photographie, Cyrille Druart est un touche-à-tout. Il grandit dans un milieu artistique ancré dans le surréalisme du côté maternel, ce qui le marquera profondément et le poussera à travailler sur l'imaginaire. Son père, dessinateur industriel, lui montrera le côté technique du métier. Créateur dans l'âme, il s'efforce de concevoir des espace modernes, non-décoratifs, mais présentant un langage et un questionnement sous-jacent. L'architecture devient alors une plateforme de réflexion.



Designer, Interior Architect, also passionate about Photography, Cyrille Druart excels in many fields. He grew up in an artistic environment, immersed in surrealism on his mother’s side, which has had a profound influence on his work and interest in the imaginary. His father, an industrial designer, exposed him to the technical side of the profession. A creator at heart, he strives to design modern, non-decorative environments, but with an underlying language and sense of wonder. Architecture thus becomes a platform for introspection.



