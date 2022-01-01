Cyrille DUBREUIL

2005 - maintenantProfessional photographer specialized in industry, architecture and construction.
Electric Power Stations in Pont-sur-Sambre, Toul and Bayet (Poweo, Alpiq, Ansaldo Energia)
Shopping Malls (Unibail Rodamco)
Residential Properties (Kaufman & Broad, Bouwfonds Marignan, Groupe Logement Français, Immobilières 3F, Groupe Effidis...)
Offices (CB Richard Ellis, CBRE Investors, Altarea Cogedim, Foncière des Régions, Emerige...)
Logistic Parks (Gazeley)
Industrial sites/Factories (Eramet, SNC Lavalin, Lafarge...)
Transports (Aéroports de Paris, Port Autonome de Paris, Siemens)
Liesse Production Limited (Hong Kong)
- General Manager
2000 - 2005Photography and Video production. Contracts signed with major companies like Sun Hung Kai, Henderson Land, MTR Corporation, Bouygues... for prestigious projects: the two tallest Hong Kong Towers (2 International Finance Center, International Commerce Center), Ngong Ping 360 cable car, AsiaWorld Exhibition Center...