Cyrille DUBREUIL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Photography

Entreprises

  • Cyrille Dubreuil - Photographer

    2005 - maintenant Professional photographer specialized in industry, architecture and construction.
    Electric Power Stations in Pont-sur-Sambre, Toul and Bayet (Poweo, Alpiq, Ansaldo Energia)
    Shopping Malls (Unibail Rodamco)
    Residential Properties (Kaufman & Broad, Bouwfonds Marignan, Groupe Logement Français, Immobilières 3F, Groupe Effidis...)
    Offices (CB Richard Ellis, CBRE Investors, Altarea Cogedim, Foncière des Régions, Emerige...)
    Logistic Parks (Gazeley)
    Industrial sites/Factories (Eramet, SNC Lavalin, Lafarge...)
    Transports (Aéroports de Paris, Port Autonome de Paris, Siemens)

  • Liesse Production Limited (Hong Kong) - General Manager

    2000 - 2005 Photography and Video production. Contracts signed with major companies like Sun Hung Kai, Henderson Land, MTR Corporation, Bouygues... for prestigious projects: the two tallest Hong Kong Towers (2 International Finance Center, International Commerce Center), Ngong Ping 360 cable car, AsiaWorld Exhibition Center...

  • Groupe Danone - Corporate Communications

    PARIS 1999 - 1999

  • Gras Savoye - Corporate Communications

    Puteaux 1996 - 1999

Formations

Réseau