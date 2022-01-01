Cyrille FOILLARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
General Manager in TMT with extensive International Experience and broad Functional Skills
• BU/ P&L management experience combined with multi-disciplinary competences in Consumer Marketing, Product Management, Sales Management & Sales Operations, Business Development, Business/ Strategic Planning, Corporate Development/M&A, Finance and Operations/ Supply Chain
• Over 15 years industry experience in E-commerce, Digital Media, Telecom, and IT/ Software services
• Over 10 years of experience in International locations and/or roles, including management of large, multi-cultural, international teams spread over multiple countries in Europe and Asia
• Experience of building and (re)structuring fast growing B2C and B2B organizations in both start-up and fast-growing corporate environments (mid-size and large companies)
Mes compétences :
System Strategy
Mergers & Acquisitions
Business Development
recruiting selection
extensive International Experience
broad Functional Skills
Supply Chain
Sales Management
Product Management
Process Improvement
Private Placements
PC Hardware
Marketing
Managerial Skills
Managed a team
Large Companies
Joint Venture
Corporate Development
Audit