Cyrille FOILLARD

Clichy

En résumé

General Manager in TMT with extensive International Experience and broad Functional Skills

• BU/ P&L management experience combined with multi-disciplinary competences in Consumer Marketing, Product Management, Sales Management & Sales Operations, Business Development, Business/ Strategic Planning, Corporate Development/M&A, Finance and Operations/ Supply Chain
• Over 15 years industry experience in E-commerce, Digital Media, Telecom, and IT/ Software services
• Over 10 years of experience in International locations and/or roles, including management of large, multi-cultural, international teams spread over multiple countries in Europe and Asia
• Experience of building and (re)structuring fast growing B2C and B2B organizations in both start-up and fast-growing corporate environments (mid-size and large companies)


Mes compétences :
System Strategy
Mergers & Acquisitions
Business Development
recruiting selection
extensive International Experience
broad Functional Skills
Supply Chain
Sales Management
Product Management
Process Improvement
Private Placements
PC Hardware
Marketing
Managerial Skills
Managed a team
Large Companies
Joint Venture
Corporate Development
Audit

Entreprises

  • Amazon - Director of Product Management, EU Seller Services

    Clichy 2014 - maintenant In charge of defining the Product Roadmap and driving the top pan-European growth and profitability product related initiatives for the Marketplace in Europe (Selling On Amazon and Fulfillment By Amazon programs). Team of 66 FTEs.

  • Amazon - General Manager, Fulfillment By Amazon

    Clichy 2011 - 2014 Full P&L responsibility for the FBA program which lets Sellers increase their online sales by using Amazon fulfillment network worldwide, customer service and trusted fast, free delivery options. In charge of planning the FBA business, monitoring its performance and driving seller adoption, satisfaction, revenue growth, and profitability through sales, marketing, operations, supply chain and product innovation initiatives. Team of 201 FTEs.

  • CLEVERSTEP - Founder & CEO

    2009 - 2011 Management Consulting & Corporate Finance Advisory Services (M&A and private placements in high-tech).

  • Akamai Technologies - CFO, International

    Paris 2007 - 2009 In charge of Finance Operations, Financial and Strategic Planning, and M&A in Europe and Asia. Team of 30 people in 13 countries. Reporting to Group CFO

  • Akamai Technologies - Director of Development & Operations, International

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Right hand to the GM for International (world outside US –150 FTEs). In charge of Sales Operations, Business Development, Business and Strategic Planning.

  • Vivendi - Director of Messaging Business Unit (SFR)

    Paris Cedex 08 2003 - 2005 In charge of developing revenue & profitability of SMS and value-added messaging services at SFR

  • Vivendi - Director of Content and Services (Vizzavi)

    Paris Cedex 08 2002 - 2003 Hired by new CEO to restructure and reposition Vizzavi in France from web to mobile. Member of the Executive Committee. In charge of Content & Services P&L. Team of 30 people

  • Freever - Vice-President Strategy & Business Development and CFO.

    2000 - 2001 Start-up founded in November 1999 to develop, sell and operate B2C value-added services (Mobile Communities) targeted at mobile operators under a revenue-sharing business model. Sold in 2005 to a publicly traded company (Buongiorno). Member of the Executive Committee.

  • McKinsey & Company - Engagement Manager

    PARIS 1997 - 2000 Participated in, and then managed consultants and client teams in 12 engagements related to strategy, organization, marketing, and operational performance, mostly in High-Tech and Manufacturing.

  • Arthur Andersen - Senior Associate

    St. Charles 1992 - 1995 Participated in, and then managed teams up to 9 professionals on over 20 audit and financial consulting engagements in several industries: Distribution, Hotels & Travel, Manufacturing, Textile, Construction.

  • Marine Nationale - Enseigne de Vaisseau

    Paris 1990 - 1991 Graduated 9th out of a class of 150 trainee officers. Appointed the Fourth Officer of a 75 men crew warship based overseas (Dumont d'Urville). Assumed command at sea as `Officer of the Watch''. Managed a team of 20 men aged 18 to 45 as Chief of Navigation and Maintenance Services.

Formations

  • Harvard Business School

    Boston 1995 - 1997 Master of Business Administration

    Awarded MBA. Focus on Marketing and Corporate Finance. Led a 6 months consulting project for INTEL

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 1987 - 1990 Marketing internships at L'OREAL, Reckitt, and TOTAL. Co-President of CRECOM, a student-run business

