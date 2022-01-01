Cyrille FOILLARD

General Manager in TMT with extensive International Experience and broad Functional Skills



• BU/ P&L management experience combined with multi-disciplinary competences in Consumer Marketing, Product Management, Sales Management & Sales Operations, Business Development, Business/ Strategic Planning, Corporate Development/M&A, Finance and Operations/ Supply Chain

• Over 15 years industry experience in E-commerce, Digital Media, Telecom, and IT/ Software services

• Over 10 years of experience in International locations and/or roles, including management of large, multi-cultural, international teams spread over multiple countries in Europe and Asia

• Experience of building and (re)structuring fast growing B2C and B2B organizations in both start-up and fast-growing corporate environments (mid-size and large companies)





Mes compétences :

System Strategy

Mergers & Acquisitions

Business Development

recruiting selection

extensive International Experience

broad Functional Skills

Supply Chain

Sales Management

Product Management

Process Improvement

Private Placements

PC Hardware

Marketing

Managerial Skills

Managed a team

Large Companies

Joint Venture

Corporate Development

Audit