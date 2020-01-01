Menu

Damien CALLAMAND

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Project Manager, International Office for Migration, (IOM) United Nations

    Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 2015 - maintenant Responsible focal point the efficient planning, supervising, support, strategic development,
    implementation, management and reporting of the International Narcotics and Law
    Enforcement (INL) State Department United States of America (USA) funded Projects in
    DRC on :

    o Community policing,
    o Border police,
    o Lake and River Police,
    o Migration General Direction,
    o Mining police
    And as such:
    o Facilitating information exchange and project cooperation and synergy with other
    relevant institutions
    o promoting IOM implemented initiatives
    o Developing and maintaining strategic relationships within the INL and relevant
    state actors in DRC.
    o Ensure high-level quality of deliverables.
    o Provide guidance and advice to sub-offices in Goma, Bukavu, and Mbuji Mayi and
    Lubumbashi, Police Reform activities on the policies and strategies.

    Provide strategic advice, analysis and input to IOM Chief of Mission and relevant stakeholders on all issues that may arise on the projects being managed such as delays, blockage, including strategy when needed for bring back confidence and trust between the donor(s) and IOM.

    Manage all aspects of the INL-funded projects in line with IOM and donor requirements, and specifically organize training activities

    Oversee construction projects, including the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs Trade and Development (DFATD) integrated Community Policing Project.

    Represent IOM and participate in the relevant conferences, workshops, trainings and seminars and make presentations on assigned topics and activities.

    Developing close working relationships with relevant key state actors such as UN counterparts and relevant national and international NGOs.

  • Coordinator Police Support Project, (PSP) Price WaterHouse Cooper, Pwc

    Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa 2011 - 2015 Coordination of Security Accountability and Police Reform (SSAPR) Projects to support the Congolese National Police with funding from the British Cooperation (DFID).

    Managing the implementation of the PSP through support to its project managers to meet the program’s objectives and as such:

    o Coordinating and overseeing the work of the provincial coordinators, provincial
    policing advisors and PSP project managers to facilitate implementation of the PSP
    in the pilot provinces.
    o Supporting preparation of component- and project-specific work plans, budgets
    and reports (with the support of the Operations and Logistics functions) in line
    with the SSAPR log frame.
    o Ensuring rigorous reporting and monitoring of risks to successful program delivery
    to program stakeholders and PwC. Systematically escalating issues to the right level
    for resolution. Disseminating pertinent information to PSP personnel on a regular
    basis.
    o Ensuring consistency and quality of PSP deliverables and their timely preparation
    in accordance with the program’s quality plan. Instilling a QA culture in the PSP
    component through implementation of the SSAPR quality plan and effective
    knowledge management.
    o Identifying needs for technical advice, strategic mentoring and other capacity
    building support as required on policing matters to both national counterparts and
    PSP project managers. Does so in such a way that maximizes Congolese ownership
    of the police reform agenda.
    o Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with all key PSP
    stakeholders, including the other components implementing SSAPR.
    o Development and implementation of the Democratic Republic of Congo community policing (PdP) doctrine with the establishment of a pilot program including the projects focused on training on PdP and deployment of 2,700 police,
    transmissions network plan at national level with technical training, Constructions
    at Police General Secretariat and the pilot provinces, police management advisory,
    assets managements technical counseling for the police in DRC, senior police
    training plan and implementation on PdP and human rights at Provincial and
    National level and the fight against gender-based violence with specific training for
    specialized units and construction of specific buildings for Police of Child
    Protection and Women Protection (PSPEF)
    o Ensure the overall coordination of the implementation of the objectives of the
    Project Support Police of SSAPR PSP program is achieved in a timely and efficient
    manner in Kinshasa and in the pilot provinces inn Matadi Kananga and Bukavu.

  • Head Of Operations, United Nations Development Program UNDP, Kinshasa

    Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 2008 - 2011

Formations

  • Advanced Financial Training Course at the Treasury Department

    Glyncoe, GA USA 1994 - 1994

  • Speed conduct of cars for Police at le Mans Racing Track.

    Le Mans (72000) 1988 - 1988

  • Arrest techniques training for armed individuals

    Paris (75000) 1986 - 1987

  • French Police Academy Training Center

    France 1984 - 1985 (Penal and Police proceedings, shooting, martial arts). To graduate as Lieutenant.

  • Graduate Police Officer from Police Academy in 1984/1985

    FR 1984 - 1985

  • Military Service as Tank Commander

    French Army 1983 - 1984 Including Commando training on booby traps and explosives such as TNT, Plastic, Cocktail Molotov, and anti armored vehicles (tank) devices.

  • University in law and History

    Lyon university 1982 - 1983

  • High School, Classical Letters and History

    Lyon (69000) 1981 - 1981

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel