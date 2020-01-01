Damien CALLAMAND

Project Manager, International Office for Migration, (IOM) United Nations
Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)2015 - maintenantResponsible focal point the efficient planning, supervising, support, strategic development,
implementation, management and reporting of the International Narcotics and Law
Enforcement (INL) State Department United States of America (USA) funded Projects in
DRC on :
o Community policing,
o Border police,
o Lake and River Police,
o Migration General Direction,
o Mining police
And as such:
o Facilitating information exchange and project cooperation and synergy with other
relevant institutions
o promoting IOM implemented initiatives
o Developing and maintaining strategic relationships within the INL and relevant
state actors in DRC.
o Ensure high-level quality of deliverables.
o Provide guidance and advice to sub-offices in Goma, Bukavu, and Mbuji Mayi and
Lubumbashi, Police Reform activities on the policies and strategies.
Provide strategic advice, analysis and input to IOM Chief of Mission and relevant stakeholders on all issues that may arise on the projects being managed such as delays, blockage, including strategy when needed for bring back confidence and trust between the donor(s) and IOM.
Manage all aspects of the INL-funded projects in line with IOM and donor requirements, and specifically organize training activities
Oversee construction projects, including the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs Trade and Development (DFATD) integrated Community Policing Project.
Represent IOM and participate in the relevant conferences, workshops, trainings and seminars and make presentations on assigned topics and activities.
Developing close working relationships with relevant key state actors such as UN counterparts and relevant national and international NGOs.
Coordinator Police Support Project, (PSP) Price WaterHouse Cooper, Pwc
Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa2011 - 2015Coordination of Security Accountability and Police Reform (SSAPR) Projects to support the Congolese National Police with funding from the British Cooperation (DFID).
Managing the implementation of the PSP through support to its project managers to meet the program’s objectives and as such:
o Coordinating and overseeing the work of the provincial coordinators, provincial
policing advisors and PSP project managers to facilitate implementation of the PSP
in the pilot provinces.
o Supporting preparation of component- and project-specific work plans, budgets
and reports (with the support of the Operations and Logistics functions) in line
with the SSAPR log frame.
o Ensuring rigorous reporting and monitoring of risks to successful program delivery
to program stakeholders and PwC. Systematically escalating issues to the right level
for resolution. Disseminating pertinent information to PSP personnel on a regular
basis.
o Ensuring consistency and quality of PSP deliverables and their timely preparation
in accordance with the program’s quality plan. Instilling a QA culture in the PSP
component through implementation of the SSAPR quality plan and effective
knowledge management.
o Identifying needs for technical advice, strategic mentoring and other capacity
building support as required on policing matters to both national counterparts and
PSP project managers. Does so in such a way that maximizes Congolese ownership
of the police reform agenda.
o Developing and maintaining effective working relationships with all key PSP
stakeholders, including the other components implementing SSAPR.
o Development and implementation of the Democratic Republic of Congo community policing (PdP) doctrine with the establishment of a pilot program including the projects focused on training on PdP and deployment of 2,700 police,
transmissions network plan at national level with technical training, Constructions
at Police General Secretariat and the pilot provinces, police management advisory,
assets managements technical counseling for the police in DRC, senior police
training plan and implementation on PdP and human rights at Provincial and
National level and the fight against gender-based violence with specific training for
specialized units and construction of specific buildings for Police of Child
Protection and Women Protection (PSPEF)
o Ensure the overall coordination of the implementation of the objectives of the
Project Support Police of SSAPR PSP program is achieved in a timely and efficient
manner in Kinshasa and in the pilot provinces inn Matadi Kananga and Bukavu.
Head Of Operations, United Nations Development Program UNDP, Kinshasa
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)2008 - 2011
Formations
Advanced Financial Training Course at the Treasury Department
Glyncoe, GA USA1994 - 1994
Speed conduct of cars for Police at le Mans Racing Track.
Le Mans (72000)1988 - 1988
Arrest techniques training for armed individuals
Paris (75000)1986 - 1987
French Police Academy Training Center
France1984 - 1985(Penal and Police proceedings, shooting, martial arts). To graduate as Lieutenant.
Graduate Police Officer from Police Academy in 1984/1985
FR1984 - 1985
Military Service as Tank Commander
French Army1983 - 1984Including Commando training on booby traps and explosives such as TNT, Plastic, Cocktail Molotov, and anti armored vehicles (tank) devices.