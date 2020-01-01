Damien Peyre DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL ET MARKETING DIGITAL

-
Directeur Commercial et Marketing Digital
- Directeur Conseil en transformation Commerciale Omnicanal
Direction générale | Paris (75000)
2018 - maintenant
Responsable de la transition des ventes omnicanales, de l'expansion du marché et du développement des affaires, conseiller auprès des CXO, des fonds d'investissement, des fondateurs de startups en:
Circuits sélectifs, Opérations Retail, Wholesale et E-Commerce dans les Territoires Emergents (Afrique, Moyen-Orient, Asie, Amérique du Sud, Europe de l'Est ...).
Concepts urbains de vente au détail en France, au Qatar, en Arabie Saoudite, au Maroc, en Ukraine...
Marchés alternatifs (économie de partage...) ou Marchés matures confrontés à l'incertitude (Europe, Amérique du Nord).
Merchandising Alimentaire, non-alimentaire,
Négociations en centrale d'achat avec les fournisseurs grands comptes.
Management de catégories / FMCG Category Management.
Connaissance approfondies des secteurs/catégories Bazar, Bricolage, Lifestyle, Mode, Textile, Maison, Décoration, Mobilier, Cuisine, Cuisson, Hygiène, Beauté, Cosmétique
Sourcing Asie et Europe, conception de Marque Propre et d'offres locales.
Stratégie d'expansion (emplacement commercial, ouverture dans le pays), Intelligence Economique & Veille Consommateurs, développement de nouveaux produits et services, économie collaborative, géomarketing.
-
Carré Blanc Paris
- Directeur Marketing d'Enseigne - Directeur Marketing Digital - Directeur de l'Offre et des Achats
Direction générale | Lyon
2017 - 2017
-
Gifi
- Directeur Merchandising, Concept Urbain
Direction générale | Villeneuve-sur-Lot (47300)
2016 - 2016
-
Groupe Pierre Fabre
- Directeur Merchandising International - Santé, Beauté, Cosmétique
Commercial | Toulouse (31000)
2015 - 2015
Stratégie Merchandising Omnicanal Internationale de Marques FMCG
Opérations Merchandising Point de Vente Circuit Sélectif France
Développements Merchandising par zones géographiques et circuits (department store, drugstore, hypermarchés, E Commerce, category killer, travel retail...)
-
Carrefour Inde
- Responsable Strategie d'Expansion Commerciale Omni-Canal en Inde
Direction générale | New Delhi, Inde
2010 - 2014
-
Carrefour Groupe
- Leader de Projet - Intelligence Economique, Plan Stratégique d'Innovation Marchandises
Direction générale | Massy
2010 - 2010
Sous la responsabilité du Directeur Organisation Marchandises et Etudes de Marchés.
MISSION
- Créer ex nihilo et organiser un service d’intelligence économique.
- Organiser les informations sur l’activité commerciale de la concurrence et l’innovation marchandises à l’échelle de la Direction Commerciale, dans le but de les rendre accessibles et utiles à tous.
- Alerter sur les signaux faibles et les macro-tendances d’une croissance économique future, dans le cadre du Plan Stratégique et Prospectif du Pays.
- Agir comme source de propositions sur les positionnements de marchés, grâce à une compréhension dynamique des enjeux actuels et futurs, un échange collaboratif d’informations sensibles et à une capacité d’entreprendre pour développer de modèles commerciaux innovants, dans l’incertitude de marchés en constante évolution.
RESPONSABILITES
- Lancer un Service d’Information Globale. Recruter, encadrer 5 experts en Guerre Economique.
- Utiliser les outils web 2.0, les bases de connaissance (Xmind, RSS, Google Analytics & Trends, Xerfi, Mintel, Planet Retail, WGSN).
- Reporting: Production de livrables d’aide à la décision à haute valeur ajoutée réduisant l’incertitude (hypecycles, concepts, monographies d’enseignes...).
- Direction Projet: Cahier des charges, appel d’offre d’un portail intranet dédié à l’Intelligence Economique, au partage de la connaissance, basé sur les technologies sémantiques Exalead / KB Crawl.
- Développement des Ventes: tests opérationnels en magasins.
REALISATIONS
- Création de MarketSearch, plate-forme collaborative 2.0 d’Intelligence Economique.
- Initiateur, animateur de réseaux internes participatifs, en Gestion de la Connaissance et Innovation.
- Conception de nouvelles offres et de nouveaux modèles commerciaux multi-format, cross-canal.
- Développement d’une méthodologie unique de prospective appliquée à l’innovation en distribution.
-
Carrefour France
- Directeur de Catégories, Directeur des Achats
Commercial | Massy
2006 - 2010
Reporting to the Hardlines Merchandise Purchasing Director. Member of the Direction Team.
National purchasing office for non-food at Carrefour, second largest retailer worldwide.
MISSION:
- Overall definition and execution of the sales and purchasing strategy (0.6 billions euros yearly turnover, portfolio of 250 suppliers) for 10 categories of Houseware and Home Decor division (Hardlines), for a whole country France (225 Hypermarkets).
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Management of a purchasing team composed of 15 Category Managers and Assistants.
- Optimization of permanent and seasonal products (table ware, home disposable commodities, kitchen and cooking ware, hygiene and cleaning tools, ordening accessories, bathroom accessories, decoration, carpets, lighting, furniture, bed and mattress, up to 30.000 references).
- Set up yearly sales and purchase negociations objectives (back margin).
- Definition of pricing.
- Stock and inventory management.
- Development of promotions.
- Communication with stores.
- Offer and sales development.
ACHIEVEMENTS :
- Turnover, margin and market share increase on priority categories, stock optimization, development of new sales concepts, launching of the new private label brand Carrefour Home.
-
Blissliving Home Fashion, USA, Chine
- MBA, Home Textile Design Manager in China
Production | Hangzhou, Chine
2004 - 2005
Reporting to both Chinese and American CEO's.
Expatriate in China, within a Chinese-US Joint-Venture. Trained in the USA.
MISSION
- Starting up from scratch an internal design studio in China, with a French touch.
- Managing collections design of home textile linen and home decor accessories.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Organising initial structure. Recruiting creative and sourcing team.
- Managing a multicultural team of 25 persons from China, USA, France.
- Designing Home Textile (Blissliving Home) for Chinese market.
- Designing Decorative Candles (Chesapeake Bay Candle) and private lable Packagings, for Western Retailers (Target, Ikea, Carrefour, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, William Sonoma, TJ Maxx).
- Garnments & packaging papers sourcing. Improving quality and reducing design deadlines, design costs and prototyping costs within assembly shops in China.
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Designed retail architecture for the opening of the Chinese stores.
- Created 2005/06 home decor collection for the Chinese consumers.
- Designed lightings (Tolux, Shenzhen).
-
CRC Industries Europe - Berwind Group
- Marketing, Packaging and Communication, Product Manager (Chef de Produit)
Marketing |
1999 - 2004
Reporting to both European Marketing Director and French General Manager.
Trained in Belgium.
MISSION
- Definition and implementation of the marketing and communication policies.
- Managing the Marketing Mix for 3 ranges of cleaning products and detergents (Office Supplies, Electronic, Automobile) under 3 brands (CRC, KF, Robert).
- Leading company multimedia communication and packaging development team.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Managing a team of 3 persons.
- Sales negotiations with central purchasing departments and partnerships with distributors of FMCG supplies and commodities. Animating clients sales development programs. Coordinating manufacturing of chemicals with factories (Belgium, USA…). Consulting on private labelling demand.
- Corporate design management: aerosols packaging. Brand management (slogans creation, press release redaction, media planning, advertising space purchasing). Organizing sales exhibitions on international trade fairs.
- Product Marketing: Conducting marketing surveys. Optimizing pricing. Realizing Technical Data Sheets. Conceiving user oriented catalogues by activity.
- Finance : Reporting of a €3 millions marketing budget. Studying publishing & CAD hardware investments.
ACHIEVEMENTS :
- Launched branded new products and private label (up to 10/monthly).
- Awarded by press for BtoB publicity campaigns
- Increased sales (€10 millions, +5% yearly) and margins +10%.
-
International Paper
- Compte-Clé, Edition et Packaging Luxe, Cosmétiques, Parfums
Commercial | Pantin
1999 - 1999
-
Extreme Design, SEB Group,...
- UX Designer, Expérience Utilisateur, Packaging et Produits Disruptifs
Production |
1998 - 1999