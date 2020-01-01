Damien Peyre DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL ET MARKETING DIGITAL

Pour une demande de contact, un échange sur un projet, rdv sur LinkedIn (Viadeo c'est vraiment Old School):



En 2020, je fais ma propre mutation technologique et organisationnelle en poursuivant le programme d'excellence MBAMCI de l'ILV, en Marketing Digital, E-Commerce et Transformation Digitale. Dans ce cadre, j'intègre l'Amazon Campus Challenge et participe activement à propulser une start-up de la foodtech en MarketPlace.



Depuis 2018, Directeur Conseil Retail - Transformation Omnicanal, auprès de grandes enseignes à l'international (USA, Maroc, Qatar, Arabie Saoudite, Ukraine).



En 2017, membre du CODIR dune enseigne mode maison comme Directeur Marketing Digital, Achats-Offre et Expérience Client.



2015, après l'NSEAD, j'accompagne grande distribution, fonds d'investissement, industries et start-up en France et à l'international sur des missions de transformation omni-canal, transfert de compétences, merchandising, concept retail urbain, pour le groupe pharmaceutique Pierre Fabre, pour Gifi...



En 2010, expatrié en Inde pour le Groupe Carrefour, je conseille CEO et Finance sur une expansion rentable en marché émergent, avec pour résultat 5 magasins ouverts dans un rythme rapide.



Soutien de la transformation digitale de Carrefour, je crée le service de Marketing Digital Retail Intelligence et Open Innovation, accélérant le développement de l'offre omni-canal de produits/services.



Rejoignant la Grande Distribution en 2006 à la tête d'une équipe achats, je gère 10 catégories FMCG Habitat Equipement de la Maison (entretien, arts de la table, mobilier, décoration), pour les hypermarchés et le E-commerce, lançant la Marque de Distributeur Carrefour Home dédiée à l'univers Maison.



En 2004, expatrié en Chine, je monte un bureau de sourcing et design, concevant des collections textile de maison destinés aux marchés américain, asiatique et européen.



Je débute ma carrière comme designer produits et expérience utilisateur.