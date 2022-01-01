Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Damien TOUZEAU
Ajouter
Damien TOUZEAU
AMBU
Business development & Marketing Manager
Bordeaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Stratégie
Grands comptes
Marketing
Médical
Medical Device
Chirurgie
Entreprises
AMBU
- Business development & Marketing Manager
Marketing | Bordeaux
2023 - maintenant
AMBU
- Product Line Manager
Marketing | Bordeaux
2022 - maintenant
AMBU
- Senior Product Manager
Marketing | Bordeaux (33000)
2021 - maintenant
Stryker
- Product manager
Pusignan
2019 - 2021
STRYKER
- Sales representative
Pusignan
2016 - 2019
Ethicon
- Sales Representative
2013 - 2016
Formations
ESC RENNES
Rennes
2010 - 2013
Université De Nantes - UFR Sciences Et Techniques
Nantes
2005 - 2007
Licence biologie
Réseau
Aline SUC
Aymeric GERBOUIN
Guillaume BATTAS
Guillaume BENICHOU
Paul DARNET
Thibaut PICARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z