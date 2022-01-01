Daniel TAKA

Ingenieur en Informatique
Specialist Serveur IBM
Responsable Informatique chez ADRA 2009-2018
Responsable Informatique chez SBM 1998-2009
Mes compétences :
System Administration
o Management
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
Microsoft Windows
server 2012R2
Apache WEB Server
Dynamic Host Control protocol
FTP
LAN/WAN
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Active Directory
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
Windows Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
POP
Hyper-V
Microsoft SharePoint
Router
Ubuntu
ADSL
Cascading Style Sheets
Centreon
Drupal
Firewalls
HTML5
IBM Hardware
IBM Hardware > IBM BladeCenter
IBM Hardware > IBM Netfinity Servers
IBM Hardware > IBM xSeries
JScript
Java Eclipse
Joomla!
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LibreOffice 3.3
Linux Debian
MAC OSX Linux Debian
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 7
MySQL
Nagios
NetBeans
Odoo
OpenOffice
PC Hardware
PRTG
Personal Home Page
PostgreSQL
Python Programming
RAID
TCP/IP
VMware
VPN
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
VirtualBox
Virtualization
Visual Basic
WinDev
WordPress
Pas de contact professionnel