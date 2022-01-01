Menu

Daniel TAKA

THOMERY

En résumé

Ingenieur en Informatique
Specialist Serveur IBM
Responsable Informatique chez ADRA 2009-2018
Responsable Informatique chez SBM 1998-2009

Mes compétences :
System Administration
o Management
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
Microsoft Windows
server 2012R2
Apache WEB Server
Dynamic Host Control protocol
FTP
LAN/WAN
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Active Directory
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
Windows Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
POP
Hyper-V
Microsoft SharePoint
Router
Ubuntu
ADSL
Cascading Style Sheets
Centreon
Drupal
Firewalls
HTML5
IBM Hardware
IBM Hardware > IBM BladeCenter
IBM Hardware > IBM Netfinity Servers
IBM Hardware > IBM xSeries
JScript
Java Eclipse
Joomla!
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LibreOffice 3.3
Linux Debian
MAC OSX Linux Debian
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 7
MySQL
Nagios
NetBeans
Odoo
OpenOffice
PC Hardware
PRTG
Personal Home Page
PostgreSQL
Python Programming
RAID
TCP/IP
VMware
VPN
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
VirtualBox
Virtualization
Visual Basic
WinDev
WordPress

Entreprises

  • ADRA Madagascar - Chef de départementInformatique

    THOMERY 2011 - maintenant Mise en place et administration de système de pointage.
    Mise en place et administration de système de sécurité .
    Surveillance des applications, analyse les connexons, monitoring les logs (contrôles

    journaliers)

    o Définition des besoins, suivi et implémentation des solutions techniques
    o Coordination des activités opérationnelles avec les équipes informatiques

    * Définition, installation et administration des serveurs (contrôleurs de domaine,
    systèmes de fichiers, messageries, accès distant, intranet, passerelles Internet...)
    o Gestion de parc informatique d'ADRA siège et projets (environ 2 0 0 machines )
    Surveillance des niveaux d'attaques .

    * Mise en place et administration des réseaux ADRA ( LAN , WIFI ).
    o Gestion et administration système serveur LINUX Debian squeeze
    Windows server 2012R2 , Windows server 2008 R2 .

    o Gestion serveur de sauvegarde IMPERUS BACKUP, servur Bacula et serveur
    VPN
    o Administration de serveur de sécurité ( AVG serve ur , IPTABLES , SQUID ).
    o Gestion de serveur email ( DOTEASY et POSTFIX )
    o Configuration et administration serveur DHCP , D NS , WEB , FTP

    o Planification budgétaire trimestriel et annuel pour tous les besoins
    d'ADRA en terme informatique .
    o Inventaire systématique. ( tous les 3 mois ).
    o Superviser l'équipe informatique
    o Analyse et résolution des incidents d'exploitation

    * Maintien en conditions opérationnelles ( Hardware et Software) et de sécurité des
    systèmes d'exploitation (Linux, Windows, MAC OSX) ainsi que des logiciels associés
    sauvegarde, antivirus...) ;
    o Administration Base des données ( SUNPLUS , EBP )
    o Administration site web d'ADRA ( www.adra.mg ).
    o Mise en place et administration serveur web ( APACHE ). ;

  • Projet ADRA - SALOHI - Administrateur Systèmes et Réseaux

    2009 - 2011 Support Informatique et gestion réseaux et systemes
    * Administration réseau, gestion LAN/WAN: Windows 2003/2008 servers,
    Active Directory, POP3 serveur
    * Administration serveur LINUX Debian Leny
    * Support utilisateurs.
    * Mise en place d'un serveur NAT pour internet.
    * Implémentation et support de services d'accès à distance d'applications (
    VPN SSL).
    * Installation et mise en place de central téléphonique interne ( PABX ).
    o Définitions, application et gestion de politiques système (Windows et
    Office) ; actualisation de la politique antivirus.
    Gestion de parc informatique de projet SALOHI avec 150 postes dont 70 postes
    système Linux Ubuntu 10.10 et 70 en windows 7 Pro, 10 en Mac OS X.
    Planification de taches de l'équipe Informatique IT
    Planification des mis a jour système et antivirus ( Linux et windows )

  • sein Société SBM - Responsable Informatique

    2000 - 2009 o Management d'une équipe de 6 personnes, gestion administrative
    (inventaires, SAV, formation) et planification budgétaire.
    o Installation et mise en place serveurs IBM .
    * Favoriser des relations régulières au Client ( PNUD, Banque Centrale,
    ARO, Union
    Européenne, FORMGED, ARM , SMIM Majunga )
    o Responsable Formation Clients
    o Maintenance PC, Portable et Serveurs .
    o Administration réseau, gestion LAN/WAN: Windows Active Directory,
    Lotus Notes,
    o Adaptation des systèmes à la législation US 21 CFR Part 11.

    Expériences en RESEAUX et SYSTEMES

  • IBM La Réunion pour la mise - Formateur IBM France

    1999 - 1999 assuré par le Formateur IBM France
    Stage de Formation à l' IBM La Réunion pour la mise en place d'un serveur IBM

Formations

  • IBM Maurice (Antananarivo)

    Antananarivo 2007 - 2007 Certificat en DESKTOP SYSTEMS délivré par LENOVO

    : Certificat en DESKTOP SYSTEMS délivré par LENOVO

  • ECOLE NATIONAL D'INFORMATIQUE ENI (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 1996 - 1998 Diplome d'Ingenieur

    LANGUES

