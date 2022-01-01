Menu

Hajer TAGA

TUNISIE

En résumé

PhD in Biology
Engineer in Agronomy

Mes compétences :
Biochemistry of Proteins - Proteomics
Biochemistry of Lipids
Molecular Biology
Computer skills

Entreprises

  • Université de Pau et des Pays de l'Adour - ATER

    2012 - 2013 Teaching biochemistry and micro-biology to licence students at I.U.T.

  • Université Laval - Post-doc fellow

    2011 - 2012 "In vivo effects of lipidic nutrition on rafts microdomains and the extent of Δ9 fatty acid desaturation
    in dairy cows".
    * Development of the extraction method of lipid rafts from biopsies of bovine mammary tissue. ;
    * Effects of abomasal infusion of conjugatd linoleic acids, sterculia foetida oil and fish oil on
    production performance
    * Characterization and function of raft microdomains in bovine mammary tissue during lactation:
    How raft markers interact through fatty acid treatments

Formations

  • Institut National De La Recherche Agronomique INRA

    Theix/Clermont-Ferrand 2008 - 2011 PhD in Biology and Agronomy

    Ontogenesis of Foetal Adipose Tissue in Bovine”:
    Identification of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying adipogenesis
    Development of proteomic approach for the study of AT during fetal life
    First temporal description of cellular and large-scale-molecular features of fetal AT
    throughout pregnancy
    New insights on the mechanisms underlying adipogenesis during fetal growth of AT.

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2007 - 2008 Master in biology, animal husbandry and quality

    "Impact of different fatty acids on bovine in vitro adipogenesis "

  • AgroCampus Ouest - ENSAR (Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Agronomie De Rennes)

    Rennes 2006 - 2007 Master in zootechnical engineering

