Hajer TAGA

Mes compétences :
Biochemistry of Proteins - Proteomics
Biochemistry of Lipids
Molecular Biology
Computer skills
Entreprises
Université de Pau et des Pays de l'Adour
- ATER
2012 - 2013Teaching biochemistry and micro-biology to licence students at I.U.T.
Université Laval
- Post-doc fellow
2011 - 2012"In vivo effects of lipidic nutrition on rafts microdomains and the extent of Δ9 fatty acid desaturation
in dairy cows".
* Development of the extraction method of lipid rafts from biopsies of bovine mammary tissue. ;
* Effects of abomasal infusion of conjugatd linoleic acids, sterculia foetida oil and fish oil on
production performance
* Characterization and function of raft microdomains in bovine mammary tissue during lactation:
How raft markers interact through fatty acid treatments
Theix/Clermont-Ferrand2008 - 2011PhD in Biology and Agronomy
Ontogenesis of Foetal Adipose Tissue in Bovine”:
Identification of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying adipogenesis
Development of proteomic approach for the study of AT during fetal life
First temporal description of cellular and large-scale-molecular features of fetal AT
throughout pregnancy
New insights on the mechanisms underlying adipogenesis during fetal growth of AT.