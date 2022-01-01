Daniel TESTAS

-
Nestlé
- ETL Specialist
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2012 - maintenant
ETL Specialist responsible for the GLOBE Master Data Repository exposed to the Complementary Applications (i.e. non-SAP applications) via a complex ETL/SQL based architecture.
Technologies : SQL Server 2008/2012 (SSIS/SSRS), Oracle, SAP (Vendor, Material, Customer etc.), ETL BODS 4 / Informatica Power Center 8.5.1 - Designer, Workflow Manager, Workflow Monitor), Business Objects XI: Solution Reporting: (Dashboarding, Cube OLAP – drill down/drill up, Web Intelligence, Desktop Intelligence, Query Reporting Analyse, Crystal Reports), BO Administrator., Power Designer, TOAD, Quality Center
Participate in the design and support of the new Master Data Repository and ETL projects
Writing functional specifications
Manage releases content
Communicate with zones and users
Act as the primary contact with requestor to collect functional requirements
Conduct the testing phases (Test plan and Non Regression Tests)
Act as the primary contact for Master Data Repository 3rd level support
Coordinate developments with development teams
Rework the existing architecture to overcome the current limitations and to cope with the future requirements
-
SICPA, Lausanne
- ETL Database Expert responsible for Data migration - SAP SD, MM, EH&S, FI-CO Master Data and Transac
2010 - 2012
SAP Rollout for SICPA’s worldwide production sites: (May 2011- Spain, next Swiss sites)
Conduct and participate in information gathering workshops, interviews with key users, and design sessions necessary to capture the business needs and develop conceptual business models
Source systems analysis - BPCS (Customers, Vendors, Materials, Recipes)
Data cleansing, standardization, deduplication, gap analyse, validation with Business
SQL Database Modelling, T-SQL procedures (Business Transformation)
Data integration with Business Objects Data Services Xi:
Test plan and Non Regression Tests
BODS Administration and Configuration, Central/Local repository management
Data Integrator and Data Quality development (Data Profiling, Standardization, Data Cleansing vs. Dictionaries and Business Rules)
Jobs Scheduling and Monitoring
Idocs and RFC interfaces
ABAP query reports / LSMW built
Technologies : SQL Server 2008 Integration Services (SSIS)/ Reporting Services (SSRS), SAP ECC6 – SD/MM/PP/FI-CO, SQL Server, Oracle 10/11g,DB2, AS400, UNIX, Business Objects Data Services XI, LSMW, ABAP, T-SQL, TOAD, BPCS Legacy Systems, PowerPoint, MS Project, Sql Studio Management, Quality Center.
-
Givaudan
- November and December 2009 - Knowledge transfer for USA Rollout) ETL Database Expert responsible for
Argenteuil
2007 - 2010
SAP Rollout for Givaudan’s worldwide production sites: (May 2008 - France, October 2008 – Switzerland and Germany, October 2009 – Netherland and UK, November and December 2009 - Knowledge transfer for USA Rollout)
Analyse phase
Integration of Order To Cash and Procure to Pay SAP business processes.
Conduct and participate in information gathering workshops, interviews with key users, and design sessions necessary to capture the business needs and develop conceptual business models
Understanding the SAP Business Processes and translating into conceptual data models and IT solution
Writing high level specifications and functional specifications
Coordinate with internal business teams to validate data models
Coordination and communication of task status
Creation and maintenance of project plan
Coordination of data flow dependencies and data quality processes: Identifying data sources and targets, Evaluating data quality, data mapping and data migration assessment, Source-to-target gap analysis an multiple systems impact assessment, Planning for resolving gaps in the source to target data mapping, Initial data quality assessment
Data Transformation
Implementation of Data Quality plans and Transformation rules (Informatica Data Quality)
Technical Design for Staging Database architecture based on the input of functional designs
Design of DataSatage Extraction / Transform chain
Generate analysis plans
Monitor and enforce compliance of data dictionary standards to minimize data redundancies and enhance information quality throughout the organization.
Data Quality Analysis plans, Scorecards, KPIs
Cleansing plans: Removing noises, Standardization plans
Data Cube OLAP maintenance and support
SAP Master Data Migration
Conduct all phases of testing, Unit, integration and target application SAP modules
SAP Roll-out: Migration and testing within SAP (SD, MM, FI-CO, QM, PM, EH&S, BW)
End-users support
Technologies: SAP ECC6 – Oracle 10/11g, UNIX, INFORMATICA Data Quality/Athanor, DataStage, LSMW, ABAP, PL/SQL, TOAD, PowerPoint, MS Project, Mercury
-
Air France
- Datawarehouse designer
Roissy CDG
2006 - 2007
Department Data Warehouse Revenue. Development of Business Objects universes for decisional reporting. Merging databases KLM/AIR FRANCE
Information gathering workshops, interviews, and design sessions to capture the business needs and develop conceptual business models
Design and develop conceptual, logical, physical data models for data warehouse and transactional database applications (Star schema)
Coordinate with internal teams and DBAs to ensure creation of physical database
Develop reusable architectural data components, identify opportunities for shared data
Development of extraction scripts (UNIX scripts) from flat files into teradata database.
Business Objects universes, new indicators, review data mart and data warehouse designs.
Technologies: Teradata, Fastloader, Oracle 9i, Business Objects (Designer, Administrator), TOAD, PL/SQL, Sqlloader, Sql*Plus, UNIX, Visio, MS Project.
-
EUMETSAT
- Responsible for Data Migration and Software development life cycles. Datawarehouse / BI
2003 - 2006
European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites - Technical Support Division, Software Development.
Conduct information gathering, interviews, design sessions to capture the business needs and develop conceptual business models
Database migration (from SQL Server to Oracle using Oracle Migration Workbench)
Setup of Data Staging Area – Informatica PowerCenter (Mapping, Transformation rules, purge, Star schemas)
Maintenance of Business Objects Universe (Finance, Operations)
Metadata management (Mapping, Transformations, star schema)
Enhancements of new Application features, Test, validation, rollout - Project Management Tool, Budget/Cost control, Payroll, Financial applications
User requirements analysis, Verification, Validation and Tests.
Documentation (Design, Hardware, System specifications, configuration, user guide).
Coordination of delegated tasks:
Loading process (PL/SQL, SQL Loader), Archiving process (partitioning)
Backup and recovery procedures, Database design and implementation.
Database tuning and performance monitoring, Database security,
Define the working procedures templates ISO 9001:2000:
Maintenance scope, System and Software Development and Maintenance, System Requirements Specification Template, Software Design Specifications, Verification and Validation Specifications and Procedures, Test Record, Inspection Record, Coding Standards, Major/Minor/Patch Release Milestone Checklist.
Design of “Anomaly Processing Tool”: (used to track anomalies related to Meteosat Second Generation development, Eumetsat Polar System development).
Conducting Functional specifications (user requirements, UML, use cases, validation)
Hardware and System specifications (architecture, design, configuration)
Application modeling and design: (UML, Oracle, UNIX, PL/SQL, VB6, Java)
Data migration (from SQL Server to Oracle using Oracle Migration Workbench)
Development, Test and Production environment.
Technologies: Oracle Enterprise, Business Objects (Designer, Administrator), Informatica PowerCenter, MS SQL, T-SQL, Sql Optimizer, Oracle 10g TOAD, UNIX, Java, VBA, MS Project, Configuration Management Tool, Bugzilla.
-
France Telecom
- Responsible of UML modelling. UML design, Business logic and System analysis: SOA architecture
2002 - 2002
Implementation of E-Billing Archiving System to provide customers with data on line.
Business analysis (Identification of business processes and business resources
System analysis: class diagram, use case diagram, activity and sequence diagram.
Technologies: UML design with Objecteering 5.1
-
France Telecom
- Software Engineer, in charge of Data Warehouse development. Consultant.
2001 - 2002
Project: Implementation of a Marketing Analysis Information System.
Conduct and participate in information gathering workshops, interviews, and design sessions
Design and develop conceptual, logical, physical data models for data warehouse and transactional database applications (Dimensional data modelling)
Coordinate with internal project teams, and DBAs to ensure creation of physical databases
Database tuning (Star schemas, Parallel execution, bitmap indexes)
Metadata management (from OLTP to Data warehouse) - (DataStage)
Business Objects universes, (hierarchy, dimension, fact tables), Aggregate navigation.
Technologies: Oracle 8.i, UNIX AIX, DataStage, Business Objects. Volume => 20 To.
-
Valeo
- Database Engineer, in charge of Data Warehouse design.
Paris
2001 - 2001
Database loading (PL/SQL stored procedures).
On-line Data restitution on Intranet via Java classes.
Database tuning, Data archiving and data retrieval (Partitioned tables).
Technologies: Oracle 8.i, PL/SQL, DBA studio.
-
Banque CGI
- Database Engineer, in charge of database loading.
2001 - 2001
Business analysis.
Development of PL/SQL procedures.
Technologies: Oracle 8.i, PL/SQL, DBA studio.
-
ALLIANZ Polska
- Responsible of Data Warehouse design. Motor Policies and Motor Claims Datamarts.
2000 - 2001
Design and develop conceptual, logical, physical data models for data warehouse and transactional database applications (hierarchy, dimension tables, fact tables).
Coordinate with internal teams, and DBAs to ensure creation of physical database.
Develop reusable architectural data components, identify opportunities for shared data
Metadata management ETL from OLTP to Data warehouse (DataStage).
Generation and maintenance of Cubes models to fulfil user’s requirements.
Reports (sources: database contents, XML files, stored procedures, Web Connect).
Technologies: Oracle, Designer 2000, DataStage, PL/SQL, Cognos Powerplay, Impromptu).
-
Crédit Lyonnais
- Software engineer in charge of database design. Web site for (Company employee savings).
2000 - 2000
Class diagram, UML modeling.
Java programming, Servlet, JSP, Java script, JDBC.
Technologies: HTTP Server, Websphere Application Server, WebSphere Studio.