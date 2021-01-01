Menu

Daniel VAZNY

  • Business Integration Manager
  • Dachser
  • Business Integration Manager

La Verrie

En résumé

Responsible for the digitalization of supply chain processes by providing interconnection solutions (webEDI, EDI, MFT and API) for international business partners.

Entreprises

  • Dachser - Business Integration Manager

    Informatique | La Verrie 2012 - maintenant Teams management in a international environment, responsible for:

    Providing seamless interconnection solutions with worldwide business partners for digitising supply chain processes (more than 93% of the forwarding orders and more than 96% of the delivery orders are digitalised),

    Establishing standard, efficient and sustainable solutions around 4 pillars: webEDI, EDI, MFT and API, in cooperation with the company business units, branches and customers,

    Quick on boarding of new business partners (more than 27000 are active),

    Offering services for process consulting, requirement engineering focused on quality, agility and innovation,

    Robust engineering implementation, based on various innovative and proven technologies ,

    Operating the systems 24/7,

    Second level support of all offered connectivity solutions,

    Spreading knowledge and know-how to the Sales Forces, IT and Supply chain internal experts.

  • Dachser - Team Leader IT-Coordinator

    Informatique | La Verrie 2011 - 2014 *In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration

    Lead the team of IT coordinators, décentralised IT Task Force with the role of being the link between the users (in branches) and Corporate IT.
    Establishing methods and processes of management

  • Dachser - Team Leader IT Consulting

    Informatique | La Verrie 2011 - 2012 *In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration

    Project leading for IT of Integration Projects by implementing full IT infrastructure.

  • Dachser - Team Leader Software Development

    La Verrie 1995 - 1999 *In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration

    Team Management of 6 Project Leaders and sub-contractors
    Analysis and development in the domains :
    - Forwarding Orders Management
    - Litigation Management
    - Tracking & Tracing
    - Tariffs and Invoice
    - Sales Management

    Migration from mainframe to client-server architecture

  • IBSI (IT provider, Francheville 69, merged with SEMA Group in 1996) - From Engineer-Developer to Project Leader.

    1988 - 1994 Main projects were :

    Oct.1988 - Aug.1990 - Magneti-Marelli : Analyse and Development of the multi-provider module for the GPAO system (COPICS)

    Aug.1990 - May 1993 - Apple Computer France - Analyse, developement and Project Management of a complete new After Sales Service Software (including purchase and repair order management, stock management, ...)

    Jun.2013 - Dec 2014 - ELF Lubrifiant - Analayse, development and Project Management of a Sales Management software).

Formations

  • Sup'Info (Paris)

    Paris 1983 - 1987 Ingénieur informaticien

