Daniel VAZNY

Responsible for the digitalization of supply chain processes by providing interconnection solutions (webEDI, EDI, MFT and API) for international business partners.
Entreprises
Dachser
- Business Integration Manager
Informatique | La Verrie2012 - maintenantTeams management in a international environment, responsible for:
Providing seamless interconnection solutions with worldwide business partners for digitising supply chain processes (more than 93% of the forwarding orders and more than 96% of the delivery orders are digitalised),
Establishing standard, efficient and sustainable solutions around 4 pillars: webEDI, EDI, MFT and API, in cooperation with the company business units, branches and customers,
Quick on boarding of new business partners (more than 27000 are active),
Offering services for process consulting, requirement engineering focused on quality, agility and innovation,
Robust engineering implementation, based on various innovative and proven technologies ,
Operating the systems 24/7,
Second level support of all offered connectivity solutions,
Spreading knowledge and know-how to the Sales Forces, IT and Supply chain internal experts.
Dachser
- Team Leader IT-Coordinator
Informatique | La Verrie2011 - 2014*In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration
Lead the team of IT coordinators, décentralised IT Task Force with the role of being the link between the users (in branches) and Corporate IT.
Establishing methods and processes of management
Dachser
- Team Leader IT Consulting
Informatique | La Verrie2011 - 2012*In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration
Project leading for IT of Integration Projects by implementing full IT infrastructure.
Dachser
- Team Leader Software Development
La Verrie1995 - 1999*In addition to the role of Team Leader Business Integration
Team Management of 6 Project Leaders and sub-contractors
Analysis and development in the domains :
- Forwarding Orders Management
- Litigation Management
- Tracking & Tracing
- Tariffs and Invoice
- Sales Management
Migration from mainframe to client-server architecture
IBSI (IT provider, Francheville 69, merged with SEMA Group in 1996)
- From Engineer-Developer to Project Leader.
1988 - 1994Main projects were :
Oct.1988 - Aug.1990 - Magneti-Marelli : Analyse and Development of the multi-provider module for the GPAO system (COPICS)
Aug.1990 - May 1993 - Apple Computer France - Analyse, developement and Project Management of a complete new After Sales Service Software (including purchase and repair order management, stock management, ...)
Jun.2013 - Dec 2014 - ELF Lubrifiant - Analayse, development and Project Management of a Sales Management software).