Daniel VIDAL-MADJAR

Since 1978: researches on applications of the earth observation from space to continental renewable resources (water and vegetation) at regional and local scales, hydrology, development of airborne and space borne microwaves instruments for the observation of oceanic and continental surfaces, signal and image processing. These activities are done in close collaboration with other French, European and international public research institutes, aerospace companies and industries of the added value in remote sensing.

Earth observation programmes management.

Author or co-author of more than 100 written publications in international scientific journals and international conferences most of them on earth observation technologies, data and information processing and interpretation and thematic applications.