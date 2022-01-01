Retail
Daniel WAUTHY
Daniel WAUTHY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Entreprises
EUROGRIFFE
- Commercial FRANCE
1998 - 2014
DUFLOT - CIFAL
- Responsable Commercial NORD-EST , PARIS.
1991 - 1998
Vente de COUETTES et OREILLERS aupres de Grossistes textile Industries , G.M.S.
PARENT BETREMEIEUX
- COMMERCIAL région NORD ,6 départements
1988 - 1991
Vente de COUETTES , COUVERTURES , PROTECTION LITERIE , aupres de Grossistes Textile et G.M.S
ROWNTREE MACKINTOSH ( NESTLE )
- CHEF de SECTEUR ,puis CHEF de DISTRICT, NORD.
1975 - 1988
Ventes de Confiserie de Chocolat aupres de Centrales Régionales , Grossistes , Cash and carry et G.M.S.
Formations
Réseau
Alain CARRISSIMOUX
Bernard BIERVOYE
Bernard BIERVOYE
Christian TOMCZYK
Christophe BIECQUES
Elhadi DIDI
Erika ROLLAND
Hugues Arnaud MAYER
Lionel DUQUENNOY
Romain LAURENT