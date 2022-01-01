Menu

Daniel WILLEME

PERTHES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
responçanble d une societė ( 6 ) ans

Entreprises

  • Jca - Menuisier

    2013 - maintenant Vente et pose de cloison amovible faux plafond agencement en menuiserie sur mesure placard ,parquets ,cuisne ,habillage mureaux ,etc!!

Formations

  • CFA Francois Rabelais (Vitry Sur Seine)

    Vitry Sur Seine 1985 - 1987 cap serveur

Réseau