Danilo SANDRINE

Neuilly Plaisance2014 - maintenantCreate and maintain Policies, Procedures and Directives for the Asteelflash group Material RFQ process while providing training to employees globally that utilize the system tools to perform this activity.
Audit each Region annually for effectiveness of process and implementation of procedures and directives.
Maintain & update system data such as but not limited to, MFG names, Supplier Names, matrix pricing, contract pricing, & global pricing.
AsteelFlash Europe
- Acheteur Projet
Neuilly Plaisance2004 - 2014- Réalisation dans sa globalité* et dans un environnement multi-sites (UK/Tunisie/France), des chiffrages matière des différents appels d'offres strategiques pour la division Europe du groupe.
*Toutes familles de composants confondues ainsi que pièces sur plan. PCB, cables, pièces acier...
- Analyse achats, logistique, recherche et proposition d'axes d'amélioration par le sourcing, nouvelles technologies...
- Negociatrice groupe de plusieurs familles de produits