Danilo SANDRINE

Neuilly Plaisance

En résumé

A l'affût de nouveaux challenges...

Mes compétences :
Devis
RFQ
TRAINING
Formation

Entreprises

  • ASTEELFLASH

    Neuilly Plaisance maintenant

  • Asteelflash - GMSCM RFQ SYSTEMS SUPERVISOR

    Neuilly Plaisance 2014 - maintenant Create and maintain Policies, Procedures and Directives for the Asteelflash group Material RFQ process while providing training to employees globally that utilize the system tools to perform this activity.
    Audit each Region annually for effectiveness of process and implementation of procedures and directives.
    Maintain & update system data such as but not limited to, MFG names, Supplier Names, matrix pricing, contract pricing, & global pricing.

  • AsteelFlash Europe - Acheteur Projet

    Neuilly Plaisance 2004 - 2014 - Réalisation dans sa globalité* et dans un environnement multi-sites (UK/Tunisie/France), des chiffrages matière des différents appels d'offres strategiques pour la division Europe du groupe.
    *Toutes familles de composants confondues ainsi que pièces sur plan. PCB, cables, pièces acier...

    - Analyse achats, logistique, recherche et proposition d'axes d'amélioration par le sourcing, nouvelles technologies...

    - Negociatrice groupe de plusieurs familles de produits

Formations

Réseau