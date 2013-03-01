Menu

Danny GIJBELS

SAINT-NICOLAS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ITIL
Project preparation
general project management
Responsible for the correct deployment
Responsible for the client satisfaction target
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
technical release management
technical implementation
risk control management
project planning
manage the transition deliverables
User Acceptance Testing
Service Support
Service Management
Responsible for the project organization
Responsible for the commitment
Responsible for the client account P
Responsible for risk management
Responsible for change management
Responsible for Incident
Responsible for Governance
Resource planning
Quality Assurance
Profit and Loss Accounts
Process implementation
Process Management
People Management
PRINCE2 methodology
Operational Readiness testing
Network deployment
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Manage the transition period
Integration testing
ITIL Service management
Governance Management
Facilitation Skills
Execution GAP analysis
Customer Relationship Management Responsible for G
Contract management

Entreprises

  • RealDolmen - Project Manager

    2014 - 2014 Function description: Project Manager responsible for the implementation of a new internal service in the margin of a transition to a won bid with HB+ for the Flemish Government. Program Manager in the margin of a set-up of a service portfolio and implementation for the CILE
    Transition Manager:
    - Translate the won Bid into a transition project ;
    - Manage the transition period ;
    - Develop and manage the transition deliverables ;
    - Be the internal SPOC for the set up of the new service.
    Project Manager:
    - Assure the follow up of all projects during the project lifecycle and assure communication to all parties concerned
    - Coordinate the RealDolmen project phases (analysis-build-test-production)

  • Ethias - Business Relationship Manager

    2013 - 2014 Function description: Be the IT SPOC between Business, the IT department and the IT suppliers
    Scope of IT services: Client Software applications, Hardware, Network deployment (broadband upgrade), E-services, etc.
    Demand Project Manager:
    - Capture Business needs and redirect them to appropriate service
    - Assure staffing and planning of each demand and write a first resumee (Project Initiation Document)
    - Coordinate the formalization of the business requirements
    - Assure the validation of the business requirements with the business
    - Coordinate the creation of the business case based on the validated business requirements
    - Assure the formalization of the functional requirements and their validation wit business and architects
    - Report on a regular base the status of the demands to IT and business
    Project Delivery Controller:
    - Assure the follow up of all projects during the project lifecycle, assure communication to all parties concerned ;
    - Coordinate the project test phases (BAT, UAT) ;
    - Coordinate the set into production of all projects and communicate this to all parties
    Account Relationship Manager:
    - Create and maintain a stable and strong relationship with business key players
    - Understand the business activities, future needs and operational structure
    - Assure the SPOC between IT, business and suppliers ;

  • Telindus - Governance Manager & Expert Project Manager

    LES ULIS 2009 - 2013 Telindus/Belgacom ICT
    Function title: Expert Project Manager
    Function description: Governance Manager within service Outsourcing
    Responsible for Governance/Program Management for multiple Outsourcing contracts
    * Responsible for the follow-up of strategic decisions between Business and IT
    * Responsible for the client account P&L ;
    * Responsible for the internal Belgacom Service Delivery agreements
    * Responsible for the E2E accountability from Business requirements to Functional requrements, technical requirements and project implementation
    * Responsible for the setup and lead of governance structure for the client
    * Responsible for the commitment of all stakeholders
    Responsible for the correct deployment of the contract.
    * Responsible for change management and project planning and tracking ;
    * Responsible for risk management
    Responsible for the client satisfaction target.
    Head of a virtual client account team: Service Delivery Manager, Account Manager, Business & Technical Analysts, Project Managers, Client IT Manager and Portfolio Manager

  • Atos Worldline - Operational Service Delivery Manager

    Bezons 2008 - 2009 Function description: Responsible for Incident and Service Management between IT and banking clients
    IT Service reporting
    Incident & Problem Management

  • CTG - Project manager

    2005 - 2008 Project Manager for several big project at clients FODFIN, Banksys, Mobistar, KPMG and Defense

  • CTG - Project manager

    2005 - 2008 Function: Project manager / ITSM Process Consultant for several implementations at clients
    Project: Implementation of Parkmanagement phase 2 at client FODFIN
    Project: ISO 20000 certification for internal CTG organization
    Project: Health check HPOVSD database at client KPMG
    Project: EMS project at client FOD Defense
    Project: Implementation Alignability process model at client FODFIN
    Project: Implementation of ITIL process model for department Networks at client FODFIN
    Project: Report on a study to identify all current and future reporting requirements in IT division at client Banksys
    Project: Testing at Mobistar

  • ABP - Service Manager

    1998 - 2005 Function: Productiebegeleider mainframe and RS/6000, Service-manager, Incident- and Problem-process, Senior Application-manager, Account administrator 005)

  • H&B Arnhem - Productiebegeleider

    1997 - 1998 Algemeen Burgerlijk Pensioenfonds (ABP)
    mainframe and RS/6000; supervision and execution IT demands and reporting on mainframe and RS6000 for internal clients, set to work at ABP. Execute technical requests from clients; responsible for running and co-coordinating end user reporting (01-08-1998 until 31-12-1999)
    Function: Service-manager, Incident- and Problem-process; implementation of Service Support processes in a technical environment. Introduce ITIL Service management in the IT helpdesk (01-01-2000 until 30-05-2003)
    Function: Senior Application-manager; development of a standard procedure of Application Services with an internal client. Drafting, proposing and introducing technical release management projects, particularly aimed at specific needs of internal client (01-06-2003 until 31-10-2004)
    Function: Account administrator; development of a standard procedure and reporting for the account administration for external accounts, compose a service components matrix and catalogue, facilitate issue identification and resolution. (01-11-2004 until 01-09-2005)

  • Several companies - Computer operator

    1991 - 1997 Function: computer operator, set to work at external customers
    Temporary assignments:
    - for HCS/Philips C&P, at BP, Henkel and Interbrew. (01-01-1991 until 31-08-1992)
    - for Syntax Processing, at Olivetti (26-10-1992 until 31-08-1993)
    - for Euroclear, at JP Morgan (01-09-1993 until 21-02-1994)
    - for Informatic Benelux, at ABX Transport (15-03-1994 until 20-06-1994)
    - for Intermission Benelux, at Total Fina (07-11-1994 until 15-02-1995)
    - for Polydesign, via Randstad Automatiseringsdiensten at ABP (21-07-1995 until 30-04-1996)
    - for Randstad Automatiseringsdiensten, at ABP (01-05-1996 until 31-05-1997)

Formations

  • Koninklijk Atheneum Landen (Landen)

    Landen 1979 - 1986 Moderne Talen

