Danny GIJBELS

-
RealDolmen
- Project Manager
2014 - 2014
Function description: Project Manager responsible for the implementation of a new internal service in the margin of a transition to a won bid with HB+ for the Flemish Government. Program Manager in the margin of a set-up of a service portfolio and implementation for the CILE
Transition Manager:
- Translate the won Bid into a transition project ;
- Manage the transition period ;
- Develop and manage the transition deliverables ;
- Be the internal SPOC for the set up of the new service.
Project Manager:
- Assure the follow up of all projects during the project lifecycle and assure communication to all parties concerned
- Coordinate the RealDolmen project phases (analysis-build-test-production)
-
Ethias
- Business Relationship Manager
2013 - 2014
Function description: Be the IT SPOC between Business, the IT department and the IT suppliers
Scope of IT services: Client Software applications, Hardware, Network deployment (broadband upgrade), E-services, etc.
Demand Project Manager:
- Capture Business needs and redirect them to appropriate service
- Assure staffing and planning of each demand and write a first resumee (Project Initiation Document)
- Coordinate the formalization of the business requirements
- Assure the validation of the business requirements with the business
- Coordinate the creation of the business case based on the validated business requirements
- Assure the formalization of the functional requirements and their validation wit business and architects
- Report on a regular base the status of the demands to IT and business
Project Delivery Controller:
- Assure the follow up of all projects during the project lifecycle, assure communication to all parties concerned ;
- Coordinate the project test phases (BAT, UAT) ;
- Coordinate the set into production of all projects and communicate this to all parties
Account Relationship Manager:
- Create and maintain a stable and strong relationship with business key players
- Understand the business activities, future needs and operational structure
- Assure the SPOC between IT, business and suppliers ;
-
Telindus
- Governance Manager & Expert Project Manager
LES ULIS
2009 - 2013
Telindus/Belgacom ICT
Function title: Expert Project Manager
Function description: Governance Manager within service Outsourcing
Responsible for Governance/Program Management for multiple Outsourcing contracts
* Responsible for the follow-up of strategic decisions between Business and IT
* Responsible for the client account P&L ;
* Responsible for the internal Belgacom Service Delivery agreements
* Responsible for the E2E accountability from Business requirements to Functional requrements, technical requirements and project implementation
* Responsible for the setup and lead of governance structure for the client
* Responsible for the commitment of all stakeholders
Responsible for the correct deployment of the contract.
* Responsible for change management and project planning and tracking ;
* Responsible for risk management
Responsible for the client satisfaction target.
Head of a virtual client account team: Service Delivery Manager, Account Manager, Business & Technical Analysts, Project Managers, Client IT Manager and Portfolio Manager
-
Telindus
- Governance Manager
LES ULIS
2009 - 2013
Telindus in a Server Management contract. Aim was to keep the customer on board after several plaints on service management. Result was a refound customer satisfaction, based on new Service Contracts.
* The contract includes the consolidation and virtualization of Acerta's IT environment and the implementation of a complete SAN including a Tape Library, a Backup/Restore software tool, a Disk Array solution and the SAN infrastructure to interconnect all of this.
As from 01-06-2012: Business Development Communications Office
Activities and Objectives Communications Office
* Communications and events ;
* Planning, organization and follow-up of the department's meetings and events
* Communication internally and to customers via newsletters and dashboards
* Support to Operations ;
* Preparation and communication of the monthly Bus Dev dashboard (Funnel, Resource planning, objectives, improvementplans)
* Marketing ;
* Production and evolution of Outsourcing Reference Files ;
* Promotion of Bus Dev service within organization
As from 01-03-2013: Governance Management Office
Activities and Objectives Governance Management Office
* Process-optimisation of the GMO-processes ;
* Identify and formalise the existing processes and procedures
* Identify and formalise the Roles & Responsibilities regarding to Outsourcing deals
* Review reporting needs ;
* Identify and upgrade existing reporting formats ;
* Relevance check (usefulness vs. use) and correctness check existing reports ;
* Actualise the documentation platforms
Assessment on the actual service descriptions for Outsourcing Governance
-
-
Atos Worldline
- Operational Service Delivery Manager
Bezons
2008 - 2009
Function description: Responsible for Incident and Service Management between IT and banking clients
IT Service reporting
Incident & Problem Management
-
-
-
CTG
- Project manager
2005 - 2008
Function: Project manager / ITSM Process Consultant for several implementations at clients
Project: Implementation of Parkmanagement phase 2 at client FODFIN
Project: ISO 20000 certification for internal CTG organization
Project: Health check HPOVSD database at client KPMG
Project: EMS project at client FOD Defense
Project: Implementation Alignability process model at client FODFIN
Project: Implementation of ITIL process model for department Networks at client FODFIN
Project: Report on a study to identify all current and future reporting requirements in IT division at client Banksys
Project: Testing at Mobistar
-
ABP
- Service Manager
1998 - 2005
Function: Productiebegeleider mainframe and RS/6000, Service-manager, Incident- and Problem-process, Senior Application-manager, Account administrator 005)
-
-
H&B Arnhem
- Productiebegeleider
1997 - 1998
Algemeen Burgerlijk Pensioenfonds (ABP)
mainframe and RS/6000; supervision and execution IT demands and reporting on mainframe and RS6000 for internal clients, set to work at ABP. Execute technical requests from clients; responsible for running and co-coordinating end user reporting (01-08-1998 until 31-12-1999)
Function: Service-manager, Incident- and Problem-process; implementation of Service Support processes in a technical environment. Introduce ITIL Service management in the IT helpdesk (01-01-2000 until 30-05-2003)
Function: Senior Application-manager; development of a standard procedure of Application Services with an internal client. Drafting, proposing and introducing technical release management projects, particularly aimed at specific needs of internal client (01-06-2003 until 31-10-2004)
Function: Account administrator; development of a standard procedure and reporting for the account administration for external accounts, compose a service components matrix and catalogue, facilitate issue identification and resolution. (01-11-2004 until 01-09-2005)
-
Several companies
- Computer operator
1991 - 1997
Function: computer operator, set to work at external customers
Temporary assignments:
- for HCS/Philips C&P, at BP, Henkel and Interbrew. (01-01-1991 until 31-08-1992)
- for Syntax Processing, at Olivetti (26-10-1992 until 31-08-1993)
- for Euroclear, at JP Morgan (01-09-1993 until 21-02-1994)
- for Informatic Benelux, at ABX Transport (15-03-1994 until 20-06-1994)
- for Intermission Benelux, at Total Fina (07-11-1994 until 15-02-1995)
- for Polydesign, via Randstad Automatiseringsdiensten at ABP (21-07-1995 until 30-04-1996)
- for Randstad Automatiseringsdiensten, at ABP (01-05-1996 until 31-05-1997)