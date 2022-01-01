Christelle LETIST

"La grandeur d'un métier est avant tout d'unir les hommes ; il n'est qu'un luxe véritable et c'est celui des relations humaines". Antoine de Saint-Exupéry



Holder of a Master degree in Labour Sciences and a MBA, I am active in human resources over the past ten years. As Talent Manager & HR Geekette, I love working with People and Organisation to make them sparkle and reach next levels. My core belief is that YOU are the master of your life and destiny and that life is too short to not live it fully. Optimist & curious by nature, I am passionate about Social Media & the web culture. I have a strong interest in this way of communication and the way it allows us to share, learn, study and work.



With extensive experience in HR & IT, and operating in different types of organizations, I can combine a specialized knowledge and expertise in HR with the needs of the company through my listening and analytical capacity. I can quickly respond to your needs from strategy definition to execution thereof, from project management to the implementation of the projects.



Main skills in Human Resources Management: Talent Management (Acquisition & Development), Digital HR, HR Project Management, HRIS, Change and Integration, Large HR-IT System Implementation (from selection to implementation), Communication, Employer branding, LinkedIn Expert



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Results oriented

Gestion des Talents et Gestion des Carrières

Strategie

Coaching

Chef de projet

Recrutement

Branding

Web2.0

Business analysis