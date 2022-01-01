Christelle LETIST

Menu

"La grandeur d'un métier est avant tout d'unir les hommes ; il n'est qu'un luxe véritable et c'est celui des relations humaines". Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Holder of a Master degree in Labour Sciences and a MBA, I am active in human resources over the past ten years. As Talent Manager & HR Geekette, I love working with People and Organisation to make them sparkle and reach next levels. My core belief is that YOU are the master of your life and destiny and that life is too short to not live it fully. Optimist & curious by nature, I am passionate about Social Media & the web culture. I have a strong interest in this way of communication and the way it allows us to share, learn, study and work.

With extensive experience in HR & IT, and operating in different types of organizations, I can combine a specialized knowledge and expertise in HR with the needs of the company through my listening and analytical capacity. I can quickly respond to your needs from strategy definition to execution thereof, from project management to the implementation of the projects.

Main skills in Human Resources Management: Talent Management (Acquisition & Development), Digital HR, HR Project Management, HRIS, Change and Integration, Large HR-IT System Implementation (from selection to implementation), Communication, Employer branding, LinkedIn Expert

  • IPG Group - HRIS Project Manager

    2015 - 2016 Implementation of a time management system.

  • Swissport - HRIS Project Manager

    Roissy-en-France 2014 - 2015 Implementation of a time management system and a payroll system.

  • Sudpresse - Talent Manager

    2013 - 2014 - Manage all Talent Management aspects (acquisition, development, …)
    - Develop training strategy regarding business needs
    - Ensure knowledge capitalization by knowledge sharing and use of enterprise social platform
    - Set-up, launch and follow-up the ‘yearly review’ process

  • SPP Intégration Sociale - Social Media Strategist (Mission)

    2013 - 2013 Define with the executive comitee, the internal and external communication strategy thru the use of social media (Yammer, Facebook, twitter, linkedin) (Conversation Company) during a 3 days (animation, advisory and training)

  • Go to Next Levels - HR Geekette & Talent Manager

    Bruxelles 2012 - maintenant Go to Next Levels - HR Consulting & Digital HR Communication Agency and we are coffee & Lego addict

    ⭐︎ Digital HR Consultancy
    HR? We know a lot about it! We’ll help you to build your HR Strategy and to manage your company talents. And all this with digital solutions adapted to your needs. Ready to rock your business?

    ⭐︎ Digital HR Communication Agency
    As an agency (and a f&@#ing cool one!), not only can we help you on HR, but we also create your website, videos, platform or mobile app, we help you develop your social media presence and your e-reputation. Why looking for new recruits when you can make them come to you?

    ⭐︎ Trainings
    We’re not the selfish kind, and we love sharing our expertise and experience. This is why we decided to develop Mooc, group training and individual coaching on different topics, like public speaking, Social media, Visual marketing, Videos, etc…

  • Groupe Vlan - Talent Manager

    2012 - 2013 - Manage all Talent Management aspects (acquisition (recruitment, onboarding, integration), development (training, coaching), ...) and set-up an HR information systems (Soft HR)
    - Ensure knowledge capitalization by knowledge sharing and use of enterprise social platform

  • Hilango - HR Consultant

    2009 - 2012 Advisory services
    - Understand the customer’s challenges and work side by side with them on their HR challenges.
    - Advise and support clients to transform and improve their HR function
    - Provide options for professional business solutions and best-fit recommendations
    - Implement and integrate
    Business development
    - Support the continuous improvement of a large network of customers and suppliers in the HR
    area and in the business
    - Assist in business scope development

  • Ethias - HR Package Selection Consultant (as Consultant)

    2007 - 2007 Carry out all the stages of the selection of a HR management tools (analyze needs and priorities, market research,…) according to a methodology recovering aspects such as functional, technical, organisational, contractual.

  • SNCB - Business analyst & Team Lead Business (PY) (as Consultant)

    Bruxelles 2007 - 2010 - Carry out specifications to acquire the licenses for an ERP HR (fields: Selection & Recruitment, Time & Payroll)
    - Realization of Proof of Concept (POC) detailed (fields: Organization, Career, Selection & Recruitment, Time & Payroll, Training & Development)
    - Constitute the personal file of the workers
    - Reengineering of the Payroll & Time processes, process unification & optimization (AS IS & TO BE)
    - Coordinate for the consolidation of the Payroll rules (team 10 people)
    - Team lead business for the Payroll part of the SAP implementation (Coaching SNCB team, Analyse Payroll rules, integration between time & payroll data (CATS-­SAP HR-­PY), process, testing, training, ...)

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - Process Manager (Payroll) (as Consultant)

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 On a pro-active way, arrange & optimize continuously the end-to-end processes and the systems of the HRM Shared Belgium Services.
    Responsible for following deliverables :
    - Business Requirements (Change Request Postpayroll)
    - Process Documentation
    - Issues Tracking
    - Test Plan & Test Scenario (Change Request)
    - Userguides (DMFA, Tax)
    - Change Management, Training & Communication

  • Belgian Post Group - EHR Business Analyst

    2005 - 2007 - Project coordination and management (Time management (e-absence (illness, holiday, industrial accident))
    - Reengineering of Absences processes, process uniformisation taking the different personnel statuses (statutory, contractual), manage the automation of the new processes.
    - Responsible for following deliverables :
    - Business Requirements
    - Process Documentation
    - Issues Tracking
    - Test Plan & Test Scenario
    - Roll-Out Plan
    - Post Go-Live Support
    - Change Management, Training & Communication

  • Partena - Secrétariat social - Payroll Consultant

    2004 - 2004 In charge of the complete follow-up of cases specific to the social laws, treatments of the salary, application of the social and tax laws specific to workers, follow-up of the analytical accounts and the human resources management.
    Privileged interlocutor for customers: council, accompaniment, information.

  • Belgian Post Group - Collaboratrice Administrative

    2000 - 2004 HR Officer:
    - Manage Hiring Request Forms, update statistics relating to recruitment,
    - Manage consultant's calendar, invite candidates and inform them about the selection process,
    - Manage jobpostings on websites (post.be, VDAB, Stepstone),
    - improve quality and work process within the service
    Administrative employee:
    - Follow-up of the HR files, development of work contracts, give various informations to the workers
    Assistant accountant:
    - Manage various registers, follow-up and management of customers files, manage the stamps stock of the office…
    Counter Clerk - Postshop Employee:
    - Stock management, sale of various product (postcards, stamps, Postal products,…).

  • Universiteit Antwerpen Management School (Antwerpen)

    Antwerpen 2010 - 2013 eMBA

  • IChec (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2007 Licence spéciale en Management

  • Université Catholique De Louvain Sciences politiques Relatins international (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2003 - 2005 Master, Sciences du travail, Industrial & Labor Relation

    Field of studies : Psycho sociological analysis of labour relations, Psychology of work, TFE:

  • Haute Ecole Ephec (Woluwe Saint Lambert)

    Woluwe Saint Lambert 2001 - 2003 Bachelor, Administration & gestion du personnel, HR

    TFE: "La motivation et l'absentéisme au sein d'un bureau de poste"

