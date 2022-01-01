Christelle LETIST

-
IPG Group
- HRIS Project Manager
2015 - 2016
Implementation of a time management system.
-
Swissport
- HRIS Project Manager
Roissy-en-France
2014 - 2015
Implementation of a time management system and a payroll system.
-
Sudpresse
- Talent Manager
2013 - 2014
- Manage all Talent Management aspects (acquisition, development, …)
- Develop training strategy regarding business needs
- Ensure knowledge capitalization by knowledge sharing and use of enterprise social platform
- Set-up, launch and follow-up the ‘yearly review’ process
-
SPP Intégration Sociale
- Social Media Strategist (Mission)
2013 - 2013
Define with the executive comitee, the internal and external communication strategy thru the use of social media (Yammer, Facebook, twitter, linkedin) (Conversation Company) during a 3 days (animation, advisory and training)
-
Go to Next Levels
- HR Geekette & Talent Manager
Bruxelles
2012 - maintenant
Go to Next Levels - HR Consulting & Digital HR Communication Agency and we are coffee & Lego addict
⭐︎ Digital HR Consultancy
HR? We know a lot about it! We’ll help you to build your HR Strategy and to manage your company talents. And all this with digital solutions adapted to your needs. Ready to rock your business?
⭐︎ Digital HR Communication Agency
As an agency (and a f&@#ing cool one!), not only can we help you on HR, but we also create your website, videos, platform or mobile app, we help you develop your social media presence and your e-reputation. Why looking for new recruits when you can make them come to you?
⭐︎ Trainings
We’re not the selfish kind, and we love sharing our expertise and experience. This is why we decided to develop Mooc, group training and individual coaching on different topics, like public speaking, Social media, Visual marketing, Videos, etc…
-
Groupe Vlan
- Talent Manager
2012 - 2013
- Manage all Talent Management aspects (acquisition (recruitment, onboarding, integration), development (training, coaching), ...) and set-up an HR information systems (Soft HR)
- Ensure knowledge capitalization by knowledge sharing and use of enterprise social platform
-
Hilango
- HR Consultant
2009 - 2012
Advisory services
- Understand the customer’s challenges and work side by side with them on their HR challenges.
- Advise and support clients to transform and improve their HR function
- Provide options for professional business solutions and best-fit recommendations
- Implement and integrate
Business development
- Support the continuous improvement of a large network of customers and suppliers in the HR
area and in the business
- Assist in business scope development
-
Ethias
- HR Package Selection Consultant (as Consultant)
2007 - 2007
Carry out all the stages of the selection of a HR management tools (analyze needs and priorities, market research,…) according to a methodology recovering aspects such as functional, technical, organisational, contractual.
-
SNCB
- Business analyst & Team Lead Business (PY) (as Consultant)
Bruxelles
2007 - 2010
- Carry out specifications to acquire the licenses for an ERP HR (fields: Selection & Recruitment, Time & Payroll)
- Realization of Proof of Concept (POC) detailed (fields: Organization, Career, Selection & Recruitment, Time & Payroll, Training & Development)
- Constitute the personal file of the workers
- Reengineering of the Payroll & Time processes, process unification & optimization (AS IS & TO BE)
- Coordinate for the consolidation of the Payroll rules (team 10 people)
- Team lead business for the Payroll part of the SAP implementation (Coaching SNCB team, Analyse Payroll rules, integration between time & payroll data (CATS-SAP HR-PY), process, testing, training, ...)
-
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Process Manager (Payroll) (as Consultant)
PARIS
2007 - 2007
On a pro-active way, arrange & optimize continuously the end-to-end processes and the systems of the HRM Shared Belgium Services.
Responsible for following deliverables :
- Business Requirements (Change Request Postpayroll)
- Process Documentation
- Issues Tracking
- Test Plan & Test Scenario (Change Request)
- Userguides (DMFA, Tax)
- Change Management, Training & Communication
-
Belgian Post Group
- EHR Business Analyst
2005 - 2007
- Project coordination and management (Time management (e-absence (illness, holiday, industrial accident))
- Reengineering of Absences processes, process uniformisation taking the different personnel statuses (statutory, contractual), manage the automation of the new processes.
- Responsible for following deliverables :
- Business Requirements
- Process Documentation
- Issues Tracking
- Test Plan & Test Scenario
- Roll-Out Plan
- Post Go-Live Support
- Change Management, Training & Communication
-
Partena - Secrétariat social
- Payroll Consultant
2004 - 2004
In charge of the complete follow-up of cases specific to the social laws, treatments of the salary, application of the social and tax laws specific to workers, follow-up of the analytical accounts and the human resources management.
Privileged interlocutor for customers: council, accompaniment, information.
-
Belgian Post Group
- Collaboratrice Administrative
2000 - 2004
HR Officer:
- Manage Hiring Request Forms, update statistics relating to recruitment,
- Manage consultant's calendar, invite candidates and inform them about the selection process,
- Manage jobpostings on websites (post.be, VDAB, Stepstone),
- improve quality and work process within the service
Administrative employee:
- Follow-up of the HR files, development of work contracts, give various informations to the workers
Assistant accountant:
- Manage various registers, follow-up and management of customers files, manage the stamps stock of the office…
Counter Clerk - Postshop Employee:
- Stock management, sale of various product (postcards, stamps, Postal products,…).