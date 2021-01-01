Sonia Franck is Senior Financial Services, Business Development, Partnership and Scaling-up Businesses’ Specialist with a diverse 25+ years of industry experience and sustained record of achievement across the Insurance and Banking Services, Marketing & Communication sectors with a broad set of skills developed from a range of roles achieved with a blend of strategic, tactical and operational management alongside:



• A committed and loyal team player highly developed professional and inspirational leader with a comprehensive understanding of the overall Financial Services industries with an ongoing and current focus on Innovation.



• An established business executive, commercially aware professional, with sharp business acumen with Communication and Marketing insight, Sales and Customer Relationship Management lead.



• With critical expertise in strategic planning and delivery, product development and management, and developing new and enhanced business models, with an ability to cultivate and integrate change.



• She possesses visible and robust leadership capability, excellent interpersonal skills, multicultural awareness and sensitivity with a demonstrated track record in people management.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Assurance

Développement commercial

Conseil

Management

Marketing

Assurance Vie