Sonia FRANCK

LBAN
- General Manager
2019 - maintenant
Sonia supports LBAN day to day, acting as the interface and coordinator between the start-up actors and the private investors.
Representing LBAN across all related associations, events and corresponding Marketing and Communication in Luxembourg.
Supporting and coordinating LBAN board meetings and strategic planning
The Network
- Independent non-Executive Director and Advisor, Luxembourg
2018 - maintenant
o University of Luxembourg: Volunteer Student Mentor in Ideation Camp
o The Network: The Network is the oldest professional woman's association promoting networking and personal and professional development. As NED, keeps accurate and current accounting of all financial records, prepares the annual accounts for the annual audit and submission to the Annual General Meeting
o A+T Architecture SA is an awarded design and architecture office for private and public projects
As a Marketing & Communication Director assuring website image, social network and content to meet the brand image, liaising with digital media consultants, as applicable.
o NEVEarth Fund: A SICAV-RAIF, philanthrocapitalist fund. This fund will enable NevHouse to fulfill its multi- generational vision of “Housing Humanity”, delivering financial returns to investors whilst making a positive impact on education, healthcare, economic and environmental issues in developing nations
o MOTION-S (LU): start-up in telematic (InsurTech), Freelance Advisor (2018 to 2018)
Product and Business Manager: Designed and proposed a New Business Strategy, based on effectuation and structural growth.
AXA Assurances Luxembourg
- Head of Partnerships
2015 - 2018
My role is to initiate, implement and support the strategy of the company in partnership (existing & new) and increase its success. I help to ensure each process step adds value, meets customer needs
Strategy: Elaborate and implement the business strategy and the partnership development strategies
Business Development & Account Management
Project management: Direct and manage the development of projects within the PMO‘s portfolio
Leadership & Management: Provide strong leadership to, and day-to-day management of Direct Customer Branch
Coach, mentor and motivate team members
International coordination: Act as liaison for our different international partnerships
Drive and challenge business units to define high-level business and operational designs aligned to business strategies
Coface
- Mandataire Général, Regional Business Developer
Bois-Colombes
2014 - 2015
Coface protects your company against the risk of non-payment thanks to a large offer in credit-insurance. Every company, whatever the size or business sector, needs to protect its domestic and export transactions against the risk of non-payment.
Maison Moderne - paperJam Business Club
- Senior Account Manager paperJam Business Club
2013 - 2014
The paperJam Business Club is presented by parperJam magazine, the largest economic and financial media outlet in Luxembourg, and Maison Moderne, the largest independent media group in the Grand Duchy.
It's a network of influencers, ideas sharing and networking.
This year, the 2500 executive members will be able to take advantage of more than 130 events, over 40 dates, to develop their professional network by meeting decision makers, customers, suppliers, and partners. Participants will gain knowledge and skill, and thus strengthen their business in an environment rich in constantly renewed challenges.
The paperJam Business Club is open to all companies and institutions in Luxembourg, or that have a connection to Luxembourg, whatever their sector or size.
Manpower
- Operations Manager
Nanterre cedex
2012 - 2013
Account Management & Business Development 40%
Day-to-day operations + HR matters of own personnel 30%
Sales Field coaching (HR Consultants & Branch Leader) 20%
Meetings & communication (people management) 10%
Responsible for the administration and the sales efficency for a minimum of 3 branches in the East part of the country (November 2012 : 7 offices – Key Accounts, Small and Medium Business, Inhouses), including dailly operations, coaching of the HR Consultants, customer service, internal & external communication, and KPI's management in accordance with the Branch objectives.
Develop new accounts, provide a superior level of customer relations.
Achieve individual and branch sales/GP goals through new business sales, referrals, and retention of account relationships.
Promote all HR services, attributes and values of Manpower Group through sales visits and communication actions.
Recruitment, coaching, guidance and staff motivation. Provides leadership, training, and supervision; delegates day to day operations to the HR Consultants and the Branch Leaders.
Active participation in sales & management meetings.
AXA BELGIUM
- Employee Benefits Consultant Corporate & Institutional Business
Nanterre
2007 - 2012
Managing and developing B2B customer portfolio for both public and private sectors, within all Employee Benefits fields (group insurance, health insurance, guaranteed income, early retirement).
Examples of achievements:
- Prospecting, negotiating and implementing a health care insurance scheme in a public entity for more than 10,000 affiliates.
- Follow-up and management of university, hospital etc customer base, among which several have collection > €1,000.000
- Design and implementation of sales actions for the public sector business development (seminars, sponsoring, marketing…)
ETHIAS
- Account Manager
2004 - 2007
Creation and development of banking customer base in the institutional sector (cities and municipalities, public social welfare centers (CPAS), associations of municipal corporations, hospitals, non-market).
Examples of achievements:
- Straight loan customer base: hospitals, associations of municipal corporations, municipalities; €1,000.000 to €15,000.000 case
- Design and implementation of economic actions: 10 briefing days for Municipal and Regional Collectors, law dated 3 July 2005 on non-profit making associations (preparation and presentation).
- Creation of risk-sharing schemes in the sectors of green energy and inland navigation: wind farm €9,000.000; the building of massive water transport infrastructure €2,200.000.
- Management of investment relations: institutional clients up to €150,000.000.