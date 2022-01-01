Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Olivier KELLENS
Ajouter
Olivier KELLENS
LIÈGE AREA, BELGIUM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Solidaris
- DRH
2012 - maintenant
Jost Group
- HR Manager
2010 - 2012
Alpha Répartition
- DRH
2007 - 2010
APROPHAR
- DRH
2007 - 2010
Delhaize Group
- HR Responsible Luxembourg & Social Lawyer
Bruxelles
2003 - 2007
Ziegler group
- Social Lawyer
Bruxelles
2001 - 2003
Claeys & Engels
- Social Lawyer
2000 - 2001
Matray & Hallet
- Lawyer
1994 - 2000
Storme
1993 - 1994
Formations
CCI Bruxelles
2005 - 2006
Université De Liège (Liège)
Liège
2005 - 2006
Université De Liège (Liège)
Liège
2005 - 2006
Collège Saint-Servais
2005 - 2006
Réseau
Christelle LETIST
Jean Pascal VALEMBOIS
Jean-Philippe VAURIE
Laurence VANHÉE