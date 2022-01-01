Menu

Olivier KELLENS

LIÈGE AREA, BELGIUM

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Solidaris - DRH

    2012 - maintenant

  • Jost Group - HR Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • Alpha Répartition - DRH

    2007 - 2010

  • APROPHAR - DRH

    2007 - 2010

  • Delhaize Group - HR Responsible Luxembourg & Social Lawyer

    Bruxelles 2003 - 2007

  • Ziegler group - Social Lawyer

    Bruxelles 2001 - 2003

  • Claeys & Engels - Social Lawyer

    2000 - 2001

  • Matray & Hallet - Lawyer

    1994 - 2000

  • Storme

    1993 - 1994

Formations

  • CCI Bruxelles

    2005 - 2006

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2005 - 2006

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 2005 - 2006

  • Collège Saint-Servais

    2005 - 2006

Réseau