Dante STIVAL

SICIM
- Site Construction Manager
2014 - 2015
Manage 6 supervisors in hooking up flow lines from Well head to Metering stations.
Manage material arrivals to site, maintain a close tie to client TCO planning.
Provide weekly progress reports for all wells at well site and metering stations.
Pipeline works including flow lines and trunk lines to main manifold.
Clear all punch list items presented by the client.
Attend weekly meetings, attend daily internal meetings.
Maintain a high standard Regarding HSE practises.
HESS
- Superintendent
2013 - maintenant
construction superintendent; construction of a CPF, pipelines( flowlines, export line). Overhead power lines and Base de Vie.
SonaHess
- Construction Superintendent
2013 - 2014
Scope of Work: Construction of CPF, drilling platform preparations, maintaining roads
* construction of a new central production facility with 3 water injection wells and
one gas injection well, export pipeline
* prepare existing drilling platforms for new well drilling ;
* manage supervisors
* daily and weekly reports
* raise NCRs when needed
* weekly meetings with contractors ;
* Maintain a very HIGH standard regarding HSE. ;
* Weekly audits; HSE, catering and camp conditions ;
Sonatrak, Hess and Petronas
- Construction Superintendent
2013 - 2014
SONA / HESS BMS PROJECT, Joint venture between Sonatrak, Hess and Petronas. Cepsa subsequently acquired Hess share.
Oversaw construction of a new Central Production Facility (CPF) and managed preparations for a drilling platform including overhead powerlines, export pipelines, flowlines and base de vie. Led and held daily meetings with a group of multi-functional supervisors and supervised 10 personnel directly and 20 personnel indirectly. Met with contractors on a weekly basis. Conducted daily visits to worksites and contractors and prepared weekly progress reports. Performed weekly audits on HSE, catering and camp conditions.
* Helped establish initial framework for project including breaking ground, installation of camp facilities and equipment, preparatory work on overhead powerlines and construction of a base de vie.
* Completed all project assignments with zero loss time accidents.
* Optimised level of communication between diverse multi-cultural personnel and ensured maximum levels of quality and safety. ;
British Petroleum
- Advisor
Cergy
2012 - 2012
BPXA
- Operator
2010 - 2013
British Petroleum Exploration Algeria (BPXA) is owner operator of this oil and gas exploration.
Civil Site Leader
Led team of 6 personnel directly and provided indirect supervision of a further 10 personnel with a focus on construction of new drilling platforms and construction and maintenance of roads. Oversaw camps water requirements and maintained and delivered enhancements to the water well site. Managed all project related activities of contractors and held weekly progress and HSE meetings. Interfaced closely with the drilling function to ensure seamless project coordination. Developed planning schedules, procedures, risk assessments and daily and weekly progress reports. Provided comprehensive and effective training for a new contractor.
British Petroleum
- Civil Site Advisor
Cergy
2010 - 2013
Scope of Work: construct new roads and platforms, maintain and repair existing roads
* manage camp with 150+ people
* manage 4 contractors ;
* road and platform construction, GPS plotting ;
* supervise works by contractors
* manage a team 4 supervisors and 1 contractor ;
* daily, weekly reports, planning schedules, procedures, risk assessments ;
* Maintain high standard of HSE ;
BPXA Algeria
- Civil Site Leader
2010 - 2013
Construction of airstrips, platforms and roads. Manage all civil activities including 200 man camp.
Total E&P Yemen
- Projects Lead Supervisor
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
Scope of Work: construction of new export pipeline, construct and install new buildings and systems pertaining to existing production facility
* supervising all trades managing 4 supervisors and 7 contractors ;
* SOW, planning, NCR's,
* Follow works are performed to specs.
* Maintain high standard in safety ;
* Weekly meetings with contractors, planning schedules, procedures, risk assessments ;
* Daily, weekly progress reports ;
TOTAL YEMEN
- Operator
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
Total Petroleum is owner operator of this oil and gas exploration and production entity.
Project Lead Supervisor/Construction Superintendent
Headed construction activities for a new export pipeline to eliminate bottleneck in the existing system and ensure an increase in production from 40K barrels to 100K barrels per day. Guided construction and installation of new buildings and systems for the existing production facility. Project scope included construction of road crossings, blasting to cross wadis, and pre-commissioning and commissioning of the pipeline. Coordinated with oil receiver Nexen Oil and led installation of a meter station and separator at Nexen facilities. Prepared final punch lists for the pipeline. Led daily activities of 4 supervisors and 7 contractors. Developed planning, statements of work (SOWs) and NCRs.
* Delivered new export line ahead of milestone deadlines. ;
* Completed all projects ahead of schedule. ;
* Utilised strong communications skills and project management knowledge to achieve consistently high performance from a multinational workforce.
* Ensured contractors maintained work plans and schedules.
Total E@P
- Lead project supervisor
2008 - 2010
ENI
- Piping/Civil Engineer
Lyon
2006 - 2008
Scope of Work: construction and upgrading of 5 gas compression stations: 2 new and 3 existing.
* Supervise works; if done to specifications,installation of 3 GE gas turbines. ;
* Carry out Hse audits ;
* Maintain high standard of quality ;
* Have contractor work within their provided planning and schedules
* Carry out weekly Client/contractor performance meetings ;
ENI-SCOGAT TUNISIA
- Owner operator
2006 - 2008
ENI is the owner operator of this oil and gas exploration and production entity.
Civil / Piping Engineer
Directed daily activities and confirmed that all work met specifications for the construction of 1 new gas compression station and the upgrading of 2 existing stations. Ensured successful tie-ins to existing 42'' gas lines. Managed all aspects of construction from ground level to completion covering the pumping building, control room, maintenance workshop, living quarters and cafeteria. Construction included underground firewater lines and electric cables. Prepared punch lists for pre-commissioning and commissioning. Chaired weekly client/contractor performance meetings. Maintained the highest standards of quality and conducted HSE audits.
* Delivered completed project milestones ahead of planned schedule. ;
* Achieved zero lost time accidents. ;
Sixco Construction LTD
- Senior Site Superintendent
2005 - 2006
(Sixco Construction LTD, New Doha Airport, 2005 - July 2006
Scope of Work: construction of all foundations for new airport
* Allocation of equipment and manpower for all civil works pertaining to formworks,
Concrete pouring, piling, under ground piping, re-enforcing works in respect of all Bechtel Safety Policies;
* Managing subcontractors: Swiss Boring, Ready Mix Concrete ;
* Daily and weekly reports; ;
* Implementation of weekly and 3 week look ahead planning schedules.
25 million dollar project - phase one for underground foundations, client Bechtel
SIXCO CONSTRUCTION
- Senior Site Superintendent
2005 - 2006
A subsidiary of Besix Belgium focused on major infrastructure works and industrial projects.
Senior Site Superintendent
Supervised construction of all foundations for New Doha Airport for a $25M Bechtel project including pile driving, strip footings and foundations, and pile caps. Provided direct and indirect management of 18 personnel including supervisors. Administered the allocation of equipment and manpower for all civil works related to formworks. Oversaw preparation of concrete for pilings and foundations as well as quantities of rebar required sizes and shapes. Managed site installations including a concrete batching plant and offices. Authored daily work plans and progress reports for the line manager.
* Successfully adapted to abnormally high temperatures requiring an evening shift for the pouring of concrete.
* Accomplished the pouring of 70K cubic metres of concrete in under 12 months.
* Delivered completed project ahead of schedule. ;
* Received the Bechtel Site Safety Award.
Saipem SA
- Construction Superintendent & Coordinator
2004 - 2005
Scope of Work: construction of LNG storage facility including tanks, jetty and pipe racks
* Allocation of manpower and equipment; day shift and night shift total manpower 350
* Construction of LNG storage facility; jetty, storage tanks, vessel installation and pipe rack works
* Schedule of daily and weekly duties; prepare planning, allocate manpower
* Implementation of weekly and 3 week look ahead planning schedules;
* Safety application.
650 million dollar project, client Shell
-
Kharafy National
- Site Manager
2003 - 2004
Scope of Work: refurbish pipelines, LNG plants and pumping stations damaged during war
* Oil refurbishment - pipeline repair, pumping station repair, hydro-testing; ;
* LNG plant repair and start-up;
* Pre-commissioning and commissioning; ;
* Liaison between sub-contractors and Client (KBR); ;
* Daily; weekly progress and manpower reports, Risk Assessment Reports;
* Responsible for all equipment being in good working order before leasing.
10 million dollar project ,
KHARAFY NATIONAL OF KUWAIT
- Construction Superintendent
2003 - 2005
An oil and gas service company with over 1000 employees.
Construction Superintendent
Led a team of 6 supervisors overseeing civil, piping, logistics and E&I functions focused on the refurbishment of pipelines, LNG plants, and pumping stations damaged during the Iraq/US war. Refurbishments included pipeline repair, pumping station repair, and hydro testing. Installed new lines using hot-tapping to tie in with existing lines. Reviewed and managed reconditioning of all existing equipment and restored power through installation of new generators. Provided effective training to local workers on safe working practices.
* Achieved highly successful results through knowledge sharing and insightful management of local contractors and manpower.
* Established HSE requirements for local workers including personal protection equipment. ;
Exxon Mobil
- Pipeline Superintendent
Notre-Dame de Gravenchon
2002 - 2003
* Civil works for Oil Separation Plant; ;
* Ensure completion of Truck lines- 24''- 8'' carbon steel and hydro-testing; ;
* Also 16''-10'' gathering lines and 8''-4'' RTRP flow lines; ;
* Well pads and gathering system; ;
* Hydro-testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning ;
* Trained Chad nationals and TCN's on installation procedures for RTRP flow lines;
* Daily and weekly progress reports, daily manpower reports, Risk Assessment Reports.
Recipient of Esso's prestigious ``Quality of Excellence Award'' for work undertaken.
3. 5 billion dollar project.
CEGELEC
- Chad/Cameroon Oilfield Development
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2003
Chad/Cameroon Oilfield Development (Cegelec) specialises in large scale electrical projects.
Pipeline Superintendent
Managed 4 civil and mechanical functional supervisors overseeing civil works for an oil separation plant for a World Bank project with joint venture partners EXXON, Cegelec and Saipem. Led construction of truck lines to transport oil from Miandoum to Kome and hooked up 15 drilled oil wells with flowlines to manifolds. Built gathering pipelines from manifolds to oil separating plant and a gas gathering line to a manifold leading to the separating plant.
* Received rapid promotions from Carpentry Workshop Supervisor to General Services Supervisor and finally to Pipeline Superintendent. ;
* Established a carpentry shop and material warehouse from scratch. ;
* Won Esso's prestigious Quality of Excellence Award for work on this $3.5B project. ;