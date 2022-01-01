Dante STIVAL

Established Construction Superintendent in the Oil and Gas industry. Strong points:civil, piping and pipeline.



Mes compétences :

Flowlines

Audit

manage camp

With extensive experience

Well Drilling

Team Management

SIMOPS

Risk Assessment

Oilfield Development

HAZOP

Global Positioning System

Gathering Systems

Gas Injection

Carbon steel

Upstream Oil & Gas

polished communication skills

managed all aspects

manage contractors

insightful management

frontline experience

cultural experience

Utilised strong communications skills

Proven experience

Project Management & Coordination

Project Management

Oil & Gas Exploration

Logistics

Joint Venture

HSE Training

Carpentry