Dany BISMUTH

-
Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Recruitment Resourcer with French
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Working closely with the French Market in :
• Sourcing candidates from job boards, internal database, referrals, head hunting and forums.
• Assisting in end-to-end recruitment and selection process including posting jobs, screening resumes and interview support to recruiters and the Business.
• Supporting the maintenance of the recruitment pipeline.
• Keep relevant reports up to date.
-
Manpower
- French language specialist
Nanterre cedex
2017 - 2017
• Transcription of short texts in French for Ivona Software sp. z o.o. (Amazon Development Center Poland).
• Working with the team to improve the quality of the generated data.
• Providing training and onboarding to new hires joining the company.
• Mentoring and coaching for already working Language Transcriptions.
• Used online file-management system to complete, submit, and correct transcription projects.
-
Printelia
- Production Print Specialist
2015 - 2017
• Responsible for supervising and monitoring all in-house and field printer repair and
maintenance work.
• Responsible for personally responding to printer repair calls from larger clients
• Assisted in developing marketing materials that would be taken out on repair calls and
given to client.
• Assisted in answering regularly scheduled service and maintenance calls for repeat customers.
• Monitored operation and printing process to deliver quality product within industry standards and established deadlines.
-
Ateliers 14
- Commercial
2013 - 2015
• Recommended and helped customers select merchandise based on their needs.
• Exchanged returned merchandise for customers quickly and efficiently.
• Informed customers about sales and promotions in a friendly and engaging manner.
• Monitored customer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts.
• Maintained friendly and professional customer interactions.
-
CCAS Caluire et cuire
- Soutient aux personnes agées
2012 - 2012
-
Caluire Junior
- Animateur BAFA
2010 - 2013