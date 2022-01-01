Menu

Dany BISMUTH

Paris

Entreprises

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions - Recruitment Resourcer with French

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Working closely with the French Market in :

    • Sourcing candidates from job boards, internal database, referrals, head hunting and forums.
    • Assisting in end-to-end recruitment and selection process including posting jobs, screening resumes and interview support to recruiters and the Business.
    • Supporting the maintenance of the recruitment pipeline.
    • Keep relevant reports up to date.

  • Manpower - French language specialist

    Nanterre cedex 2017 - 2017 • Transcription of short texts in French for Ivona Software sp. z o.o. (Amazon Development Center Poland).
    • Working with the team to improve the quality of the generated data.
    • Providing training and onboarding to new hires joining the company.
    • Mentoring and coaching for already working Language Transcriptions.
    • Used online file-management system to complete, submit, and correct transcription projects.

  • Printelia - Production Print Specialist

    2015 - 2017 • Responsible for supervising and monitoring all in-house and field printer repair and
    maintenance work.
    • Responsible for personally responding to printer repair calls from larger clients
    • Assisted in developing marketing materials that would be taken out on repair calls and
    given to client.
    • Assisted in answering regularly scheduled service and maintenance calls for repeat customers.
    • Monitored operation and printing process to deliver quality product within industry standards and established deadlines.

  • Ateliers 14 - Commercial

    2013 - 2015 • Recommended and helped customers select merchandise based on their needs.
    • Exchanged returned merchandise for customers quickly and efficiently.
    • Informed customers about sales and promotions in a friendly and engaging manner.
    • Monitored customer preferences to determine focus of sales efforts.
    • Maintained friendly and professional customer interactions.

  • CCAS Caluire et cuire - Soutient aux personnes agées

    2012 - 2012

  • Caluire Junior - Animateur BAFA

    2010 - 2013

Formations

  • CIEFA

    Lyon 2013 - 2015 BTS Négociation Relation Clients

