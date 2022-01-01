Menu

Dany CHAUVIN

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

I am currently doing a M.Sc. dual-degree program in Biophysics: final year at Ecole Centrale Paris, (Applied Physics) and a Master of Research (Biophysics) at University Paris VI/VII.

I am looking for a M.Sc internship on a topic at the interface between physics and biology. This internship may occur in a private or an academic laboratory. It would start in May 2013.

My project is then to pursue my formation with a doctoral thesis in those fields.

  • Bertin Technologies - Intern

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2012 - maintenant Worked on the development of a warfare agents field identifier (immuno agglutination based methods). Assisted in-house engineers in the qualification of existing detection kits and in the feasibility assessment for potential kits against new agents.
    Supported the development of an automaton dedicated to stem cells amplification (cell therapy). Set up a new steam treatment process to sterilize consumable kits. Did a research on the requirements regarding medical devices in Europe and in the United States (FDA approval and CE marking).

  • Dalkia - Intern

    Saint-André 2011 - maintenant Created and rationalized procedures maps dedicated to process optimization in a pharmaceutical production site (Pfizer, Grange Castle, Ireland).
    Taught technicians about the new procedures and assisted in-house engineers on utilities projects such as cost reduction of clean water production.

  • Raid Centrale Paris -  General Secretary

    2010 - 2011 General Secretary of the Raid Centrale Paris 2011 (in Corsica). First adventure race being certified ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Event organized by students of the Ecole Centrale Paris, for both students and companies (200 competitors during 5 days and a budget of 270 000€ HT). Recruited the members of the association (more than 70 people) and oversaw the project organization. Animated the meetings. Realized the carbon footprint of the association.

  • Daher - Intern

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2010 - 2010 Worked on the thermoplastic production line producing pieces of planes wings.

