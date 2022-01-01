-
Marx Development Group
- Design Director
2015 - maintenant
-
ISMAEL LEYVA ARCHITECTS
- Senior Design Director
2013 - 2015
Supervision of 5 designers, zoning, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, building massing and skin design, materials choice and interior design using 3D rendering, mentoring, monitor consultants
* The Hudson Yards, D Tower, New York NY, with Dilier Scofidio + Renfro, 800 residential units, 70 story tower
* 28th Street at Highline, New York NY, with Zaha Hadid, 60 residential units, 11 story tower
* 48th Street at Hudson Yards, New York NY, with Davis Brody Bond, 300 residential units, 60 story tower
* 140 West Street New York, Landmark Verizon Building, 21 floors conversion into 161 luxury condos and amenities
* 196 Orchard Street New York, 11 story, 94 luxury condos and Equinox health club
* 389 E 89th Street New York, 31 story, 156 unit rental to luxury condo conversion ;
* Macy's Downtown Brooklyn Competition, 1.2M sf urban development including 200,000sf retail, over Macy's store and garage
-
PERKINS EASTMAN ARCHITECTS
- Senior Design Associate
2008 - 2013
Supervision of 6 designers, zoning, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, building massing and skin design, materials choice and interior design using 3D rendering, monitor, consultants and production documents, international competitions, mentoring
* Hyatt Regency Competition ( 1st Prize ), Larache Morocco, 200 key luxury resort hotel and spa
* Park Hyatt Resort and Villas, Marrakech Morocco, 140 key luxury resort hotel and 44 villas,
* MGM Grand Resort Hotel and Villas Competition, Cairo Egypt, 250 key resort hotel close to the pyramids
* Trump Serrenia Resort Marina, Akaba Egypt, 200,000 sm resort apartments, marina, retail and villas
* Sanya 301 Hotel and Hospital Competition, Sanya Hainan Islands, China, high-end 301 hospital, 500 key hotel and villas, 2 phase international competition for the China government
* Vilmott Point, Lagos Nigeria, 200,000 sqm, 22 story mixed use compound including: office, St. Regis Hotel, retail, residential and hospital
* Omsk Mixed Use Development, Omsk Russian Federation, 200 key Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and Spa, including 15,000 sqm retail base, 20,000 sqm residential tower and 20 story 30,000 sqm office tower
* Lakeside Mixed Used Development, Cairo Egypt, 2 x 400 key hotel, 400,000 sqm retail and 5000 car garage
* Koh-I-Noor Mills Competition, Mumbai India, 35 stories, 120,000 sqm office and retail tower on 800 car garage
* 36th Street & 10th Avenue, New York NY, 30 stories residential and retail tower
* Glasgow Towers, Lagos Nigeria, 100,000 sqm 40 story mixed use, including, office, retail and banquet hall
* Al Rashid Cancer Center Competition, Dubai UAE, 200,000 sqm Cancer Center Competition,
Dynamo Stadium International Competition, Moscow Russian Federation - 40,000 seat stadium, 10,000 seat arena and 20,000 sqm retail venue and 10,000 car garage
* Falomo Mixed Use Development, Lagos Nigeria, 370 luxury residential units, 10,000 sqm retail and urban plaza
* North An Khan - 1000 Mixed Residential Units Complex Development including villas, townhouses and high-rise towers, Hanoi Vietnam
-
FXFOWLE ARCHITECTS
- Senior Design Associate - International Studio
2006 - 2008
Supervision of 12 designers, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, building massing and skin design, materials choice and interior design using 3D rendering, monitor and supervise consultants and production documents, international competitions,
* Park Hyatt - India Tower, Mumbai India, 301 meter 85 story super luxury 125 key hotel, retail, residences and car garage iconic tower, tallest in India, MIPIM and CITYSCAPE awards
* The Dubai Promenade Competition, Dubai UAE, 120 story residential super-tower including 400 key hotel, residences and marina and beach residences, MIPIM and CITYSCAPE awards
* Business Bay Competition, Shams Dubai UAE, 500 residential units at the Shams Dubai mixed use complex
* Business Bay International Competition, Shams Dubai UAE, The Gateway and West Side 500.000 sqm mixed use complex including large retail, 200 key hotel, office and car garage
* The Ministries International Competition, Abu Dhabi UAE, ministries, offices, arena and car garage, MIPIM and CITYSCAPE awards
-
SKIDMORE OWINGS & MERRILL LLP
- Senior Design Architect & Project Coordinator
2004 - 2006
Supervision of 6 designers, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, building massing and skin design, materials choice and interior design using 3D rendering, monitor and supervise consultants and production documents, international competitions,
* Esentai Gardens, 34 story mixed use tower including Mariott Hotel and 22 story towers including 434 J.W. Marriott Residences, large Shopping Mall and 5000 car garage, Almaty Kazakhstan
* AFP II, III and IV, 6 story speculative office buildings and Kazkommertsbank, Almaty Kazakhstan
* AFP II Master Plan, mixed use, Almaty Kazakhstan ;
* Kurmangazy, mixed use development, Almaty Kazakhstan ;
* North Shore Jewish Hospital Women's Hospital, New Hyde Park NY
* 101 Warren Street, New York NY, two acre site in Lower Manhattan, one of the most sought-after residential projects in New York City. Combining luxury residences, market rate, middle and low income rentals, and substantial retail programs within the podium.
-
SLCE ARCHITECTS
- Senior Design Associate & Design Director
1997 - 2004
Supervision of 5 designers, zoning, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, building massing and skin design, materials choice and interior design using 3D rendering, monitor and supervise consultants and production documents, international competitions,
* The Madison Belvedere, 10 E 29th & 5th, New York NY, 47 story residential tower
* The Metropolis, 150 E 44th & Lexington, New York NY, 46 story residential tower
* The Biltmore, E 47th & 8th, New York NY, 52 story residential tower
* 101 West End Avenue, New York NY, 35 story residential tower
* The Portofino, Jersey City NJ, 28 story residential tower
* The James, E 92nd & 2nd, New York NY, 35 story residential tower
* The Milan, E 55th & 3rd, New York NY, 35 story residential tower
* 11 William Street, New York NY, 41 story residential tower
* Signature Place Tower, Stamford CT, 34 story residential tower
* 300 East Pratt St., Baltimore MD, 35 story residential tower
* Ronald McDonald House and Hotel II, E 63rd & 2nd, New York NY, 30 story residential tower
* Ivy Tower, W 42nd & 8th, New York NY, 35 story residential tower
* The Vanguard Chelsea, W 23rd & 6th, New York NY, 35 story residential tower
* Prospect Plaza, Brooklyn NY, 450 units and community center
* Proposals for Queens West, West Street, Cooper Square - Urban Design
* MRI and laboratory buildings, A. Einstein College of Medicine, The Bronx NY ;
* PS 194, The New York School Authority, The Bronx N
-
EDNA & RAFAEL LERMAN ARCHITECTS
- Design Director & Project Manager
1992 - 1997
Manage and supervise 10 designers. Complete large scale project design, master planning, space planning, layout design and planning, project management, construction documents and project administration from initial client contact, materials choice and interior design, detailing and dimensioning, presentations to developers and owners, construction documents and site supervision, manpower allocation, project budgeting and scheduling for all designed projects. Generate new business. Design award winning international competitions and joint ventures;
* The Ayalon Business Centre, Tel-Aviv Israel, 1,200,000 sft. retail, office and car garage with Cesar Pelli
* The International Bezek Tower, Petah Tikvah Israel, 300,000 sft. office building and car garage
* The Vitalgo Towers, Tel Aviv Israel, 1,200,000 sft., office building and car garage
* The Ichilov Tower Hospital Competition, Tel Aviv Israel, 300 bed hospital tower with Canon Design
* The Rechovot Towers, Rechovot Israel, 2000 residential units ;
* The Ted Arrison Fine Arts School Centre and Auditorium, Tel-Aviv Israel
* The Kiriat Arie Towers Competition, Petah Tikvah Israel, 3,000,000 sft., retail, office and car garage
* The Prime Minister Palace of Israel Competition (1stPrize), Jerusalem Israel, jury Richard Meier, Aldo Giurgola, against Moshe Safdie and James Ingo Fried ;
* The Tel-Aviv Peninsula Competition, Tel Aviv Israel,10.000 luxury condominiums, hotel and office buildings, sea and land recreation amenities on a large scale master plan, competitors: Richard Rogers, Kohn Pedersen Fox, Herman Herzberger, Skidmore Owings and Merrill LLP ;
* The Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area Competition, Tel Aviv Israel, master planning with Moshe Safdie ;
* The New Airport of Israel, Tel Aviv Israel, master planning with Leo Daly
7 SPARROW LANE, WOODBURY, NY 11797, P&F: 516 677 9530 C: 917 513 4869 DANY.KARP@GMAIL.COM