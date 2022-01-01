Menu

Dany MOUDZENGOULOU

LES CERQUEUX

Entreprises

  • Brioche Pasquier - Agent de maintenance

    LES CERQUEUX 2017 - 2019

  • Renault - Pilote de ligne

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2017 - 2017 * Renault Cléon
    * Intérim

  • SAS COCAGNE - Technicien de maintenance

    2017 - 2017 maintenance préventive, maintenance curative, maintenance améliorative.
    Intervention sur ligne de production agro-alimentaire

  • SAS COCAGNE - Stage maintenance

    2017 - 2017

  • SAS COCAGNE - Stage maintenance

    2017 - 2017

  • SAS COCAGNE - Technicien de maintenance

    2016 - 2016 maintenance préventive, maintenance curative, maintenance améliorative.
    Intervention sur ligne de production agro-alimentaire

  • cogagne - Technicien de maintenance

    2016 - 2017 * Stages
    * Intervention sur ligne de production agro- alimentaire

Formations

  • La Chataigneraie

    Le Mesnil Esnard 2017 - 2019 BTS Maintenance Systeme

  • GRETA

    Le Grand Quevilly 2016 - 2017 Bac Pro

  • GRETA

    Le Grand Quevilly 2016 - 2017 Baccalaureat Professionnel

    (Maintenance des Equipements Industriels)
    Greta de Grand Quevilly

  • GRETA (Grand Quevilly ( Rouen))

    Grand Quevilly ( Rouen) 2016 - 2017

  • IFA Marcel Sauvage

    Mont Saint Aignan 2014 - 2015 responsable de rayon

  • Lycée Élisa

    Le Petit Quevilly 2010 - 2012 Certificate of Professional Aptitude

