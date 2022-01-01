Danyéla MARSIN

Master's degree graduate in International Business, Project Management and New Technologies at Paris Dauphine University. I am looking for opportunities in Project Management and Business Development.

I am passionnate about how new technologies can improve human abilities and contribute to societies' development. I am a self-motivated person who can work independently as part of a team and who can be a source of ideas. I am fluent in French and in English.

If my profile is of interest to you, I would be pleased to get in touch with you !



Mes compétences :

Software sales operations

Business development

CAPM

Business Analysis

Prospection de clients

Analyse des ventes

CRM analytique

Partenariats

Support commercial