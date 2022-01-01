Menu

Danyéla MARSIN

PUTEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Master's degree graduate in International Business, Project Management and New Technologies at Paris Dauphine University. I am looking for opportunities in Project Management and Business Development.
I am passionnate about how new technologies can improve human abilities and contribute to societies' development. I am a self-motivated person who can work independently as part of a team and who can be a source of ideas. I am fluent in French and in English.
If my profile is of interest to you, I would be pleased to get in touch with you !

Mes compétences :
Software sales operations
Business development
CAPM
Business Analysis
Prospection de clients
Analyse des ventes
CRM analytique
Partenariats
Support commercial

Entreprises

  • Cabinet de Conseil - Consultante Secteur Public

    2019 - maintenant

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - Business Developer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2018 Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides businesses and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform leverages the Company’s world-leading 3D software applications to transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported, enabling businesses to craft delightful customer experiences. With over 200 000 customers of 12 industries in 140 countries, 3DEXPERIENCE powers the next-generation capabilities that drive today’s Experience Economy.

  • La Halle - CRM junior project manager

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • Ministry of Calm - Marketing assistant

    2014 - 2014

Formations