Daouda BALDÉ
Daouda BALDÉ
Dakar
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Senelec
- Stage
Dakar
2009 - 2009
Société : SENELEC
Agence : Thiaroye
Service : Agent Commercial d'Intervention
Sunu Bouique
- Employé
2008 - 2014
à SUNU BOUTIQUE IMPORT- EXPORT en qualité de
Gestionnaire des stocks, des comptes clients et du service après vente
Sunu Boutique
- Employé
2008 - 2009
à SUNU BOUTIQUE IMPORT- EXPORT en qualité de
Gestionnaire des stocks
Senelec
- Stage
Dakar
2007 - 2007
Société : SENELEC
Direction Production
Département Production : central C.3
Service : Exploitation
ASECNA
- Stage
PARIS
2007 - 2007
Société : ASECNA
Service : Service Infrastructure Radio Electrique (SIRE)
Département : Radio
Formations
Centre De Technologie Et D’Ingénierie (CTI) (Dakar)
Dakar
2009 - 2009
Licence Professionnelle
Option : Réseaux et Télécommunications
Centre D’Entreprenariat Et De Développement Technique Sénégal Inde (Le G15) (Dakar)
Dakar
2005 - 2006
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
Electronique
Centre D’Entreprenariat Et De Développement Technique Sénégal Inde (Le G15) (Dakar)
Dakar
2004 - 2005
1ère année de formation
Option : Electronique
Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar UCAD (Dakar)
Dakar
2003 - 2004
1ère année universitaire
Option : Physique Chimie
Groupe Scolaire Educazur (Dakar)
Dakar
2002 - 2003
Baccalauréat
Série S2
Mor Talla NDIAYE