Daouda BALDÉ

Dakar

Entreprises

  • Senelec - Stage

    Dakar 2009 - 2009 Société : SENELEC
    Agence : Thiaroye
    Service : Agent Commercial d'Intervention

  • Sunu Bouique - Employé

    2008 - 2014 à SUNU BOUTIQUE IMPORT- EXPORT en qualité de
    Gestionnaire des stocks, des comptes clients et du service après vente

  • Sunu Boutique - Employé

    2008 - 2009 à SUNU BOUTIQUE IMPORT- EXPORT en qualité de
    Gestionnaire des stocks

  • Senelec - Stage

    Dakar 2007 - 2007 Société : SENELEC
    Direction Production
    Département Production : central C.3
    Service : Exploitation

  • ASECNA - Stage

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 Société : ASECNA
    Service : Service Infrastructure Radio Electrique (SIRE)
    Département : Radio

Formations

  • Centre De Technologie Et D’Ingénierie (CTI) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2009 - 2009 Licence Professionnelle

    Option : Réseaux et Télécommunications

  • Centre D’Entreprenariat Et De Développement Technique Sénégal Inde (Le G15) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2005 - 2006 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Electronique

  • Centre D’Entreprenariat Et De Développement Technique Sénégal Inde (Le G15) (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2005 1ère année de formation

    Option : Electronique

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar UCAD (Dakar)

    Dakar 2003 - 2004 1ère année universitaire

    Option : Physique Chimie

  • Groupe Scolaire Educazur (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2003 Baccalauréat

    Série S2

