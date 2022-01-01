Menu

Daouda DIOP

BREST

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Apprenti ingénieur en télécommunications et réseaux

Mes compétences :
2G Networks
3G Networks
4G Networks
Apache WEB Server
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Bash Shell
Cascading Style Sheets
DSP
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
FTP
HTML
IP
Java
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LDAP
Linux
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Matlab
Microsoft Windows
Personal Home Page
SS7
Secure Shell
Secure Socket Layer
Shell
Telnet
VMware
VirtualBox
Wireshark
XML

Entreprises

Formations

  • UBO

    Brest 2018 - 2019 admis en Master 2

    Télécommunications et Réseaux (en alternance)
    à l'UBO (Université Bretagne Occidentale de

  • UBO

    Brest 2017 - 2018 Master 1

    parcours Télécommunications et Réseaux
    à l'UBO (Université Bretagne Occidentale de

  • UBO

    Brest 2016 - 2017 licence 3

    parcours Télécommunications et Réseaux
    à l'UBO (Université Bretagne Occidentale de

  • Université De Bretagne Occidentale

    Brest 2016 - maintenant

  • Ecole Superieure Polytechnique De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2015 - 2016 Licence professionnelle parcours Télécommunications et Réseaux

Réseau