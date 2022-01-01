Daouda DIOP

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Brest dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Apprenti ingénieur en télécommunications et réseaux
Mes compétences :
2G Networks
3G Networks
4G Networks
Apache WEB Server
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Bash Shell
Cascading Style Sheets
DSP
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
FTP
HTML
IP
Java
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LDAP
Linux
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Matlab
Microsoft Windows
Personal Home Page
SS7
Secure Shell
Secure Socket Layer
Shell
Telnet
VMware
VirtualBox
Wireshark
XML
Pas d'entreprise renseignée