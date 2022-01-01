Daouda NDIAYE

I am 30 years and specialized in food industries. I have 8 years experience, including two in six laboratories and in food production. My areas of predilection are among other biotechnology (production of milk, mushrooms ENTOMOGENOUS, lactic), food industrial microbiology, production and control of water quality, hygiene and human resources.

I worked for two years in mineral waters (Production / lab) and five years in the production of bio-pesticides and soon two years in milk production with positions of responsibility.

Since January 2012 I am co- responsible production of milk and yogurt at Sotrapal (subsidiary SATREC).