Daouda NDIAYE

DAKAR

En résumé

I am 30 years and specialized in food industries. I have 8 years experience, including two in six laboratories and in food production. My areas of predilection are among other biotechnology (production of milk, mushrooms ENTOMOGENOUS, lactic), food industrial microbiology, production and control of water quality, hygiene and human resources.
I worked for two years in mineral waters (Production / lab) and five years in the production of bio-pesticides and soon two years in milk production with positions of responsibility.
Since January 2012 I am co- responsible production of milk and yogurt at Sotrapal (subsidiary SATREC).

Entreprises

  • SATRAC VITALAIT - Production

    2012 - maintenant Gérer et coordonner une unité de fabrication de yaourt.
    Réaliser les objectifs de productions en terme de quantité et de qualité.
    Réaliser les exports
    Assurer une amélioration continue et gérer les non conformités.
    Gérer le personnel ( Gestion technique et administrative)
    Rédiger les rapports de productions
    Participer à la conception des extensions.

  • FAES - Chef de production

    2006 - 2012 Chef d’équipe de 2006 à 2009 puis chef de production de 2009 à 2012.

    Participation la conception de la méthode de production des bio pesticides ( produit nouveau)
    Gestion de la production
    Réalisation des objectifs assignés par l'Administrateur Général.
    Maîtriser la qualité du produit et veiller à son efficacité (produit très sensible
    Gérer les techniciens et les ouvriers.
    Travailler avec tous les services de l'entreprise

  • SEMCO - Technicien superieur

    2004 - 2006 Mise en place du laboratoire de microbiologie.
    Assurer la qualité microbiologique de l'eau au niveau de toutes les etapes du process
    Seconder le chef de production à l'unité de fabrication

