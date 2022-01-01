Daouda THIAM, CSCP

Experienced Supply Chain Technical Analyst Consultant in the area of Logistics, supply chain, and project management.
Mes compétences :
Enterpreneurship Expert
Supply Chain Technical Analyst
Supply Chain Consultant
Supply Chain Management
Supply Chain Logistics Expediting Management
Supply Chain Projects Expediting Management
Materials Management
Logistics Management
Supplier Relationship Management
Value Stream Mapping
Supply Chain Global Operations
Continuous Improvement Projects Consultant
Entreprise Resource Planning
Proficient in SAP business process
Proficient in SAP Materials Management
Supply Chain Lean Management
Supply Chain Cost Reduction Strategist
Customer Relationship Management
Certified Microsoft Office Specialist
Certified Computerized Accounting Specialist
Certified Business Analyst
Financial Analysis
Procurement