Daouda THIAM, CSCP

YONKERS, NY

En résumé

Experienced Supply Chain Technical Analyst Consultant in the area of Logistics, supply chain, and project management.

Mes compétences :
Enterpreneurship Expert
Supply Chain Technical Analyst
Supply Chain Consultant
Supply Chain Management
Supply Chain Logistics Expediting Management
Supply Chain Projects Expediting Management
Materials Management
Logistics Management
Supplier Relationship Management
Value Stream Mapping
Supply Chain Global Operations
Continuous Improvement Projects Consultant
Entreprise Resource Planning
Proficient in SAP business process
Proficient in SAP Materials Management
Supply Chain Lean Management
Supply Chain Cost Reduction Strategist
Customer Relationship Management
Certified Microsoft Office Specialist
Certified Computerized Accounting Specialist
Certified Business Analyst
Financial Analysis
Procurement

Entreprises

  • Kawasaki Rail Car (KRC), Yonkers, NY - Supply Chain Logistics, & Projects Expediting Professional

    2015 - maintenant

  • Ellsworth Corporation, New Jersey, U.S - Supply Chain Management Professional

    2013 - 2015

  • Bloomberg, LP, New Jersey, U.S. - Project Financial Analyst

    2009 - 2013

Formations

  • APICS The Association For Operations Management APICS (Chicago)

    Chicago 2012 - 2014 Certified Supply Chain Professional

  • Millennium Solutions Focus (Bloomfield, Nj)

    Bloomfield, Nj 2009 - 2012 Accounting and Microsoft Office Specialist

  • University Of Ouagadougou (Ouagadougou)

    Ouagadougou 1999 - 2004 Economics, Business, and Supply Chain Management

